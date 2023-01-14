Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab

SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab

Save
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab

SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior PhotographySM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior Photography, ClosetSM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior PhotographySM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior PhotographySM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior Photography
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

In the marketing field, the term/concept of ‘Universe’ is on trend. The term ‘Universe’ refers to a marketing technique by setting up a brand-new virtual world where one believes there is a certain set of elements and backgrounds unique to one brand, and through such a concept, one can connect deeply and actively with the consumer. Due to the pandemic, COVID has instigated quick evolution of the creation of concepts such as virtual reality, and metaverse in all types of brands such as F&B and Fashion. SM has been seeking to present such a concept and has launched ‘KYWANGYA’, a universe that connects with international fans and is further portraying different stories supported by SM.

Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Image 15 of 21
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim
Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior Photography
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

In SM’s ‘KWANGYA’, one is free to head anywhere, become anything, and is a place of infinity-free from all physical limitations. KWANGYA is a medium of connection with fans and the most valued concept. ‘Kwangya@seoul’ is a space that embodies KWANGYA universe where the visitors can experience the universe itself with business as well as advertising purposes with emphasis on physical space. NiiiZ Design Lab implemented the concept of a Parallel Universe in one space which also gets expanded into separate spaces to convey the theme of infinity in real space. Therefore, following the concept of 'one infinite space in one time zone', we intended to express the infinite universe of 'KYWANGYA' of SM Entertainment.

Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior Photography, Closet
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim
Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Image 21 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior Photography
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

Such a design concept was carried out through a flexible layout, dual-quality materials, bold media wall, and transparent media panel(LG Transparency panel). The space before entering looks like a simple purple space seen through the gap between the colored glass installed at the gate right before the visitor enters the space, but upon entering the space the visitor meets a constantly changing media wall and versatile interior arrangement as if it is a whole new different space. The mood of the space changes as the media contents shift to create a space-like, or ‘KWANGYA’-like space, but from time to time the artists’ clips playing help generate a whole new different space for the fans. Also, the circular rails installed allow multiple placements of the objects, as well as the circular installment on the ceiling made from reflective metals, reflects the visuals on the floor.

Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior Photography
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

Inside the space, the installment becomes even more dramatic with the exaggerated design concept. The glass panel placed on the ceiling and the floor consists of a one-way mirror and transparent media display. The one-way mirror on the ceiling becomes a glass-like medium (transparent glass) if the light is on and if the light is off, it becomes an opaque mirror. The display utilizes the material’s characteristic of changing tendency depending on the intensity of light, just like the interrogation room from the movies. Normally the artists’ videos are played, and during this time the inner light on the ceiling maintains an appropriate amount of light, and during the event, the glasses change from a transparent to a reflective state so that the elements appear to reflect infinitely to create a new mood of the space. On the floor, an LG Transparency panel was installed along with the glasses, and inside the materials, white sand is shown with the media at the same time as if an actual video is being played on the sand and if there is no media being played then it tends to reflect just like the ceiling to suggest an infinitely reflecting KWANGYA universe.

Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Interior Photography
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim
Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Image 16 of 21
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

At the center of the zone, a tunnel-like structure is layered together This tunnel is derived from a wormhole motif and is popular among the fans as a photo spot, while on the opposite side, the media displayed creates the favorite artist background and SM KYWANGYA illustrations. Just like the wormhole in space, the visuals change according to time and space compressed. Just like the dual-trait objects, wormhole tunnel, and the media, we intended to emphasize the concept of ‘One infinite space sharing the same time zone’. ‘Kwangya@seoul’ space represents the SM universe and is a place where virtual reality exists for connecting fans from all over the world to artists. Fans and artists share the same time and infinite space. Such a universe is limitless and distinct-free just like outer space. ‘Kwangya@seoul’ was not meant to be a place that overcomes physical reality. It is a space that presents KWANGYA world and conveys a message that the fans can meet the artists not only in this space but also at home, or in daily life.

Save this picture!
SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab - Image 11 of 21
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wangsimni-ro, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NiiiZ Design Lab
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab" 14 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994746/sm-kwangya-at-seoul-concept-store-niiiz-design-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags