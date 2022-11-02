2022 Global Challenge: Call for Architectural Project Submissions

Save this picture! Background Image © Comunal Taller Arquitectura

The 2022 edition of Architecture-in-Development’s (A--D) annual Global Challenge (#GC2022) is welcoming submissions from self-build communities worldwide. The deadline for submissions is 30 November 2022.

Running from October to June each year, the Global Challenge identifies and showcases the most impactful, inclusive and sustainable architectural projects worldwide, and helps accelerate their development.

It does this by connecting self-build communities with A--D's global network of 60,000+ architects and building professionals, and its blue chip partners and sponsors.

Submissions are welcomed from early-phase architectural projects with the radical potential to improve the lives of rural and urban communities. As the submission guidelines indicate, eligible submissions include, but are not limited to: collective spaces for community learning, living; working spaces such as schools, libraries; meeting places, community centres and more.

All eligible submissions will benefit from:

- Exposure: Visibility and credibility among project supporters and new potential partners.

- Network & partnerships: Access to our global network of ambassadors and representatives who may offer their support.

- Award Prize: There is also (minimum) €10,000 award prize for two projects. Our partners, Hilti Foundation and Aga Khan Development Network, will select a project to give €5,000 prize/ each. During the accelerator, our sponsors (to be announced) will each select a project to give €2,500 prize/ each.