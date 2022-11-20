Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten

De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten

Save
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten

De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenDe Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Exterior PhotographyDe Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Interior Photography, BeamDe Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, BeamDe Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture
Ouddorp, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Peter de Krom
Save this picture!
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Peter de Krom

Text description provided by the architects. De Klepperstee is a family-run holiday park that has existed for over 50 years. Adapting to new times, holiday park decided to make a shift towards a sustainable future in which nature is given a central place in the concept of the holiday park. With a new open landscape plan designed by Inside Outside as a base, Vakwerk was asked to design a new central building and a series of cabin concepts, which would gradually replace the existing cabins, reconnecting with nature.

Save this picture!
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Peter de Krom
Save this picture!
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Beam
© Boudewijn Bollmann

The central building is formed by an ensemble of three buildings that are connected by the outdoor spaces around them. Located close to the entrance of the park, the ensemble of buildings acts as a reference point and welcomes guests into their holiday experience. The three buildings house the reception and staff office spaces, an indoor playground for children, and a café-restaurant, with a direct connection to a sun-oriented terrace, a natural swimming pond, and an outdoor play area. In a concept where indoor and outdoor spaces are equally important, the boundaries between them become key.

Save this picture!
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Interior Photography, Beam
© Boudewijn Bollmann
Save this picture!
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Image 15 of 16
Plan

For this reason, buildings are positioned to favor certain orientations and create a strong inside-outside connection. The glazed fronts provide wide views outside and merge the inside spaces with the outdoor terraces and green esplanade around them. Inspired by the simplicity of greenhouse constructions, we chose for an archetypal house-shaped building that gives way to the activities that take place within them; a place to explore, play, celebrate and make guests feel at home. 

Save this picture!
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Boudewijn Bollmann
Save this picture!
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Interior Photography
© Boudewijn Bollmann

A sequence of wooden trusses offers a functional and versatile solution to the use of the space, as well as providing support for the facade and roof system. A simple and integral construction solution, with glass and wood as main materials, acts as an interior finish, sun protection, and identity carrier for ‘De Klepperstee’s warm character and relaxed identity. Following the ambition of the client and captured with the name of the bistro restaurant Skål (Swedish for Cheers), the building celebrates the holiday experience and invites its users to enjoy a wonderful and memorable stay. 

Save this picture!
De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Boudewijn Bollmann

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vrijheidsweg 1, 3253 LS Ouddorp, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vakwerk Architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten" 20 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992451/de-klepperstee-park-central-building-vakwerk-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags