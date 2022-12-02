Day Two Winners of The World Architecture Festival Announced

Save this picture! ANNA Stay (Model 2022) by ANNA. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Atelier TAO+C, Weston Williamson + Partners, OHLAB and JC Architecture are among the award category winners announced on the second day of the World Architecture Festival in Lisbon. The festival’s judges recognized a diverse array of completed, future and interior projects across over 20 categories.

5468796 Architecture triumphed in the ‘Health’ category, with its project 17th Ave Clinic, located in Canada. The judges were impressed by its “use of natural daylight, important for diagnosis” and admired its “innovative use of a CLT beam structure”. Xiamen Humanity Maternity Hospital by Lemanarc SA was highly commended.

Save this picture! 17th Ave Clinic by 5468796 Architecture © James Brittain Photography. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

ANNA won the ‘Hotel and Leisure’ category, for its project ANNA Stay (Model 2022), Netherlands, which was recognized by the judges who felt the project “opened new horizons of lodging in nature”. Valle San Nicolás – Clubhouse by Sordo Madaleno and Dining Space at DevaDhare by Play Architecture were highly commended.

Save this picture! Valle San Nicolás – Clubhouse by Sordo Madaleno © Rafael Gamo. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The ‘Mixed-Use’ category winner was 80 Collins in Australia, by Woods Bagot. Judges felt the project was “an excellent response to the urban context” and “successfully integrated a variety of different uses that provided a human scale to the public realm”. One Bishopsgate Plaza by PLP Architecture was highly commended.

Save this picture! 80 Collins by Woods Bagot. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The ‘House and Villa (Urban / Suburban)’ category winner was Villa B, located in Finland by OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture. Judges were impressed by its “seamless connection of traditional Spanish architecture and modernist Scandinavian approach”.

Save this picture! Villa B by OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture © Marc Goodwin. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The ‘Higher Education and Research’ category winner was Auditorium Building, South Africa by URBA Architects and Urban Designers. The judges were impressed by the project’s “combination of order and restraint”, describing it as a “building that cannot but lift the spirit of all who use it”.

Save this picture! Auditorium Building by URBA Architects and Urban Designers. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The prize for the best ‘Transport’ project went to Paddington Station - Elizabeth Line, in the United Kingdom by Weston Williamson + Partners. The judges congratulated the “scale and ambition” of the project, and described it as a “wonderful addition to the original station”. Växjö train station and town hall by Sweco Architects was highly commended.

Save this picture! Paddington Elizabeth Line station by Weston Williamson + Partners © Morley von Sternberg. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Winner of the ‘Religion’ category was The Chapel of St. Peter in New Zealand by Stevens Lawson Architects, a “beautifully composed and rigorous” project, judges felt “successful collaboration with the client was evident in the subtle reinterpretation of ritual for a modern context”. Bath Abbey Footprint Project by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios was highly commended.

Save this picture! The Chapel of St. Peter by Stevens Lawson Architects. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The ‘Shopping’ category winner was ganghui tiandi, China by JZFZ Architectural Design Co.,Ltd, a project praised by the judges for “creating a retail experience which was all about landscape”. Taikoo Li Qiantan by 5+design and JINS Park by Yuko Nagayama and Associates were both highly commended.

Save this picture! ganghui tiandi by JZFZ Architectural Design Co.,Ltd. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Future Project Award Winners – for unbuilt projects



This year’s award for the best future ‘Culture’ project went to Muscowpetung Powwow Arbour, Canada by Oxbow Architecture & Richard Kroeker. YTL Arena Complex by Grimshaw – London was highly commended.

Save this picture! Muscowpetung Powwow Arbour by Oxbow Architecture Inc. & Richard Kroeker. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The ‘House’ prize winner was Iranzamin Villa, Iran by FMZD. The project was admired by judges for its innovative response to the brief and “reuse of existing structure”. 94.0 by Omer Arbel was highly commended.

Save this picture! Iranzamin Villa by FMZD. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

This year the ‘Health’ category winner was Oriel, United Kingdom, by AECOM, Penoyre & Prasad and White Arkitekter, while Bethesda Medical Center by August Green was highly commended.

Save this picture! Oriel by AECOM, Penoyre & Prasad and White Arkitekter. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The award winner for ‘Education’ was New School in Sundby, Denmark by skala architecture & Henning Larsen Architects. The judges congratulated the “ambitious and bold” project and felt the interiors conveyed “a vision for the life of the school”. Graduation Hall Sol Plaatje University by Savage+Dodd Architects was highly commended.

Save this picture! New School in Sundby by skala architecture & Henning Larsen Architects. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The winner of the ‘Residential’ category was Robin Wood by Marc Koehler Architects and ANA Architecten. This future project was described by the judges as “clearly sustainable with a social vision” and a “prototype for flexible living”. The Urban Nest by Spaces Architects@KA was highly commended.

Save this picture! Robin Wood by Marc Koehler Architects and ANA Architecten. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The ‘Commercial Mixed-Use’ category winner was 330 Gray's Inn Road, United Kingdom by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, which the judges praised for its “elegant” and “future proof” design. The Estate by Studio PKA was highly commended.

Save this picture! 330 Gray's Inn Road by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

INSIDE Award Winners – for best interiors

JC Architecture was the winner of the ‘Bars and Restaurant’ category, for its project The Moving Kitchen, in Taiwan. The judges felt the project “enhanced interior design as an agent for change in society”. Pang Mei Noodle Bar by Office AIO and British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Headquarters by Benedetti Architects were both highly commended.

Save this picture! The Moving Kitchen by JC Architecture © LEE Kuo-Min. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

This year the ‘Public Buildings’ category winner was Te Ao Marama South Atrium, in New Zealand by fjmtstudio, Jasmax and designTRIBE. The judges noted the project’s “respectful and sensitive approach”.

Save this picture! Te Ao Marama South Atrium by fjmtstudio, Jasmax and designTRIBE. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Atelier tao+c picked up first place in the ‘Retail’ category with its project, SPMA Store in China. It was heralded by the judges for “respecting the old, while transforming the space into an economically yet artistically executed retail experience”. WOW Concept by External Reference was highly commended.

Save this picture! SPMA Store by Atelier tao+c © Wen Studio. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

La Serenissima, in Malta by Valentino Architects triumphed in the ‘Residential (Single Dwelling)’ category, its retrofit design impressed judges, who felt the project “celebrated the past, while ensuring it was comfortable for contemporary use - particularly relating to improving environmental performance and access to the outdoors”.

Save this picture! La Serenissima by Valentino Architects © Ramon Portelli. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

OHLAB scooped up the ‘Residential (Housing, More than One Dwelling)’ category award for its project Paseo Mallorca 15, in Mallorca. The judges were enthused by the project being “local in every sense”, describing it as an “exemplary example of meeting environmental standards without compromising on interior spatial quality”.

Save this picture! Paseo Mallorca 15 by OHLAB © José Hevia. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The ‘Temporary / Meanwhile Uses’ category prize went to TEAM_BLDG for VOID-Exhibition Space Design for Buddha Sculptor, located in China. The judges praised the “exquisite” project for “succeeding in evoking an emotional and spiritual response in the viewer”.

Save this picture! VOID-Exhibition Space Design for Buddha Sculptor by TEAM_BLDG ⓒ Jonathan Leijonhufvud. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

And finally, Condition_Lab won the ‘Education’ category for its project Pingtan Children Library in China, which the judges celebrated for its “translation and preservation of traditional carpentry techniques”, resulting in a project which “exuded a feeling of trust between the architects, the craftsmen, the community and the children”.

Save this picture! Pingtan Children Library by Condition_Lab © Sai Zhao. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

World Architecture Festival Day Three

Today will see all the category winners, above, and those announced on day one of the festival, go head-to-head as they present their projects in front of the festival’s super-jurors at Lisbon’s FIL Exhibition Centre. WAF will then culminate tomorrow evening with a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony where the winners of the World Building, Interior, Future Project and Landscape of the Year will be announced, along with winners of the Special Prizes.

View photographs from the live festival here. For more details on the 2022 World Architecture Festival and Inside Festival of Interiors please visit www.worldarchitecturefestival. com and www.insidefestival.com.

