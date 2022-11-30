Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. World Architecture Festival 2022: Watch the Live Stream

World Architecture Festival 2022: Watch the Live Stream

Save
World Architecture Festival 2022: Watch the Live Stream

Follow along during the 15th edition of the World Architecture Festival through ArchDaily's Live Stream. As the world’s biggest architectural awards program, WAF brings together more than 2,000 architects and designers to Lisbon for three days of conference programs, awards, and exhibition events from November 30 to December 2. Tune in to our Facebook live streams for a selection of lectures.

We are pleased to partner with the World Architecture Festival to bring you live streaming of the WAF 2022 lectures and keynote addresses. Tune in for lectures from Ole Scheeren, CVDB Arquitectos, Jean Mah and more.

To see the streams from each day, click here.

November 30

2:00pm- Jean Mah, Perkins + Will
6:15pm- Ole Scheeren, Buro Ole Schereen, "Spaces of Life"
7:15pm- Day 1 Winners

December 1

10:00am- CVDB Arquitectos
12:00pm- Nigel Coates and Johnny Chiu
6:15pm- Christina Seilern, Seilern Studio, "Space in Architecture"

@worldarchfest #WAF22

About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "World Architecture Festival 2022: Watch the Live Stream" 30 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993011/world-architecture-festival-2022-watch-the-live-stream> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags