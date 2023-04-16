Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur

+ 24

Collaborating Architects : Sergison Bates Architects, Bulk Architecten

Client : CIP nv

City : Antwerpen

Country : Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The Palazzo communicates the language of the urban boulevard. As a stately residential building, it shapes the corner of the Kattendijk dock and Londenstraat. Its western side is characterized by a chamfered corner marking the axis shift of Londenstraat. The eastern corner marks the connection with the Kattendijkdok-Oostkaai and the Cadix area, however with a less dramatic gesture. The city block was designed in collaboration with Sergison Bates Architects and Bulk Architecten.

The passage under the Palazzo connects the inner courtyard to the Londenstraat. Glazed doors protect the courtyard from street noise but allow views from the street. The building is veiled under a rhythmically undulating facade that relies on stratification and monumental order. Large indoor terraces fit neatly into the rhythm and bring a sense of homeliness and dynamism to the stately façade.

The Palazzo accommodates 9 apartments per floor and two symmetrically positioned entrances and circulation cores. In total, the Palazzo provides 54 apartments over 6 floors containing: unique corner solutions, beautiful terraces, and spacious one-bedroom apartments.

On the ground floor flexible commercial units are provided. The entrance halls are connected to the garden and bicycle storage tucks neatly into the sides. This way a lively and open street scene is created, encased in a light cording that creates a certain intimacy for the passer-by on the boulevard.

Consistent with the Port building next door, the Palazzo uses robust materials with subtle detailing referencing warehouse structures in the area.