Call for Entries: Shenzhen Meilinguan Area Urban Design International Consultation

In order to promote the iterative development of Shenzhen Meilinguan pivot area, Shenzhen Meilinguan Area Urban Design International Consultation is officially launched to collect global intelligence and advanced ideas. Registration is now open to outstanding design institutions all over the world.

Project Overview

The international consultation aims to gather global intelligence and draw the world’s advanced development experience. With the goal of building a core leading area of the digital economy and a pioneer demonstration area of digital science and technology innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA), it is advocated that an international perspective be relied on, forward-looking concepts be practiced, and innovative technologies be used to gather high-end talents and enterprises in the digital economy and digital science and technology innovation. The ultimate objective is to create an integrated urban area demonstrating advanced city-managing concepts and unique vitality and lead the high-quality development and construction of the Area.

1.1 Location

Located in the middle of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Central Axis, Meilinguan Area is the core leading area for building Shenzhen into a “global digital pioneer city”. As the “south gate” of Longhua District, the Area enjoys advantageous natural resources and an influx of multiple rail transits (Metro Lines 4, 6, 22 and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Central Axis Intercity Line). There remains a buildable area of about 1 k㎡.

1.2 Design scopes



Save this picture! Strategic location map of Meilinguan Area

The international consultation includes three scopes: the scope of planning research, the scope of urban design, and the scope of conceptual architecture design in the pivot core area.

Scope of planning research: Yinhu Mountain to the east, Yulong Road to the west, Meilin Mountain and Yinhu Mountain to the south, and Minle Road to the north, covering a total area of 3.78 k㎡. Coordination shall also be considered with the surrounding areas such as Shenzhen North Railway Station, South China International Logistics Center, Minle Village, Meilin Mountain, Yinhu Mountain and Minzhi Reservoir.

Scope of urban design: The boundary of Xinghe Dandi and Fengze Lake Villa to the east, Niuzui Reservoir to the west, Nanping Expressway to the south, Longhua Avenue, Xinqu Avenue and Jinlong Road to the north, covering a total area of 1.10 k㎡.

Scope of conceptual architecture design in the pivot core area: Demarcated by participating institutions according to their urban design schemes. It is required that the interchange stations of four metro lines be included and that the coverage be no less than 20 hectares.

Project Background

Save this picture! Scopes of Meilinguan Area Urban Design International Consultation

In the context of the development strategy of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau GBA and Shenzhen-Hong Kong innovation cooperation, the strategic value of Meilinguan Area becomes increasingly highlighted with upgrading development goals.

In June 2022, Shenzhen People's Government affirmed the digital economic development of Longhua District and proposed expanding the scope to build a contiguous Digital Economy Core Zone.

In August 2022, the Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and the People's Government of Longhua District, Shenzhen signed a strategic cooperation agreement on jointly promoting the construction of Shenzhen Digital Economy Core Zones, defining the scope of Shenzhen Digital Economy Core Zones including Meilinguan Area.

In February 2023, at the Meilinguan Area Development Conference, Shenzhen People's Government clearly put forward the development goal of building Meilinguan Area into a “world-class Digital Economy Core Zone”.

Consultation Contents

3.1 Planning Research

1) Regional function planning

2) Study on regional public space and slow traffic system

3.2 Urban Design

1) Overall design concept

2) 3D functional layout

3) 3D public space design

4) Spatial form and landscape design

5) Comprehensive traffic design

6) Staged implementation strategy

3.3 Conceptual Architecture Design in the Pivot Core Area

1) Architectural design concept

2) Architectural function and commercial planning

3) Streamline design of pivot interchange

4) 3D public space design

5) Architectural image design

6) Implementable structure design

Registration Requirements

4.1 The registration is open to worldwide candidates with no requirements on qualification. Interested participants must be independent legal entities or partnerships or other organizations registered in or outside China. Different legal persons that have direct controlling relationship or administrative relationship or whose legal representatives are identical shall not register for the competition at the same time. Parent companies, wholly-owned subsidiaries, and their holding companies shall not register for the competition at the same time.

4.2 Registration by a consortium comprising no more than three members is allowed. In that case, no member of a consortium shall be allowed to sign up twice either independently or by joining another consortium. All members of the consortium shall sign a legally-binding Consortium Agreement, and the leading member and work division among parties shall be specified.

4.3 No registration shall be accepted in individuals or in a combination of individuals.

4.4 Participants within the Chinese territory must hold a legally registered business license within its validity and be qualified as an independent legal entity.

4.5 Participants beyond the Chinese border (incl. those based in Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan region) need to provide the following effective documents: 1. the business registration certificate issued by the competent authority of the corresponding country (region) (at least one year prior to the time of registration for this International Consultation and with a permanent office place); 2. the design license (if any) issued by the competent authority or relevant industrial organization of the corresponding country (region).

4.6 Priority shall be given to teams familiar with China's national condition and with the following similar experience: 1) rich experience in urban and architectural design projects in large urban pivot areas; 2) ability and experience in researching complex urban traffic problems; 3) experience in environmental creation and public space design.

4.7 Persons participating in this international consultation must be the ones enrolled in their organizations. The project leader and the chief (possibly identical) must be assumed by the person(s) who has/have presided over the same type of project.

In order to ensure that the team members have an accurate understanding of the Chinese regional background and relevant requirements, there should be at least one person on the team who is proficient in Chinese.

Consulting Procedures

The international consultation is divided into three working stages: "registration and pre-qualification", "scheme design" and "outcome review".

Registration and pre-qualification stage: A Pre-qualification Review Jury shall be established out of the sponsor and the organizer to comprehensively consider the corporate creditability, corporate performance, and team competence, and select 8 shortlisted teams through the pre-qualification stage (without ranking) and 3 alternative teams (with ranking) to enter the scheme design stage.

Scheme design stage: The 8 shortlisted teams complete the scheme design as per the requirements of the International Consultation Design Brief and submit the complete achievements to the sponsor and the organizer.

Outcome review stage: An Outcome Review Jury shall be established to select the top 3 of the 8 shortlisted teams and recommend them to the sponsor and the organizer. On the basis of fully respecting the expert review opinions, the Jury shall determine the ranking of the top 3 winners, and grant awards of corresponding amounts to each.

Agenda

Notes: The above agenda is subject to Beijing Time and the sponsor and the organizer reserve the right to adjust the schedule as appropriate.

Awards

Relevant awards for the International Consultation shall be paid in CNY as a tax-included amount. Any taxes arising therefrom shall be at the payee's expense.

Winning prize (one): Receive a bonus of ¥3,800,000.00 and an integration deepening fee of ¥1,000,000.00, totaling¥4,800,000.00; (The winner must integrate and deepen the design schemes with another team commissioned by the sponsor and the organizer. For specific division of labor, please refer to the Work Rules.)

Preferred prizes (two): ¥3,000,000.00 each, hence a total of ¥6,000,000.00;

Finalist Awards (five): ¥1,200,000.00 each, hence a total of ¥6,000,000.00.

File Acquisition Method

Intended participants must fill in the Entry Form and the Commitment Letter for Confidentiality and submit them to the mailbox (MLG-UD@szrjrx.com) to obtain the International Consultation Documents (including Work Rules, Design Brief, etc.). The participants in the pre-qualification application documents submitted shall be the same as those in the Entry Form. For any newly added participant, an additional Commitment Letter for Confidentiality shall be submitted. (Click "read the original text" at the end to download the Entry Form and the Commitment Letter for Confidentiality)

Submission

(1) The complete hard copy shall be submitted (on site or by mail) to NO.1212, 12F, Block B, Xintian Century Business Center, Futian District, Shenzhen (contact person: Ms. Li at 13632658134) before 15:00, April. 7th, 2023 (Beijing time).

(2) The Letter of Attorney (for on-site submission) (Refer to the Work Rules in Appendix for formats) shall be sent to the project email address (MLG-UD@szrjrx.com) before the aforementioned deadline. The authorized agent shall bring this Letter of Attorney and ID card to finish an on-site submission of the pre-qualification application documents.

(3) The hard copy documents received on-site at the designated location shall prevail, and no overdue submitted application documents shall be accepted.

Contact

Commercial part: Ms. Li, (+86)13632658134, Technical part: Ms. Pan, (+86)13049494641（9:00 – 12:00, 14:00 – 18:00 Beijing time, Monday to Friday）

The sponsor and the organizer reserve the ultimate right to interpret the rules of this International Consultation. If the Chinese and English editions disagree, the Chinese edition shall prevail.

Organizers



Sponsor: Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources, People’s Government of Longhua District, Shenzhen

Organizer: Longhua Administration of Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources