World
Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeCadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Exterior Photography, WindowsCadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - More Images+ 24

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Antwerpen, Belgium
  Collaborating Architects : Sergison Bates Architects, Bulk Architecten
  Client : CIP nv
  • City : Antwerpen
  • Country : Belgium
Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The Palazzo communicates the language of the urban boulevard. As a stately residential building, it shapes the corner of the Kattendijk dock and Londenstraat. Its western side is characterized by a chamfered corner marking the axis shift of Londenstraat. The eastern corner marks the connection with the Kattendijkdok-Oostkaai and the Cadix area, however with a less dramatic gesture. The city block was designed in collaboration with Sergison Bates Architects and Bulk Architecten.

Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert
Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert

The passage under the Palazzo connects the inner courtyard to the Londenstraat. Glazed doors protect the courtyard from street noise but allow views from the street. The building is veiled under a rhythmically undulating facade that relies on stratification and monumental order. Large indoor terraces fit neatly into the rhythm and bring a sense of homeliness and dynamism to the stately façade.

Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Image 21 of 29
Floor Plan
Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Image 22 of 29
3d
Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Image 25 of 29
Floor Plan

The Palazzo accommodates 9 apartments per floor and two symmetrically positioned entrances and circulation cores. In total, the Palazzo provides 54 apartments over 6 floors containing: unique corner solutions, beautiful terraces, and spacious one-bedroom apartments.

Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert
Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Stijn Bollaert

On the ground floor flexible commercial units are provided. The entrance halls are connected to the garden and bicycle storage tucks neatly into the sides. This way a lively and open street scene is created, encased in a light cording that creates a certain intimacy for the passer-by on the boulevard.

Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Exterior Photography, Door
© Stijn Bollaert
Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert
Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Consistent with the Port building next door, the Palazzo uses robust materials with subtle detailing referencing warehouse structures in the area.

Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Project location

Address:Londenstraat, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Bovenbouw architectuur
Brick

Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments, Belgium

"Cadix Palazzo Apartments / Bovenbouw architectuur" 16 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

