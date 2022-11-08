Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects

Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects

Save
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects

Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsQionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior PhotographyQionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography, ForestQionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Interior Photography, Arcade+ 22

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museums & Exhibit
Chengdu, China
  • Project Architects : Tao Dong, Chenxi Wang
  • Project Leader : Rong Lin
  • Design Team : Qingqing Yang, Kexuan Ning, Jianyuan Wang, Hanlin Li(Intern), Yunchen Lei, Rongpeng He, Yue Zhao, Hui Yuan
  • Construction Drawing : Kan Wang ( Project Leader), Jingjing Chen, Chaosong Chen, Pengze Qu
  • Client : Chengdu Cultural Tourism Group
  • Construction Drawing Design : Si Na Yu Lian Architecture Design Co., Ltd.
  • City : Chengdu
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion is located in a small traditional rural community at the north end of the Baimo river bridge, next to over 100,000 acres of bamboo forest. For hundreds of years, Linpan settlements have been traditional rural communities in the western part of Sichuan. Often covered by woods, especially groups of bamboo, Linpan is an organic combination of woods, fields, houses, and water, it’s a reflection of the harmonious relationship between land and its people. That’s why famous local poet Su Shi from Song Dynasty said: “Better having no meat in eating, than having no bamboo in living.” 

Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

In traditional Chinese culture, bamboo is a symbol of Oriental beauty. When we talk about the beauty of the bamboo forests, the first thing that comes to mind is a tranquil path that leads deep into the bamboo forest and the sun plays off the trees. We try to see it from another perspective, endless bamboo forests follow the gentle curves of the landscape like rolling waves in the sea. Our design aims to capture this moment, define the elegant curves shaped by mother nature and express different layers of nearby bamboo forest.

Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Arch-Exist

Three Identities. The Bamboo Pavilion carries three identities. First, it’s a visitor center to the Bamboo forest scenic area where quick facts and exhibitions can be found about the breathtaking natural beauty; Secondly, it hosts intangible cultural heritage workshops that demonstrate local craftsmanship using bamboo materials for generations. And finally, it's a village center for local residents, providing convenience for various activities from relaxing, and dancing to public gatherings.

Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

The building nests between the river, bridge, and a local village. Two roofs peel off the landscape, one is facing the village entrance, welcoming guests from all over the world, and the other is facing the bamboo forest, the beginning of another journey. These two interlocking roofs created a public courtyard, which can be easily transformed into an outdoor exhibition area when needed. But before any exhibition happens, it has already been occupied by locals as a dance floor.

Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography, Arcade
© Arch-Exist

Materials. All the interior construction materials and products are coming from neighboring communities. Due to the size of local bamboo, it can’t be used as the main structure, we designed a pattern similar to groups of bamboo you can find in your backyard and use as a secondary structure. Mixed with the reflection on the glass facade, creating a seamless feeling of always walking in a bamboo forest.

Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Column, Windows, Arcade, Beam
© Arch-Exist

We hope this bamboo pavilion is not only a place to demonstrate natural or architectural beauty but also a place that preserves collective memories and cultural heritage, most important of all, it welcomes visitors from all over the world and creates a connection with local residents. Through the courtyard and generous shaded roofs, people are brought together.

Save this picture!
Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-Exist

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:South Gate, Western Sichuan Bamboo Sea Scenic Area, Qionglai, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
UNO Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitChina
Cite: "Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects" 08 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991747/qionglai-bamboo-pavilion-uno-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

邛崃竹博馆 / UNO Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags