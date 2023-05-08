International Competition for Implementary Urban Design and Major Architectural Landscape Concept Design of the Core Area (Central Axis) of Hangzhou New Centre

Hangzhou is striving to speed up the construction of the comprehensive national science center and bring about a new spatial pattern of mega-city. In this context, taking advantage of its location, position and function, Yuhang District, as the new center, is ready for making Hangzhou a world-class modern socialist cosmopolis and an urban paradigm of Chinese modernization. In order to achieve the strategic goal, build up the core image, and improve the quality of the city, this open international solicitation activity will be launched, aiming to guide the high-standard construction of the core area with international vision, forward-thinking and creative urban design.

Save this picture! Figure 1 Hangzhou is the provincial capital city in Zhejiang Province and the central city of Yangtze River Delta Region

1. Organizers

Organizer: Hangzhou Yuhang Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources

Contact person: Ms. Ni

Contact number: 0571-89391693

Address: Floor 5, Building 1, China Telecom Zhejiang Innovation Industrial Park, No.8 Xiqin Road, Yuhang District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

Organizer: Hangzhou Yuhang Urban Development and Investment Group Co., Ltd

Contact person: Mr. Hu

Contact number: 0571-89391692

Address: Floor 8, Building 1, No.1500 Wenyi West Road, Yuhang District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

Entrusted agency: Unihigh Construction Management Co., Ltd

Contact person: Chengyan Shan, Yifan Li

Contact number: 0571-86320706/18072887619

Address: Floor 1-3, Block 2, Building 3, Huiyin Centre, No.77 Lianchuang Road, Yuhang District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

2. Overview

The site is located in the core area of Future Sci-Tech City in Yuhang District, Hangzhou. It is the strategic intersection of 'Corridor, Axis', where Chengxi Sci-Tech Innovation Corridor meets Millennium Development Axis of Yuhang, and the important new function centre in the main urban area. With the purpose of implementing the strategic plan for building a new centre in Hangzhou, this competition focuses on following contents, including but not limited to controlling and improving the quality of overall cityscape, shaping major spatial and architectural forms, remodeling and optimizing functional industries, building stereoscopic spatial system and so on. It expects to refine the requirements for the control regulations of integrated development projects in the area, and improve the quality of construction and the refinement of planning management.

Save this picture! Figure 2 The site is a core functional node in the main urban district in Hangzhou

3. Scope

Concept design scope: it extends to Gaojiao Road on the east, Lvting Road on the west, Hemu Wetland on the south and Yuhangtang Road on the north, totaling approximately 8.95 square kilometers.

Detailed design scope: it extends to Jingxing Road on the east, Shuxin Road on the west, Planned Landscape Lake on the south and Xiangwang Street on the north, totaling approximately 1.55 square kilometers.

Save this picture! Figure 3 The scope map

4. Qualification Requirements and Registration

4.1 The registration is open to worldwide candidates with no requirements on qualification. This solicitation activity opens applications to domestic and international institutions. Applications by consortiums or individuals will not be accepted.

4.2 Domestic and foreign applicant institutions must be legally registered and have valid business licenses or legal certificates, and must be an independent corporate legal entity. For two or more legal entities whose legal representative is the same person, the parent company, the wholly-owned subsidiary and the holding company are not allowed to apply at the same time.

4.3 Applicant institutions and design teams must have the experience of urban design and architectural design in the major core area (no less than 1 square kilometer) in a first-tier city in China or a world-renowned metropolis.

Priority will be given to the design teams with the following project experience:

Planning and design experience in high-density and mixed-use areas, such as business&finance, science&culture, entertainment&commercial in a first-tier city in China or a world-renowned metropolis;

Experience in super high-rise building (over 200 meters high and above) projects and cultural landmark projects which are completed or under construction;

Urban design experience in urban waterfronts;

Practical experience in TOD areas and underground space integration design projects;

Profound experience in creating public landscape and environment;

4.4 The chief designer directing this project shall attend the presentation meetings for every important node. During the competition, if the chief designer does not match the team member profile submitted in the registration documents, the host has the right to cancel the participation qualification of the design institution. The project team should include at least one member who is proficient in the Chinese language to ensure the accurate understanding of the project background and relevant requirements of the competition.

4.5 Registration method

(1) Registration date and method: from the release date of the announcement to 17:00 May 23, 2023 (Beijing Time; The time of receiving the registration email shall prevail, and no overdue applications shall be accepted), applicant institutions must send the registration documents for this solicitation activity to the designated email account by the online registration method, with “Registration Documents for International Solicitation for Implementary Urban Design and Major Architectural Landscape Concept Design of the Core Area (Central Axis) of Hangzhou New Centre” in the subject line.

The registration documents shall be duly stamped as required. All the documents shall be scanned and sent to the designated email accounts.

(2) Electronic documents: registration documents (no special requirements for the format) shall be emailed to TWO designated email accounts: m18072887619@163.com and yhcompetition@163.com AT THE SAME TIME prior to 17:00 May 23, 2023.

If any of the documents is in a foreign language, the corresponding Chinese version shall be scanned and provided.



The table of contents of application materials for reference and appendixes:

Link: https://pan.baidu.com/s/18tjgEehdykUkdWcyQaYNYg

Pass code: tp1c

5. Schedule

This international solicitation activity includes two phases, namely “pre-qualification” and “scheme review”. See the following schedule for details:

Notes: All the time and dates are shown in Beijing Time. The organizers reserve the right to adjust the schedule.

6. Method of Review

6.1 Pre-qualification

Once registration closes, the organizers will set up an Expert Review Committee to review and compare from the aspects including the practice qualification of the applicant institutions and their design teams, their performance in similar design projects and so on. Five teams will be shortlisted to participate in the next phase (two alternative applicant institutions will be selected; if the shortlisted applicant institutions quit from the subsequent phase, the alternative applicant institutions will fill the vacancy in order.). No explanation will be given to the institutions that are not shortlisted.

The organizers will issue Notification Letter of Shortlisting to notify the shortlisted institutions. Those who do not submit Confirmation Letter of Shortlisting in time as required shall be deemed to have automatically abandoned the qualification, and shall be replaced by the alternative team.

6.2 Official review of the design proposals

The organizers will set up an Expert Review Committee, who will review and mark the design proposals. The Yuhang Municipal Government will finally approve and confirm one design team to deepen its proposal.

7. Prizes and Fees

Prizes

First prize (one): RMB 4,000,000 (tax included)

Second prize (two): RMB 3,500,000 each (tax included)

Third prize (two): RMB 2,800,000 each (tax included)

The design team that will undertake the follow-up deepening urban design guideline will be paid RMB 2,800,000 (tax included)

8. Copyrights and Laws

8.1 The copyright of urban planning research and urban design works should be shared by the design institution and the organizer. The design institution can always keep the copyright of its own architectural conceptual design documents submitted in this competition, while the organizer shall have the right to use the architectural conceptual design documents only when they use the documents solely for the purpose of the subsequent integration, furthering and deepening of the competition project. Without the consent of the organizer, the design institution shall not be allowed to use the winning scheme for any other project other than this one. The organizer is entitled to use all submitted design works for free, including announcement of the review result and the introduction, display and evaluation of the design works through the media, professional magazines, books or other forms after the review. None of the submitted design documents will be returned to the design institution after the review.

8.2 Design institutions shall ensure that all contents of the design submissions are originally developed by themselves and contain no data which may infringe upon the intellectual property rights of a third party. Otherwise the design institution involved in infringement will be held liable to bear all legal consequences.

8.3 All basic materials (including: texts, drawings, electronic data and etc.) provided by the organizers are under copyright protection and can ONLY be used in this solicitation activity. They shall not be used for other purposes. Without due authorization, any organization or individual must not duplicate, adapt, distribute, release, lend or transfer the contents thereof; otherwise the corresponding party will be investigated for legal liability.

8.4 Confidentiality

Before the end of competition, none of the design firms or their designers is allowed to disclose, make public or display the design submissions in any manner without the permission of the organizers; otherwise the corresponding party will be investigated for legal liability and disqualified for the competition.

8.5 Regarding relevant intellectual property terms and detailed rules, the contract terms signed by the organizer and the finalist shall prevail.

9. Language and Others

9.1 Language and time

Chinese-English version is adopted for this solicitation activity. In case of any discrepancy between the Chinese version and English version, the Chinese version should prevail. The organizers’ schedule is subject to Beijing Time.

9.2 The organizers reserve the right to change the schedule. In case of any change, timely notice will be given to the design teams.

9.3 The chief designer or main design personnel of design firms submitting the Confirmation Letter of Shortlisting must participate in the site visit in person. The design firms are kindly requested to make relevant preparations (international design firms should apply for and obtain visas in advance).

9.4 Design firms need to bring their own interpreters for the site visit, Q&A and expert review meeting.

9.5 The chief designer and main design personnel of all participating design firms must participate in the project throughout the whole planning and design process.

9.6 All participating design firms are deemed to have accepted the work rules and the documentation requirements of corresponding phrases.

9.7 All expenses including travel, transportation, labor, text, taxes and etc. incurred to the participating design firms during the competition period will be covered by themselves.

9.8 According to actual registration circumstance, the organizers have the right to adjust the conditions in the solicitation announcement, and may extend the application time accordingly.

9.9 Other detailed contents and requirements may refer to scheme solicitation documents. In case of any discrepancy between this announcement and the next-phase scheme solicitation documents, the documents for the next-phase shall be final.

9.10 The final right to construe this solicitation activity resides in the organizers, while the interpretation in Chinese shall be final.

10. Announcement Media

The announcement is issued on the following websites and subscriptions:

浙江省政府采购官方网站（http://zfcg.czt.zj.gov.cn/）

杭州余杭门户网站 (http://www.yuhang.gov.cn/)

ArchDaily (https://www.archdaily.com)

有方空间(https://www.archiposition.com)

多维城市公众号(MScity UD)