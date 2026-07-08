MIDEA Science Center / Atelier Ma_BIAD

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Architects: Atelier Ma_BIAD
- Area: 5379 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Arch-Exist
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Lead Architects: Ma Long
- Category: Science Center
- Design Team: Wang Huanhuan, Jin Ge, Cong Xiao, Qi Meihui
- Structure: Liang Chenyu, Tang Yiqiao, Wang Litao
- MEP: Niu Manpo, Zhang Yining, Jiang Yue
- Electrical: Chen Zhongyu, Li Shuang
- Interior Design: Wang Huanhuan, Jin Ge, Zhang Jin, Zou Le
- Landscape Design: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD), Wang Huanhuan, Jin Ge
- Client: Midea Group
- Floors: 3 floors above ground
- Structural System: Steel Structure System
- Structural Design: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD)
- Construction: China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jinggong Architectural Decoration Group Co., Ltd.
- City: Foshan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Dedicated to scientific innovation and the China Science Awards, the Midea Science Exhibition Center translates the essence of technology into architectural form. Through an extreme simplicity of form and a restrained palette of white engineered stone, ultra-clear glass, and black exposed ceilings, the project manifests a minimalist aesthetic rooted in precision. Located across from Tadao Ando's He Art Museum, the project responds to the museum's circular geometry with a square courtyard typology derived from Chinese tradition. While the neighboring museum pursues the quietude of light, the Science Exhibition Center explores the symbiosis between technology and nature through a rhythmic interplay of openness and enclosure.