Radikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO

•
Madrid, Spain
-
Architects: PUNTOFILIPINO
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Polina Parcevskya and Julie Smorodkina
-
Manufacturers: DCW EDITIONS, Menu, Normann Copenhagen, URBI ET ORBI
-
Lead Architect: Gema Gutiérrez
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartment Interiors, Detail
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The style is characterized by eclectic, bolt and vibrant designs, and an explicit need to imbue a more sophisticated identity to those who wish to distinguish themselves by transcending fashion boundaries.