Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023

The 2023 A' Design Award Competition is announcing its last call for submissions, which close on February 28th, with the results announced to the public on May 1st. The international A' Design Awards give designers an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, for designers, architects, or innovators from any other design field. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.
To participate in the A' Design Award & Competition is a valuable experience, as award winners gain prestige, corporate reputation and international recognition. In addition, they receive the award trophy, the annual yearbook, the printed certificate and a free invitation to the gala night for two people at the awards ceremony. Winners are also guaranteed to be published via IDNN and DXGN Networks in more than 100 magazines and translated into more than 20 languages.
Contest categories include Industrial Design, Architecture Design, Product Design, Communication Design, Service Design, Fashion Design, among many others. Entries will be judged by a multidisciplinary international jury panel of renowned international designers, professors, entrepreneurs, journalists, and publishers.
The submission period for the A' Design Award ends on February 28, 2023. After the winners are announced on May 1, 2023, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Read on for a selection of winners from previous years.
