World Architecture Festival 2022: Watch the Live Stream

Follow along during the 15th edition of the World Architecture Festival through ArchDaily's Live Stream. As the world’s biggest architectural awards program, WAF brings together more than 2,000 architects and designers to Lisbon for three days of conference programs, awards, and exhibition events from November 30 to December 2. Tune in to our Facebook live streams for a selection of lectures.

We are pleased to partner with the World Architecture Festival to bring you live streaming of the WAF 2022 lectures and keynote addresses. Tune in for lectures from Ole Scheeren, CVDB Arquitectos, Jean Mah and more.

To see the streams from each day, click here.

November 30

2:00pm- Jean Mah, Perkins + Will

6:15pm- Ole Scheeren, Buro Ole Schereen, "Spaces of Life"

7:15pm- Day 1 Winners

December 1

10:00am- CVDB Arquitectos

12:00pm- Nigel Coates and Johnny Chiu

6:15pm- Christina Seilern, Seilern Studio, "Space in Architecture"

