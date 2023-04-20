Call for Entries for Moving Space Hackathon: Redesign Rideshares Using Generative AI

Let your imaginations take you places with PIX Moving Space! Experience a hands-free journey to the ideal cafe, bookstore, lounge or cinema that fits perfectly into your life’s scenario. Enjoy coffee in an on-the-go café; kick back and relax while reading a book in the moving bookstore - why not grab some shuteye in our cosy lounges? Even work out during rush hour at the mini gym – all this is now possible with PIX's Moving Space, an autonomous robo-vehicle with no steering wheel or driver's seat.

At Moving Space Hackathon, we need you to design based on our Moving Space 3D model and we provide you with the Alpha version of our self-developed AI-driven design platform - PAM (PIX Algorithm Modeling) ™ for efficiency improvement on the workflow from design to manufacturing. By simply inputting text and images into the PAM™ platform, participants can generate designs for not only Moving Spaces but more daily-to-life things like furniture, decorations and more.

We welcome to collaborate with us as we investigate new ways of life, new applied scenarios, and new business models based on the concept of Moving Space.

Participants

Architects, Interior Designers, Spatial Designers, Automotive Designers, or anyone interested in co-create life on wheels.

BENEFITS

1. Prize Pool (15,000$)

2. Global Media Exposure

3. Design Rights Validation - Get Exclusive Moving Space NFT

4. Become a Key Contributor to DeAuto DAO(300+ designers and architects) by acquiring DAT/POAP

5. Moving Space Project Incubation and on-site Operation Revenue

6. Visit PIX C-zone (Smart Manufacturing Factory), witness, and participate in your Moving Space manufacturing

Guest Speakers



Several speeches will be delivered by design professors and mobility industry leaders from the DeAuto community during the competition; confirmed guests include:

Ale Argenio

Associate Professor at Umeå Institute of Design, Head of UX, ex-IDEO and Fjord



Alessandro Goia

Global Head of Innovation & Partnerships – Planet Smart City



Giovanni de Niederhäusern

Senior Vice President, Architecture - Pininfarina



Patrick Jordan-Patrikios

Music Producer and ex-Lotus Senior Sound Designer



Richard Chung

CEO of Toyota Boshuko



Updating…

SUBMISSION

1. A comprehensive project presentation in pptx /pdf format, using RGB colour, 300DPI resolution, and any single file should not exceed 300M;

Including

Design Concept Description

User Research and Business Models

PoC(Proof of Concept) Operating Plans (Proposed Operating Areas, Partners, Operating Modes, etc.)

Moving Space Applied Design Graph - Industrial Design Graph Rendering, Scene Rendering, Interior Rendering

User Experience Process

Description of Materials Choosing and Manufacturing Processes

2. 3D digital model of the design (optional)

Will be used as a supplement to your design project. The acceptable format includes but is not limited to: pix, Alias, Pro_E, UG, Catia, Maya, 3D Max, and Rhino.

The award will be announced on June 15th, 2023.