Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior PhotographyStickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsStickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsStickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Table, ChairStickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - More Images+ 12

Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography
© Markus Linderoth

Text description provided by the architects. Warm, natural materials and a sparing, precise architecture weave together an inviting office environment, including social spaces, warehousing, and a production hall. With its undulating facade, StickerApp's headquarters and production facility on Bronsgatan in Lomma creates a new urban space, with a restaurant that aims to open to the public several days a week.

Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Markus Linderoth
Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Markus Linderoth

The interior walls are clad with pine plywood where the expression of the minimal joint is graphically precise. Together with light terrazzo flooring, clearly demarcated glass partitions without bulky frames, and ceilings of suspended Troldtekt tiles, the carefully considered materials contrast with the production hallʼs sizeable steel beams and well-proportioned ventilation pipes. A cozy atmosphere emerges against the industrial character.

Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Markus Linderoth

At the building center, the production hall rises two stories high, forming a close visual relationship to the offices on the upper floor. The conference room cantilevers into the double-height space of the hall and boasts a composition by the artist duo Beck & Ljung, the latter being the father of Hugo Ljungberg, one of the company's three founders. Below, laser and offset printers produce everything from standard stickers to prismatic, holographic, luminescent, and transparent decals and labels, according to online orders.

Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Markus Linderoth
Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Image 16 of 17
Axo

The tension between carefully arranged natural materials, a harmonious color scale, and the coarser dimensions of industrial aesthetics means that the building can be read layer by layer, from finer to rawer materials.

Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Markus Linderoth
Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography
© Markus Linderoth

Johan Sundberg and Henrik Ålund emphasize that production halls rarely involve an architect and are usually designed based on strict programs and surface factors rather than an overall experience. Through simple, economical means the architectural expression achieves an added value far beyond the ordinary. The high windows on the office floor let in plenty of natural light and provide a marked verticality together with a generous view of the surroundings.

Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Beam
© Markus Linderoth
Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Markus Linderoth

Johan Sundberg Arkitektur was responsible for the architectural design and all fixed furnishings, including the site-built ones of the common room with everything from ping pong tables to reading nooks. The loose interior furnishing was designed by Karolina Nilsson of White Arkitekter. Beside the entrance is the building's beating heart: the cafeteria and dining room, with a kitchen that would sit comfortably beside those of professional restaurants. During the greater part of the year, this social space is the face of StickerApp.

Stickerapp Urban Factory / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© Markus Linderoth
