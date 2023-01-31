Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura

El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura

Save
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura

El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Interior PhotographyEl Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WindowsEl Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Courtyard, PatioEl Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ForestEl Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Tarqui, Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Provoste C.

Text description provided by the architects. El Refugio, located in the Southern countryside of Cuenca, Ecuador, is a rest space in connection with nature. The project, situated on a farm, generates a personal space for a reduced family group.

Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste C.
Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Image 15 of 25
Plan
Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste C.
Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Image 17 of 25
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Courtyard, Patio
© Nicolás Provoste C.

The approach to the site starts from a second-order road, from which a first perspective is generated that highlights the topography and the impressive endemic forest. The project doesn’t look forward to challenging the landscape but to being part of it through its materiality and volumetric proposal.

Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Nicolás Provoste C.

The constructive system, based on the vernacular architecture, besides being a link between the morphological contemporaneity of the project with the majesty of the landscape, proves its appropriateness. The local stone walls, the artisanal bricks on the floors, and the roof made with wooden structure, reed cane, and clay roof tiles give thermal balance to the shelter that mitigates the climatology conditions of the zone.

Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
© Nicolás Provoste C.

The program, developed in 175m2, is organized into two primary volumes. The first block hosts the social area, including a porch as a transition element between nature and the house. The second element, located in the back zone for privacy reasons, contains the restroom.

Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste C.
Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Image 21 of 25
Perspective section

The division between volumes generates a third zone that constitutes the heart of the project, the kitchen, and the barbecue. This space brings back the primitive hut concept, where the fire is the center of social activities.

Save this picture!
El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolás Provoste C.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "El Refugio House / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura" [El Refugio / Pedro Moncayo Torres arquitectura] 31 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995596/el-refugio-house-pedro-moncayo-torres-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags