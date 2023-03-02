Architecture and Living Spaces in Transition: ICONIC AWARDS for Innovative Architecture

Prefabricated, modular timber construction has emerged as a particularly suitable way for building in existing structures – especially in confined urban spaces. Gaps between buildings can be closed and older ones can be extended in a short time and with little energy and space expenditure. Compared to other building materials, wood is also very light, which is especially important when expanding existing buildings with low static reserves.

The ICONIC AWARDS: Innovative Architecture focuses on projects that show how existing buildings can be revitalised, how building materials can be used in a variety of ways, and the innovative climate concepts that can be implemented to provide valuable impetus for more sustainable construction. Recycling, secondary use and appropriately extending the service life – these are the core principles of sustainability, which of course also apply to buildings.

Link Architectes’ Stable Conversion project shows how well it can work to combine modern woodwork with a historical building fabric. Transforming a horse stable into a modern residential house with flowing interlocking rooms on 90 m², the former housing for transport horses borders an adjoining 18th-century post office building. The architects designed the connection between the two historical structures as part of the renovation and with targeted modern extensions in wood and concrete.

Save this picture! The project Stable Conversion by Link Architects was awarded "Best of Best" in the category “Architecture” at the ICONIC AWARDS 2022: Innovative Architecture. Image © Julie Mason

Another innovative example of hybrid construction was built by Apto Architecture in Braga, Portugal. Built in the 1950s, the market hall has been revitalised while retaining its core features. On an area of 7,000 square metres, the architects used solid wood panels that not only lend the interior a warm look, but also give it a contemporary feel. With the renovation of the sanitary facilities and the construction of a food court, a waste disposal system and a logistical infrastructure, the architects made a striking contemporary contribution to the urban infrastructure.

Save this picture! The Braga Public Market conversion project by Apto Architecture was awarded "Best of Best" in the category “Architecture” at the ICONIC AWARDS 2022: Innovative Architecture. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The potential of concrete as a versatile and sustainable building material can be seen in the Bagebi housing block. In Tbilisi, Georgia, Wunderwerk built a residential building with 35 equally sized units whose grids convey a special generosity and flexibility. The horizontal and vertical elements of the façade are designed to be as functional as possible and play a fundamental structural, engineering and sanitary role. For example, the building presents an innovative solution that, thanks to the predominant building material, is also climate-friendly and in favour of a healthy living environment for the inhabitants, enhancing the location between the motorway and the open countryside.

Save this picture! Der Housing Block Bagebi by Wunderwerk was awarded "Best of Best" in the category “Architecture” at the ICONIC AWARDS 2022: Innovative Architecture. Image Courtesy of Wunderwerk

The design for the 220 m² Vans Huai-Hi Boutique Store in Shanghai by Design Studio Coordination Asia shows how materials can be used in an economical yet effective way in interiors. The purist interior with elements made of wood and glass offers a high degree of flexibility and allows the rooms to be used in a variety of ways.

Save this picture! The Vans Huai-Hi Boutique Store by Design Studio COORDINATION ASIA was awarded "Best of Best" in the category “Interior” at the ICONIC AWARDS 2022: Innovative Architecture. Image Courtesy of COORDINATION ASIA, Charlie Xia

Valuable impulses for the building industry are generated not only in the built environment, but also in the discussion of the content of architecture. An example of this is the publication and study of the same name "Retail in Transition - Verkaufswelten im Umbruch" (Retail in Transition – Sales Worlds in Transition), published by the architecture office Caspar and the Studio für Gestaltung. In it, the authors deal with the opportunities and risks of retail and illustrate the results in an appealing way with clear diagrams and graphics.

Save this picture! The book project by Caspar and Studio für Gestaltung was awarded "Selection" in the category “Communication” at the ICONIC AWARDS 2022: Innovative Architecture. Image Courtesy of Studio für Gestaltung, Cologne

The FLOwall project introduces a novel approach by using advanced digital technologies for the individualised and eco-integrated design of urban coastal protection structures (CPS). It can provide an economical and adaptive way to renature dead coastlines and strengthen the bond between urban life and nature. The project was developed by ITE Institut für Tragwerksentwurf, LWI Leichtweiß-Institut für Wasserbau, and DICAM Department of Civil, Chemical, Environmental and Materials Engineering.

Save this picture! FLOwall uses advanced digital technologies for the individualised and eco-integrated design of urban coastal protection structures. Image Courtesy of ICONIC AWARDS

These projects show that the future of construction lies in the sustainable development of the building stock and the conscious and sustainable use of materials – from building planning to interior design and product design.

The Awards

The registration phase is now open for the international ICONIC AWARDS 2023: Innovative Architecture kick off on 1 March. Architects, engineers, specialist planners, agencies and design studios, companies in the construction and property sectors and producers in the design and manufacturing industries can submit their projects for consideration until 5 May. A jury will deliberate on the prizes “Best of Best”, “Winner” and “Selection“. In addition, the special prizes “Architects of the Year” and “Interior Designers of the Year”, as well as the honorary prize “Architects’ Client of the Year”, will be awarded.

Important details at a glance