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Pukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura

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Pukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyPukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyPukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyPukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura - Image 5 of 20Pukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura - More Images+ 15

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Cayambe, Ecuador
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Erika Galarraga
  • Design Team: Diana Padilla, Pablo Hidalgo
  • General Contractor : Micra, Pensar en madera
  • City: Cayambe
  • Country: Ecuador
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Pukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Eduardo Espinosa Garate

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the foothills of the Cayambe volcano, in the rural area of the eponymous city, the family land of almost four hectares has historically been dedicated to grazing, growing grasses and vegetables, and the artisanal production of cheeses. On it stand a country house, a barn, a cheese factory, warehouses, a water reservoir for irrigation, and the ruins of an old structure for storing animal feed.

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Pukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura" [Casa Pukará / El Sindicato Arquitectura] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1034573/pukara-house-el-sindicato-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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