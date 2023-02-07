Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2022-2023

One of the most important design competitions in the world, the A' Design Award and Competition is open for yet another cycle of awards, with over 100 categories to apply to. Rewarding the best designs, design concepts, products, and services, whether at the concept stage, prototype, or as finished products, the A' Design Award not only gives tremendous visibility to winning projects but at the same time supports global design culture, creating incentives for entrants to submit superior designs for a better future.
The deadline for submission is February 28, 2023 and the results will be announced to the public on May 1. Register, nominate, or submit your design here, and find more information below.
Through an initial anonymous vote, all entries will be judged by different experts from around the world, including academics, professionals, and members of the media. The categories evaluated include, among many others, Industrial Design, Architecture and Interior Design, Furniture Design, Landscaping, and Project Design and Lighting Products.
Award winners will receive a number of benefits including a 3D printed metal trophy, winners handbook, annual yearbook, printed certificate, a place in the winner's exhibit, and invitations to the gala evening event. In addition, it will be included in the World Design Ranking and will be published in more than 20 languages.
The submission period for the A' Design Award ends on February 28, 2023. After the winners are announced on May 1, 2023, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Read on for a selection of winners from previous years.
Cubes Aleorion Lighthouse by Vasilis Mylonas
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Dongyi Dunhuang Hotel by Newsdays Agency
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Dragon Bay Exhibition Center by Qidi Design Group
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Greenbay Homestay by Xi Lang
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Chalets Dada Residential Building by Joy Alexandre Harb
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
The Gaiety Sales Center by TWAD Architecture
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Miorita House by Alexandru Zingaliuc and Dragomir Maistru
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Organic Furniture Collection Conceptual Objects by Ariel Palanzone
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2021
T Noie Residential House by Katsutoshi Sasaki
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
Kujdane Holiday House by Yaser Rashid Shomali and Yasin Rashid Shomali
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021
The Tree Residential House by Adel Badrawy
Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2021