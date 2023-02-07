Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023

Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023

Save
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023

One of the most important design competitions in the world, the A' Design Award and Competition is open for yet another cycle of awards, with over 100 categories to apply to. Rewarding the best designs, design concepts, products, and services, whether at the concept stage, prototype, or as finished products, the A' Design Award not only gives tremendous visibility to winning projects but at the same time supports global design culture, creating incentives for entrants to submit superior designs for a better future.

The deadline for submission is February 28, 2023 and the results will be announced to the public on May 1. Register, nominate, or submit your design here, and find more information below.

Through an initial anonymous vote, all entries will be judged by different experts from around the world, including academics, professionals, and members of the media. The categories evaluated include, among many others, Industrial Design, Architecture and Interior Design, Furniture Design, Landscaping, and Project Design and Lighting Products.

Award winners will receive a number of benefits including a 3D printed metal trophy, winners handbook, annual yearbook, printed certificate, a place in the winner's exhibit, and invitations to the gala evening event. In addition, it will be included in the World Design Ranking and will be published in more than 20 languages.

The submission period for the A' Design Award ends on February 28, 2023. After the winners are announced on May 1, 2023, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Read on for a selection of winners from previous years.

Cubes Aleorion Lighthouse by Vasilis Mylonas
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 12 of 12
Creator Vasilis Mylonas, Cubes Aleorion 02, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Dongyi Dunhuang Hotel by Newsdays Agency
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 11 of 12
YM Studio, Dongyi Dunhuang Hotel, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Dragon Bay Exhibition Center by Qidi Design Group
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 6 of 12
ShanXi Architectural Photography Studio, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Greenbay Homestay by Xi Lang
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 9 of 12
Xi Lang, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Chalets Dada Residential Building by Joy Alexandre Harb
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 10 of 12
Monolit Studio visual artists, chalets Dada perspective view night, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Gaiety Sales Center by TWAD Architecture
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 5 of 12
Zeng Jianghe. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Miorita House by Alexandru Zingaliuc and Dragomir Maistru
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 4 of 12
Archizeit Studio, Renders and Layouts, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Organic Furniture Collection Conceptual Objects by Ariel Palanzone
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 7 of 12
Design Ariel Palanzone, Organic Chair, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

T Noie Residential House by Katsutoshi Sasaki
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 8 of 12
Katsutoshi Sasaki. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Kujdane Holiday House by Yaser Rashid Shomali and Yasin Rashid Shomali
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 3 of 12
Yaser Rashid Shomali and Yasin Rashid Shomali, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Tree Residential House by Adel Badrawy
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021

Save this picture!
Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023 - Image 2 of 12
Adel Badrawy, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

 

#Tags

Architecture Competitions

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023" 07 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995677/call-for-entries-a-design-awards-and-competition-2022-2023> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags