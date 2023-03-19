Submit a Project Advertise
World
Toyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeToyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamToyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamToyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, BeamToyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Dental Clinic
Toyohashi, Japan
  • Architects: TSC Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  174
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Studio Suzuki, Junpei Watanabe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  KMEW, Tajima
  • Lead Architects : Yoshiaki Tanaka
Toyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Studio Suzuki

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in an area rich in natural beauty and development that has resulted in uniform residential buildings. We wanted to create a clinic that would bring change to the streetscape using the context of roofs, trees, and landscaping. 

Toyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Studio Suzuki
Toyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Image 14 of 14
Plan
Toyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Studio Suzuki
Toyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Junpei Watanabe

The triangular roof brings change to the streetscape, and the transparent facade under the roof illuminates the city. By seamlessly connecting the exterior and interior, the slanted eaves that extend deeply from the interior space create a scene that fluidly narrows the view.

Toyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Studio Suzuki

We hope that the diagonal openings give various scenes to the interior space and that the triangular roofs that are connected to each other brightly illuminate the entire city, thereby creating a stir in this land that is becoming standardized, and helping to create something new.

Toyohashi Orthodontic Office / TSC Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Studio Suzuki

Project location

Address:Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan

Top #Tags