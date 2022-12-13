Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit Your Final Project: Outstanding Architecture and Design Final Degree Project Award

Submit Your Final Project: Outstanding Architecture and Design Final Degree Project Award

IE School of Architecture and Design is pleased to announce its second edition of the Outstanding Architecture and Design Final Degree Project Award.

The awards were launched with the intent to highly compensate graduates for the vast amount of time and effort spent on their final degree projects.

All those who hold a Bachelor or a Master Degree in Architecture, Design, Interior Design, Product Design, Graphic Design, Landscape Design or related fields, who graduated between 2012 and 2022, and who were ranked in the top 25% if their class are eligible to compete for the Outstanding Architecture and Design Thesis Award

The winning entries will be awarded a scholarship toward tuition for the IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design (commencing in April 2023), the IE Master in Architecture (commencing in September 2023) or the Diploma in Strategic Interior Design (commencing in April 2023).

The project submission deadline is January 13th, 2023. Find the full award brief here.

CALL FOR ENTRIES NOW OPEN

