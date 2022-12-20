How Enscape Provides a Quick and Easy Design Workflow

Real-time visualization takes a 3D architectural model and transforms it into something that can be used to communicate with those less technically inclined. Your vision and design intent can be understood easily, which allows you to make decisions faster.

Architectural visualization technology has made this process accessible, but many tools on the market claim to offer the same thing; real-time updates, a seamless design experience, and high-quality, industry-standardized renderings. So, how do you know which one to choose?

Many tools produce similar results, how your work flows makes the difference

Real-time visualization is made easy with a plugin. It’s simple to use, has quick rendering times, and produces high-quality visualizations. Nothing integrates into your design workflow as seamlessly as a plugin.

The integration means you work from a single source of truth—you design and visualize from one model. Any changes made in your CAD or BIM are reflected live in the rendering window. This means you don’t have to import or export files and can stay working in your project file.

A real-time visualization plugin is a constant companion along your design journey

A real-time visualization plugin gives you top-quality rendering results and the fastest and easiest way to do it. Enscape is a plugin, and like other tools, it gives you real-time updates, a seamless design experience, and high-quality renderings.

But unlike other tools, it’s lightweight, fully integrated, and not a standalone application. It plugs directly into your CAD or BIM application, meaning that it’s right beside you throughout your design journey. Your design and visualization tracks are not separated and parallel to each other but are, instead, unified.

"It evolutionized our process. We find that we can get to decision points earlier. Enscape can extend the length of time we’re spending on design," says Bob Shemwell, Senior Principal at Overland Partners.

Key benefits of rendering with a real-time visualization plugin

1. Start rendering within minutes

Enscape is quick and easy to set up. Simply plug it into your CAD or BIM tool to get started, and then it only takes a couple of clicks from installation to creating your first rendering.

2. Exchange better feedback faster

Experience better design development with more efficient feedback cycles. Walk or fly through your project with your team or client and make better design decisions at lightning speed. Explore every corner of your design by walking or flying through scenes in real-time, and identify and resolve issues easily.

3. Access VR in just one click

Allow your client to grasp the true scale of the project by experiencing it in virtual reality. Bring them into an immersive environment with just one click and give them a deeper understanding of what the space will look like once it’s built. Stand out from the competition and win more work.

4. Go from real-time design to photoreal renderings

The Enscape to V-Ray compatibility lets you connect your real-time design workflow in Enscape with the ultra-photorealistic rendering capabilities of V-Ray. You can transfer an Enscape scene to V-Ray, where refinements can be made for heightened realism in your visualization. Available with V-Ray 6 for SketchUp, Rhino, and Revit.

5. Use it on your Mac

Mac users can experience the ease and speed of using a real-time visualization plugin in their design workflow with Enscape for Mac. It’s available for SketchUp 2021 and 2022, with more compatibility on its way.

Choose a fast and easy workflow with Enscape

Enscape is a real-time visualization plugin for Archicad, Revit, Rhino, SketchUp, and Vectorworks. With Enscape, you’ll render in minutes and save hours, and you’ll communicate your vision easily by immersing clients, colleagues, and other project stakeholders in 3D environments with VR.

Get started with the free 14-day trial and join over 500k monthly active users who have chosen Enscape as their everyday real-time visualization tool.