International Competition for The Urban Design of Jiuwei International Headquarters Plot Area in China

Aiming to collect the most creative and future-adaptive urban design proposals from all around the world, the International Competition For The Urban Design Of Jiuwei International Headquarters Pilot Area in China is officially launched. Registration for the competition is now open for domestic and abroad outstanding design institutions.

Project Overview

Jiuwei International Headquarters Area ("Jiuwei") is located in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, 5 km away from Shenzhen International Airport. The area is an important part of the Shenzhen Airport Economic Zone which is being promoted hard by Shenzhen, and it is also one of the key headquarters clusters planned by the city. The construction of two east-west transportation corridors, Shenzhen-Dayawan Intercity and Shenzhen-Zhongshan Channel, will connect Jiuwei with the Greater Bay Area tightly: after the completion of Shenzhen-Dayawan Intercity, it will be possible to reach the Airport East Hub directly from Jiuwei in one stop distance, thus providing convenient access to worldwide major cities; after the completion of Shenzhen-Zhongshan Channel, it will be possible to reach the west bank of the Pearl River directly from Jiuwei in half an hour. In the future, Jiuwei will become an important strategic fulcrum for Shenzhen to link the bay area and face both internal and external circulation.

Jiuwei International Headquarters Area covers a land area of about 9 k㎡. In the future, the area will focus on gathering functional and regional headquarters of enterprises, international organizations and institutions that have globalization strategies. The core region of the area is 4.6 k㎡, including 2.6 k㎡ of the International Headquarters Pilot Area ("Pilot Area") and 2.0 km2 of the International Service Block. The Pilot Area is the core bearing area for the deployment of headquarters and industrial functions. It is a scarce incremental space at the forefront of Shenzhen's bay-oriented development.

The International Competition For the Urban Design of Jiuwei International Headquarters Pilot Area is hereby launched to fully tap the strategic value of the Pilot Area. The competition, hosted by the People's Government of Bao'an District and co-organized by Bao’an Administration of Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and Shenzhen Bao'an Bay Area Development Services Centre, is aiming to guide the high-level planning and high-standard construction of the area with international vision, forward-thinking and creative design.

Save this picture! Schematic map of the project location

Competition scope

The total working area of the competition is about 2.6 k㎡ and located between Tiegang Reservoir and Phoenix Mountain. The scope extends to Shenyang-Haikou Expressway on the west and north, Fuzhou Avenue - Shenyang-Haikou Line (in planning)- Tiegang Reservoir on the east, and the Ecology Assurance Reservoir of Jiuwei on the south. The base contains abundant water systems as well as lush vegetation and presents a unique ecological advantage of the integrated mountain and water environment.

Save this picture! Schematic diagram of the project scope

Content of Competition

The international urban design competition aims to collect the most creative and future-adaptive spatial design solutions from all over the world. The highlighted principles are "Global vision and international standards", " Ecological priority and integration of 'eco well-being, production and life'", and "Paradigm of the future smart park". The competition will focus on the following three aspects:

Vision and Concept: The design should explore the advantages and characteristics of the area; analyze spatial demands as well as people characteristics of enterprise headquarters and international institutions; and propose design visions, construction concepts, and functional planning that cooperate with the positioning of development. Details are as follows:

Conceptual Vision Research of the Functional Planning

Fully sorting out the landscape terrain, vegetation, and water system; exploring the spatial organization mode of water-industry-city integration development; constructing spatial paradigm with unique features, reasonable functional layout, and advanced technology integration. Details are as follows:

Overall Spatial Layout Green-blue Network and Public Space Design Architectural Style and Appearance Design Comprehensive Traffic Design

Satisfying the flexible and adaptive development requirements of the headquarters area for the future; comprehensively considering the development, construction, and operation organization; proposing the phased implementation plan, land supply mode, and technology application suggestions for the park. Details are as follows:

Suggestions on Development Mode and Implementation Innovative Technology Application for Smart Management, Eco-city, and Green Architecture

After fully taking into account the above three aspects, design guidelines, which include specific land use, urban design, public space, traffic organization, as well as implementation strategies and paths of planning, should be proposed to guide further construction.

Registration Requirements

The registration is open to worldwide candidates with no requirements on qualification. Interested participants must be independent legal entities or partnerships or other organizations registered in or outside China. Different legal persons that have a direct controlling relationship or administrative relationship or whose legal representatives are identical shall not register for the competition at the same time. Parent company and its subsidiaries shall not register for the competition at the same time, but different subsidiaries of the same parent company can register for the competition simultaneously if they are independent legal entities and do not have a controlling or administrative relationship.

Registration by a consortium comprising no more than three members is allowed. In that case, no member of a consortium shall be allowed to sign up twice either independently or by joining another consortium. All members of the consortium shall sign a legally-binding Consortium Agreement, and the leading member and work division among parties shall be specified.

No registration shall be accepted individually or in a combination with individuals.

Participants within the Chinese territory must hold a legally registered business license within its validity and be qualified as an independent legal entity.

Participants from overseas and Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, and Taiwan region need to provide the following effective documents:

The business registration certificate issued by the competent authority of the corresponding country (region) (at least one year prior to the time of registration for this International Competition and with a permanent office place); The design license (if any) issued by the competent authority or relevant industrial organization of the corresponding country (region).

Priority shall be given to teams familiar with China's national condition and with the following similar experience:

Rich experience in urban and architectural design projects in contiguous headquarters areas Experience in urban design projects in areas close to water and mountains.

Persons participating in this International Competition must be the ones enrolled in their organizations. The project leader and the chief (possibly identical) must be assumed by the person(s) who has/have presided over the same type of project, and should participate in the whole process of this international competition, including but not limited to the site survey, Q&A sessions, and scheme reporting (including video conference). If it is found that the chief designer does not match the person submitted in the application materials during the international competition, the sponsor has the right to cancel the qualification. In order to ensure that the designers have an accurate understanding of the background and relevant requirements of this international competition, at least one of the main designers should be a native Chinese speaker.

Participation

The international Competition is divided into two stages: the first is Registration & Pre-qualification, and the second is Urban design and evaluation.

Registration and Pre-qualification stage:

According to international competition documents, the Pre-qualification Review Jury will comprehensively evaluate the corporate creditability, corporate performance, team staffing and competence, and concept proposal to select 6 shortlisted participants (unranked) to enter the Urban design and evaluation stage. 2 alternative teams will be selected and ranked as backups in case any of the 6 shortlisted participants withdraws from the subsequent Urban design and evaluation stage.

Urban Design and Evaluation stage:

1) The 6 shortlisted teams complete the Urban design as per the requirements of the International Competition Design Brief and submit the complete achievements to the sponsor and the organizer.

2) The project leader or the chief will give a presentation about the project and answer the questions from the Jury. The presentation will be a combination of multimedia playing and an oral presentation from a chief designer. The presentation should be a maximum of 45 minutes including 35 minutes of speaking and 10 minutes of Q&A.

3)The Outcome Review Jury will select the top 3 ranked winners by open ballot.

Agenda

Notes: The above agenda is subject to Beijing Time and the sponsor and the organizer reserve the right to adjust the schedule as appropriate.

Awards

Relevant awards for the International Competition shall be paid in CNY as a tax-included amount. Any taxes arising therefrom shall be at the payee's expense.

First prize (one): ￥4,000,000.00； (The First must integrate and deepen the design schemes with another team commissioned by the sponsor and the organizer, and be responsible for deepening the design of buildings and public spaces at one of the nodes.)

Second prizes（two）: ￥2,600,000.00 each；(The Second must cooperate with another team commissioned by the sponsor and the organizer, and each party is responsible for deepening the design of buildings and public spaces at one of the nodes.)

Finalist awards (three): ￥1,200,000.00 each.

Acquisition

Intended participants must fill in the Entry Form (not need to be signed and sealed) and submit them to the mailbox (shiya@pnr.sz.gov.cn) to obtain the Work Rules and Design Brief for this International Competition. The participants on the pre-qualification application documents submitted should be the same as those on the Entry Form. If there is an adjustment, an additional Entry Form should be submitted.

Submission

(1) The complete hard copy shall be submitted (on-site or by mail) to Wutongshan Room DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Airport 66-2 Hangcheng Avenue, Bao’an District Shenzhen Guangdong, China before 15:00, May 4th, 2023 (Beijing time) (Deadline for submission). Liaison: Ms. Li ,13632658134.

(2) The Letter of Attorney (for on-site submission) (Refer to the Work Rules in the Appendix for formats) shall be sent to the project email address (shiya@pnr.sz.gov.cn) before the aforementioned deadline. The authorized agent shall bring this Letter of Attorney and ID card to finish an on-site submission of the pre-qualification application documents. A letter of Attorney (for on-site submission) is not required for mail delivery.

(3) The hard copy documents received on-site at the designated location shall prevail, and no overdue submitted application documents shall be accepted.

Contact

Commercial part: Ms. Li, (+86)13632658134, Technical part: Mr. Zhou, (+86) 18824292572（9:00 – 12:00, 14:00 – 18:00 Beijing time, Monday to Friday）

The sponsor and the organizer reserve the ultimate right to interpret the rules of this International Competition. If the Chinese and English editions disagree, the Chinese edition shall prevail.