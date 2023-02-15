Submit a Project Advertise
The 2023 A' Design Award Competition is announcing its last call for submissions, which close on February 28th, with the results announced to the public on May 1st. The international A' Design Awards give designers an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, for designers, architects, or innovators from any other design field. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.

To participate in the A' Design Award & Competition is a valuable experience, as award winners gain prestige, corporate reputation and international recognition. In addition, they receive the award trophy, the annual yearbook, the printed certificate and a free invitation to the gala night for two people at the awards ceremony. Winners are also guaranteed to be published via IDNN and DXGN Networks in more than 100 magazines and translated into more than 20 languages.

Contest categories include Industrial Design, Architecture Design, Product Design, Communication Design, Service Design, Fashion Design, among many others. Entries will be judged by a multidisciplinary international jury panel of renowned international designers, professors, entrepreneurs, journalists, and publishers.

The submission period for the A' Design Award ends on February 28, 2023. After the winners are announced on May 1, 2023, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Read on for a selection of winners from previous years.

Shingle Residence L011 Residential House by Stephan Maria Lang
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 10 of 12
Maximilian Gottwald. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Two Arches Villa by Hossein Hassani and Amin Habibi
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 7 of 12
Hossein Hassani - Amin Habbibi - AAD Architecture Office. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Jobcenter Berlin Administration Building by Elisabeth Ruthnick
A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 11 of 12
Andreas Meichsner, Kevin Fuchs. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Device of Perception Cultural Center by Yuting Zhang
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 12 of 12
Yuting Zhang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

KIBA Tokyo Residence Building by Eisuke Yamazaki
A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 8 of 12
Koji Fujii (Nacasa & Partners Inc.), Yuichi Higurashi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Global Hub Square Offices by Satoshi Itasaka
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 4 of 12
Ikumori Yamamoto, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Trekronaa Tiny Cottage by Manuela Hardy
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 3 of 12
Damir Fattakhov, Manuela Hardy. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

B73 Apartments Residential Building by Starh - Svetoslav Stanislavov
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 6 of 12
Dian Stanchev. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

ETFE Membrane Facade Double Skin Solar Collector by Petr Franta
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 9 of 12
Jiří Ryzsavy. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Hikari Tsuzuraori Residential House by Hironari Itoi
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 5 of 12
Hironari Itoi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Cloud Vacation Apartment by Jui Min Chen
A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2021

Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023 - Image 2 of 12
Mooten Studio, Cloud, 2020. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Architecture Competitions

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Final Call for Entires: A' Design Awards & Competition 2023" 15 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996034/final-call-for-entires-a-design-awards-and-competition-2023> ISSN 0719-8884

