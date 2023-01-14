SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab

Save this picture! © studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

Lead Designers : Sung chul Park, Areum Han

Design Team : Soo Jeong Lim, Sol zy Maeng

City : Seongdong-gu

Country : South Korea

In the marketing field, the term/concept of ‘Universe’ is on trend. The term ‘Universe’ refers to a marketing technique by setting up a brand-new virtual world where one believes there is a certain set of elements and backgrounds unique to one brand, and through such a concept, one can connect deeply and actively with the consumer. Due to the pandemic, COVID has instigated quick evolution of the creation of concepts such as virtual reality, and metaverse in all types of brands such as F&B and Fashion. SM has been seeking to present such a concept and has launched ‘KYWANGYA’, a universe that connects with international fans and is further portraying different stories supported by SM.

In SM’s ‘KWANGYA’, one is free to head anywhere, become anything, and is a place of infinity-free from all physical limitations. KWANGYA is a medium of connection with fans and the most valued concept. ‘Kwangya@seoul’ is a space that embodies KWANGYA universe where the visitors can experience the universe itself with business as well as advertising purposes with emphasis on physical space. NiiiZ Design Lab implemented the concept of a Parallel Universe in one space which also gets expanded into separate spaces to convey the theme of infinity in real space. Therefore, following the concept of 'one infinite space in one time zone', we intended to express the infinite universe of 'KYWANGYA' of SM Entertainment.

Such a design concept was carried out through a flexible layout, dual-quality materials, bold media wall, and transparent media panel(LG Transparency panel). The space before entering looks like a simple purple space seen through the gap between the colored glass installed at the gate right before the visitor enters the space, but upon entering the space the visitor meets a constantly changing media wall and versatile interior arrangement as if it is a whole new different space. The mood of the space changes as the media contents shift to create a space-like, or ‘KWANGYA’-like space, but from time to time the artists’ clips playing help generate a whole new different space for the fans. Also, the circular rails installed allow multiple placements of the objects, as well as the circular installment on the ceiling made from reflective metals, reflects the visuals on the floor.

Inside the space, the installment becomes even more dramatic with the exaggerated design concept. The glass panel placed on the ceiling and the floor consists of a one-way mirror and transparent media display. The one-way mirror on the ceiling becomes a glass-like medium (transparent glass) if the light is on and if the light is off, it becomes an opaque mirror. The display utilizes the material’s characteristic of changing tendency depending on the intensity of light, just like the interrogation room from the movies. Normally the artists’ videos are played, and during this time the inner light on the ceiling maintains an appropriate amount of light, and during the event, the glasses change from a transparent to a reflective state so that the elements appear to reflect infinitely to create a new mood of the space. On the floor, an LG Transparency panel was installed along with the glasses, and inside the materials, white sand is shown with the media at the same time as if an actual video is being played on the sand and if there is no media being played then it tends to reflect just like the ceiling to suggest an infinitely reflecting KWANGYA universe.

At the center of the zone, a tunnel-like structure is layered together This tunnel is derived from a wormhole motif and is popular among the fans as a photo spot, while on the opposite side, the media displayed creates the favorite artist background and SM KYWANGYA illustrations. Just like the wormhole in space, the visuals change according to time and space compressed. Just like the dual-trait objects, wormhole tunnel, and the media, we intended to emphasize the concept of ‘One infinite space sharing the same time zone’. ‘Kwangya@seoul’ space represents the SM universe and is a place where virtual reality exists for connecting fans from all over the world to artists. Fans and artists share the same time and infinite space. Such a universe is limitless and distinct-free just like outer space. ‘Kwangya@seoul’ was not meant to be a place that overcomes physical reality. It is a space that presents KWANGYA world and conveys a message that the fans can meet the artists not only in this space but also at home, or in daily life.