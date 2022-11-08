Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion / UNO Architects

+ 22

Project Architects : Tao Dong, Chenxi Wang

Project Leader : Rong Lin

Design Team : Qingqing Yang, Kexuan Ning, Jianyuan Wang, Hanlin Li(Intern), Yunchen Lei, Rongpeng He, Yue Zhao, Hui Yuan

Construction Drawing : Kan Wang ( Project Leader), Jingjing Chen, Chaosong Chen, Pengze Qu

Client : Chengdu Cultural Tourism Group

Construction Drawing Design : Si Na Yu Lian Architecture Design Co., Ltd.

City : Chengdu

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. Qionglai Bamboo Pavilion is located in a small traditional rural community at the north end of the Baimo river bridge, next to over 100,000 acres of bamboo forest. For hundreds of years, Linpan settlements have been traditional rural communities in the western part of Sichuan. Often covered by woods, especially groups of bamboo, Linpan is an organic combination of woods, fields, houses, and water, it’s a reflection of the harmonious relationship between land and its people. That’s why famous local poet Su Shi from Song Dynasty said: “Better having no meat in eating, than having no bamboo in living.”

In traditional Chinese culture, bamboo is a symbol of Oriental beauty. When we talk about the beauty of the bamboo forests, the first thing that comes to mind is a tranquil path that leads deep into the bamboo forest and the sun plays off the trees. We try to see it from another perspective, endless bamboo forests follow the gentle curves of the landscape like rolling waves in the sea. Our design aims to capture this moment, define the elegant curves shaped by mother nature and express different layers of nearby bamboo forest.

Three Identities. The Bamboo Pavilion carries three identities. First, it’s a visitor center to the Bamboo forest scenic area where quick facts and exhibitions can be found about the breathtaking natural beauty; Secondly, it hosts intangible cultural heritage workshops that demonstrate local craftsmanship using bamboo materials for generations. And finally, it's a village center for local residents, providing convenience for various activities from relaxing, and dancing to public gatherings.

The building nests between the river, bridge, and a local village. Two roofs peel off the landscape, one is facing the village entrance, welcoming guests from all over the world, and the other is facing the bamboo forest, the beginning of another journey. These two interlocking roofs created a public courtyard, which can be easily transformed into an outdoor exhibition area when needed. But before any exhibition happens, it has already been occupied by locals as a dance floor.

Materials. All the interior construction materials and products are coming from neighboring communities. Due to the size of local bamboo, it can’t be used as the main structure, we designed a pattern similar to groups of bamboo you can find in your backyard and use as a secondary structure. Mixed with the reflection on the glass facade, creating a seamless feeling of always walking in a bamboo forest.

We hope this bamboo pavilion is not only a place to demonstrate natural or architectural beauty but also a place that preserves collective memories and cultural heritage, most important of all, it welcomes visitors from all over the world and creates a connection with local residents. Through the courtyard and generous shaded roofs, people are brought together.