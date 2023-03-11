Submit a Project Advertise
House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates

House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of a three-story reinforced concrete house built less than 40 years ago in the central area of Miyazaki City. Originally, the house had a two-family structure divided by floor, with the mother on the first floor, the shared living space and water on the second floor, and the children's rooms on the third floor. In addition to repairing equipment, deterioration over time, waterproofing, etc., additional insulation and internal interior repairs have been made.

House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam, Countertop
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Image 23 of 24
Plans
House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

By changing the finish and the proportions of the ceilings on each floor, even though it is the same building, it has become a space that changes according to each lifestyle and taste. In particular, I felt that the existing 2nd floor was a little high compared to the width, so I wanted to create a space that feels like it is surrounded by the operation of the curved ceiling.

House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

At the same time, we intended to create a calm space with a low center of gravity by preparing a dining chair, a bench by the window, and a bench/TV stand with a height of H400. We also proposed that in the future, even if a single-person household with only children were to be present, it would be possible to rent it as a one-room apartment simply by renovating the first floor. Also, even if it becomes a single household with only children in the future, it is possible to rent it out as a one-room apartment by simply renovating the first floor (installing a kitchen and shower room + installing an internal wall). We have made a proposal and are currently preparing for the construction of the infrastructure only.

House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Interior Photography
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

1F - Floor for the parent household. The existing wall facing the front road was partially set back to ensure privacy, and the window area was renovated to provide soft light into the room through shoji screens. Furthermore, by creating a small-raised floor, a place to sit or make a bed is provided.

House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Image 24 of 24
Section

2F - A shared living room for two households. The furniture on the walls and around the windows not only functions as TV stands and light and ventilation but also induces the natural act of sitting by manipulating the height (the height of the top or window frame is set at H400mm). It is designed as a space where not only family members but also guests can enjoy a happy time together, as they can look toward the center of the room from anywhere.

House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

3F - Floor for the children's household. The wall is finished with structural plywood, and the family who also loves interior design can enjoy the change of space by installing shelves and painting by themselves while living in the house. The bedrooms are minimally furnished as hobby spaces for adults, with black-painted flooring, storage furniture, and brass gazebo accents.

House Segashira / N. Yamada Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

