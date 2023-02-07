Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023

Save this picture! YM Studio, Dongyi Dunhuang Hotel, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

One of the most important design competitions in the world, the A' Design Award and Competition is open for yet another cycle of awards, with over 100 categories to apply to. Rewarding the best designs, design concepts, products, and services, whether at the concept stage, prototype, or as finished products, the A' Design Award not only gives tremendous visibility to winning projects but at the same time supports global design culture, creating incentives for entrants to submit superior designs for a better future.

The deadline for submission is February 28, 2023 and the results will be announced to the public on May 1. Register, nominate, or submit your design here, and find more information below.

Through an initial anonymous vote, all entries will be judged by different experts from around the world, including academics, professionals, and members of the media. The categories evaluated include, among many others, Industrial Design, Architecture and Interior Design, Furniture Design, Landscaping, and Project Design and Lighting Products.

Award winners will receive a number of benefits including a 3D printed metal trophy, winners handbook, annual yearbook, printed certificate, a place in the winner's exhibit, and invitations to the gala evening event. In addition, it will be included in the World Design Ranking and will be published in more than 20 languages.

The submission period for the A' Design Award ends on February 28, 2023. After the winners are announced on May 1, 2023, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Read on for a selection of winners from previous years.

Cubes Aleorion Lighthouse by Vasilis Mylonas

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! Creator Vasilis Mylonas, Cubes Aleorion 02, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Dongyi Dunhuang Hotel by Newsdays Agency

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! YM Studio, Dongyi Dunhuang Hotel, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Dragon Bay Exhibition Center by Qidi Design Group

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! ShanXi Architectural Photography Studio, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Greenbay Homestay by Xi Lang

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! Xi Lang, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Chalets Dada Residential Building by Joy Alexandre Harb

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! Monolit Studio visual artists, chalets Dada perspective view night, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Gaiety Sales Center by TWAD Architecture

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! Zeng Jianghe. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Miorita House by Alexandru Zingaliuc and Dragomir Maistru

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! Archizeit Studio, Renders and Layouts, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Organic Furniture Collection Conceptual Objects by Ariel Palanzone

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! Design Ariel Palanzone, Organic Chair, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

T Noie Residential House by Katsutoshi Sasaki

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! Katsutoshi Sasaki. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Kujdane Holiday House by Yaser Rashid Shomali and Yasin Rashid Shomali

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021



Save this picture! Yaser Rashid Shomali and Yasin Rashid Shomali, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Tree Residential House by Adel Badrawy

Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021