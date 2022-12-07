Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal

HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal

Save
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal

HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Interior Photography, Stairs, FacadeHK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Interior PhotographyHK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeHK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, FacadeHK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yakarta Meridional, Indonesia
  • Architects: Dhanie & Sal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  242
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ernest Theofilus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dekson, Nero, Toto, Valentino Gress
  • Lead Architects : Salman Rimaldhi, Dhanie Syawalia, Ferdio Ariatama
  • Construction : Advicon Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of a busy sprawl in Southern Jakarta, HK Residence lies on a narrow yet long plot of land. Formed as a series of introverted boxes, its exterior is adorned with textured plaster that is left unfinished, mindful of the changes that time will bring. In contrast, the interior is clad with white, instilling a sense of calmness into the house. 

Save this picture!
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Image 20 of 27
Plan - First floor

Huddled between two taller buildings, the masses of the building are not only long but also vertically stretched to harmonize with the surroundings. This verticality is echoed in the main interior, with its double-height ceiling and its tall opening embracing the sun that is coming onto it. Its slender site allows the house to have a sizeable setback, creating a break from the restless street. Openings on the front are intentionally made sparse. Windows are located mostly at the back of the house, where lush greenery spreads on its walls. 

Save this picture!
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Interior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Image 27 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Interior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus

The main area is raised half storey higher than the street level. A long ramp connects the two different levels, such a sequence gives the house room to breathe ensuring gradual changes from the bustling streets in the front to its quiet interior. The living and dining area acts as a melting pot between the domestic activities of the house that is placed on the ground floor and the bedrooms that are situated on the second floor. 

Save this picture!
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Image 24 of 27
Elevation - North
Save this picture!
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ernest Theofilus

The backyard is designated as the main orientation of the main area, in contrast, from the master bedroom busy Jakarta cityscape is peaking from its lattices-covered window. For its residence, the long and quiet HK Residence serves as a gentle fade out from the hustle and bustle of Jakarta and vice versa a soft intro to start the day.

Save this picture!
HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ernest Theofilus

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dhanie & Sal
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "HK Residence / Dhanie & Sal" 07 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993297/hk-residence-dhanie-and-sal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags