De Klepperstee Park Central Building / Vakwerk Architecten

Architect : Paul Ketelaars, Begoña Garcia Giner

Technical Architect : Tim van Beurden

Intern : Maria, Sara, Lara

Building Management : Peter Spee Vastgoedbeheer

Landscape Design : Inside Outside

City : Ouddorp

Country : The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. De Klepperstee is a family-run holiday park that has existed for over 50 years. Adapting to new times, holiday park decided to make a shift towards a sustainable future in which nature is given a central place in the concept of the holiday park. With a new open landscape plan designed by Inside Outside as a base, Vakwerk was asked to design a new central building and a series of cabin concepts, which would gradually replace the existing cabins, reconnecting with nature.

The central building is formed by an ensemble of three buildings that are connected by the outdoor spaces around them. Located close to the entrance of the park, the ensemble of buildings acts as a reference point and welcomes guests into their holiday experience. The three buildings house the reception and staff office spaces, an indoor playground for children, and a café-restaurant, with a direct connection to a sun-oriented terrace, a natural swimming pond, and an outdoor play area. In a concept where indoor and outdoor spaces are equally important, the boundaries between them become key.

For this reason, buildings are positioned to favor certain orientations and create a strong inside-outside connection. The glazed fronts provide wide views outside and merge the inside spaces with the outdoor terraces and green esplanade around them. Inspired by the simplicity of greenhouse constructions, we chose for an archetypal house-shaped building that gives way to the activities that take place within them; a place to explore, play, celebrate and make guests feel at home.

A sequence of wooden trusses offers a functional and versatile solution to the use of the space, as well as providing support for the facade and roof system. A simple and integral construction solution, with glass and wood as main materials, acts as an interior finish, sun protection, and identity carrier for ‘De Klepperstee’s warm character and relaxed identity. Following the ambition of the client and captured with the name of the bistro restaurant Skål (Swedish for Cheers), the building celebrates the holiday experience and invites its users to enjoy a wonderful and memorable stay.