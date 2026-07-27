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Radikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO

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Radikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO - Interior Photography, BedroomRadikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO - Interior PhotographyRadikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsRadikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO - Interior Photography, Living Room, BedroomRadikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO - More Images+ 12

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Apartment Interiors, Detail
Madrid, Spain
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Radikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© Polina Parcevskya and Julie Smorodkina

Text description provided by the architects. The style is characterized by eclectic, bolt and vibrant designs, and an explicit need to imbue a more sophisticated identity to those who wish to distinguish themselves by transcending fashion boundaries.

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Cite: "Radikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999576/radikal-klassisk-puntofilipino> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Polina Parcevskya and Julie Smorodkina

Radikal Klassisk / PUNTOFILIPINO

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