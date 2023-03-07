Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Japan
  5. Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Save
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, CityscapeHisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, CityscapeHisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, BeamHisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, CityscapeHisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Landscape Architecture, Park
Nagoya, Japan
  • Design Team (Buildings) : Hitoshi Aboshi, Eisuke Tanaka, Kosuke Tazawa, Shinya Fujisawa
  • Landscape Design Team From Taisei Design Planners Architects & Engineer : Syunichiro Otsuka, Hiromi Shimada, Toko Konishi
  • Landscape Design Team From Nikken Sekkei : Daisuke Nishi, Toshihiko Kitayama, Saki Kojima,Mayuka Yoshikawa, Shigeki Sugiyama,Siduo Chen
  • Structura Engineer : Yoshiaki kato, Motoi Takeda, Jyunji Toyama, Shota Amou
  • Mep Engineer : Yutaka Kishino, Hiroyuki Okabe, Tomoko Oyama, Kenji Sakurai
  • Client : Mitsui Fudosan Co.Ltd
  • Landscape Design : Nikken Sekkei
  • Contractor : Taisei Corporation, Iwama Garden Create Co.,Ltd.
  • City : Nagoya
  • Country : Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Forward Stroke inc.

Text description provided by the architects. The goal of this project was to revitalize a large urban park that has existed for many years in the Sakae district of downtown Nagoya, Japan's third-largest city. In addition to the redevelopment of the park after around 60 years of use, a new "Park-PFI" system was adopted in which commercial facilities were also constructed using private capital, with these facilities being operated for a fixed term (of 20 years) together with the operation of the park.

Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Forward Stroke inc.

First, a "Vista Line" was established in alignment with the park redevelopment extending 1 km north to south, using the famous TV tower (constructed in 1954) — the symbol of Sakae — as an axis. 24 commercial buildings were constructed around five public squares and a water feature. The commercial buildings are linked by pedestrian decks and passages. The renovated design took the sequence of the facilities into account when deciding on building placement to make sure that strolling would be enjoyable and that there would be places where visitors can choose to spend time, while always being aware of the presence of the TV tower.

Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
© Forward Stroke inc.
Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 27 of 29
Plan -South Area
Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Forward Stroke inc.

Moreover, as the site passes through various different parts of the city, from the vibrant shopping and entertainment district of Sakae to the serenity of Sotobori-dori near Nagoya Castle, the building density, the types of invited tenants, and the plaza planning were done so as to achieve resonance between the park and the adjacent urban context.

Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Forward Stroke inc.
Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 29 of 29
Layering Diagram
Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
© Forward Stroke inc.

The goal was to create a new type of park, filled with vibrancy and an abundance of different settings, by "overlaying" various elements: the Vista Line, the plazas, the store spaces where people can enjoy strolling, the vertical linkages with the subway and the underground shopping mall, the horizontal expanse of the park with the Sakae district as a whole and so on.

Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
© Forward Stroke inc.
Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 26 of 29
Plan - North Area
Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
© Forward Stroke inc.

The store facilities — a cross between open terraces and pergolas — are in harmony with both the park and the surrounding environment. The vibrancy of the stores is transmitted to the park, and the irregularities, shadows, and colors of the outer walls create diverse appearances in the areas of pedestrian transit between the park and the stores.

Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Forward Stroke inc.
Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 28 of 29
Section

The overgrown trees in Hisaya-odori Park that had continued to grow for 60 years had cut off the park from the light and hindered the growth environment of the trees themselves. In the redevelopment, under the supervision of a tree surgeon, healthy trees were relocated, and the trees that would remain were selected, in order to restore a healthy growth environment and transform the park into a place filled with bright sunlight.

Save this picture!
Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Forward Stroke inc.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:461-0001, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkJapan
Cite: "Hisaya-odori Park / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 07 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997471/hisaya-odori-park-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags