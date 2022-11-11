Winners Announced for「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Save this picture! Cross-border guests catch up Cross-border guests catch up at the forumat the forum. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

From October 29th to 30th, 2022, the Final Review Meeting, Award Ceremony and Cross-border Forum of the 「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition were successfully held at Jianhu in Keqiao. After 11 months of international competition, gathering talents from all over the world and global wisdom, the design and cultural event was held in October to kickstart the transformation of Shaoxing's Jianhu.

On 29 October, the final round of the 「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition was held among the Top 6 international design teams, with the Top 3 and finalist winners being selected. At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Cheng Cheng, Deputy Governor of the People's Government of Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, delivered a speech in which he said that the competition was a "transcendent" exercise for Keqiao and for the branding of Jianhu. From the internal perspective to the external vision, the competition gathered cutting-edge ideas to pool wisdom for the new planning of the pattern of Jianhu Lake; from hardware facilities to software support, construction and publicity are given equal importance to create a new business card for Jianhu that can be seen, felt and spread; from professional technology to public participation, the team listened to the voices of managers, designers, citizens and visitors to create a new vision of the diversity and tolerance of Jianhu.

Save this picture! The scene of the final Review Meeting. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Save this picture! The scene of the final Review Meeting. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Afterwards, a final judging panel consisting of seven renowned experts in urban planning and architecture from home and abroad listened to the presentations of the Top 6 contestants, and held a Q&A session with them and commented on them. Mr. Zheng Shiling, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Academician of the French Academy of Architecture, summed up the final review session by saying that the competition had presented a difficult topic. In the face of the rich historical heritage and distinctive Jiangnan culture of Keqiao Jianhu, the design team had to carry out a practical renovation and renewal based on respect and protection. The international competition will not only have a positive impact on the new look of Jianhu, but will also have a long-term impact on Shaoxing, and even the Jiangnan region.

After three rounds of deliberate judging, the results were announced by Mr. Ren Hongliang, Minister of Publicity of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Keqiao District and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Administrative Committee of Jianhu Tourism Resort:

Save this picture! Mr. Chen Hao, Secretary of the District Committee, presented the award to the first prize winning team. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

The consortium consisting of Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.and Tekuma Frenchman Urban Design LLC won First Prize, and consortium consisting of Mandaworks Aktiebolag and Shanghai TIANHUA Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd. took Second Prize, and Olivier Greder Architecture took Third Prize. The consortium of Zhejiang Urban and Rural Planning Design Institute Co., Ltd. and AECOM Environmental Planning and Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the consortium of CCDI International Design Consultants (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., and Urbanplus (Shanghai) Planning and Architectural Design Consulting Co., Ltd., and the consortium of DE-SO Asia Design Consultant Joint Stock Company and DDON Planning & Design Inc. were awarded as Finalists.

Save this picture! Mr. Zhu Xiaodong, Director of the District People's Congress, presented the award to the second prize winning team. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Save this picture! Mr. Wu Haiyang, Chairman of the CPPCC, presented the award to the third prize winning team. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

On 30 October, the Award Ceremony and Cross-border Forum of the 「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」 Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition was held at the Luzhen Performance Art Centre, bringing together global wisdom, advanced ideas and a global vision to play the strongest sound of this competition, with industry leaders, guests from the arts and culture sector and the world's top design teams at Jianhu in Keqiao.

Save this picture! Theme exhibition of 「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Before the Award Ceremony, leaders, guests and the participating teams were shown the exhibition of the 「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」 Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition, which focused on the theme planning, key concepts, agenda review and shortlisted proposals of the competition.

Save this picture! Mr. Ding Gui, Executive Deputy District Governor, presented the awards to the finalist teams. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

The Competition is based on the spirit of "Beyond YUE", which represents both the "Super - YUE" - the inheritance and concentration of the Viet culture - and the "Beyond - YUE" - a transcendence of the existing urban planning and industrial pattern of the YUE area. The aim of "Beyond - Yue" is to respect the ecological pattern of Jianhu, effectively utilise the existing space of Jianhu in Keqiao, combine the local textile, yellow wine, tourism, sports and cultural industries, and integrate the natural and cultural values of Jianhu into a new era vision of sharing for all, livability and industry, to create a mountainous area with "Jiangnan style" and "international style". The city is a city of landscape and humanity with "international flair", shaping a "Jianhu Revival" with more characteristics, economic strength, cultural vitality and transcendent spirit.

Save this picture! Mr. Ren Hongliang, Minister of Publicity of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Keqiao District and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Management Committee of Jianhu Tourism Resort, and Mr. Cheng Cheng, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, presented the award to the winning team for the Best Creative Proposal. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Save this picture! Leaders, guests and participating teams attending the award ceremony. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Since its launch, the international competition has received wide attention from the planning and architecture fields at home and abroad. 89 planning and design firms from 19 countries and 11 groups of individuals have participated in the competition, and 351 registrations have been received. The "Expert Advisory Group for the Construction of Keqiao 'Jianhu Revival'", composed of five experts, including Mr. Zheng Shiling, Mr. Cui Kai, Mr. Zhou Jian, Mr. Sun Jiwei, and Mr. Ma Weidong, advised Keqiao Jianhu in all aspects of the competition and worked together to build a "Beyond YUE" development plan for Jianhu. "In addition, more than 200 media from all over the world paid in-depth attention to and continuously reported on the competition, which also made the competition an important window to showcase the experience and achievements of Shaoxing's high-level ecological civilization construction and high-quality green development of Jianhu.

「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition not only serves as a catalyst for the creation of a new development plan for Jianhu with talents from all over the world, but also introduces cross-border resources such as humanities, history and art, so that Jianhu can achieve a new leap forward that integrates the beauty of humanity, industry, ecology and urban and rural areas in the pace of material and spiritual civilization, and promotes the beautiful blueprint of a new future Jianhu into a vivid reality.

Organizer: People's Government of Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province

Contractor: Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province

Co-organizer: One-tenth Art Company