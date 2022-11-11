What Do You Think About Your ArchDaily Account? We Want to Hear From You

Submit a Project Advertise
World
Save
The ArchDaily account allows our over 5 million registered users to save their favorite content, follow the topics they are interested in, and subscribe to our various newsletters. 

We always appreciate the feedback from our community and would love to hear your opinion on how we could make your account better. That's why we have created a short survey to gather your comments.

Start the survey!

  • It will take you about 2 minutes to respond.
  • The survey is open to all our readers and is available in English. 
  • Participation is voluntary and anonymous. 

Thank you and we look forward to your feedback.

