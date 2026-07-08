MIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD

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Science Center • Foshan, China Architects: Atelier Ma_BIAD

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5379 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Corian DuPont Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ma Long

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Science Center

Design Team: Wang Huanhuan, Jin Ge, Cong Xiao, Qi Meihui

Structure: Liang Chenyu, Tang Yiqiao, Wang Litao

MEP: Niu Manpo, Zhang Yining, Jiang Yue

Electrical: Chen Zhongyu, Li Shuang

Interior Design: Wang Huanhuan, Jin Ge, Zhang Jin, Zou Le

Landscape Design: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD), Wang Huanhuan, Jin Ge

Client: Midea Group

Floors: 3 floors above ground

Structural System: Steel Structure System

Structural Design: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD)

Construction: China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jinggong Architectural Decoration Group Co., Ltd.

City: Foshan

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Dedicated to scientific innovation and the China Science Awards, the Midea Science Exhibition Center translates the essence of technology into architectural form. Through an extreme simplicity of form and a restrained palette of white engineered stone, ultra-clear glass, and black exposed ceilings, the project manifests a minimalist aesthetic rooted in precision. Located across from Tadao Ando's He Art Museum, the project responds to the museum's circular geometry with a square courtyard typology derived from Chinese tradition. While the neighboring museum pursues the quietude of light, the Science Exhibition Center explores the symbiosis between technology and nature through a rhythmic interplay of openness and enclosure.