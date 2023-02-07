Submit a Project Advertise
Last Week to Vote for the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards Finalists

It has been a vibrant first week of voting for the Building of the Year Awards. With more than 50,000 votes, gathered up till now, this prize has shown to be, one of the most relevant and democratic in the architecture community.

Until February 15th at 00:01 (EST), you have the chance to reward the architecture you love. It is your collective intelligence that will filter over 4,500 projects down to just 75 finalists.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Diego Hernández
