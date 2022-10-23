The IE Business of Design Lecture Series for Architects and Designers is Back

Architects and designers often struggle with questions such as how to win more work, how to leave behind unprofitable, ineffective marketing methods, how to level up their design firm, and to say yes to more fulfilling work, and more. One way of facing these challenges is through continuing education and training.

IE University's free online sessions of their Business of Design series feature outstanding guest speakers with tips to enable architects and designers to become better managers, business developers, and entrepreneurs.

See the list of upcoming sessions below:

"Storytelling: The Art of Communications in the Built Environment" by Rose Marshall, Associate Director at ING Media

This session will take place online on November 10th. Register here.

"The free entrepreneurs or how not to split the cake" by Franz Forsberg, Architect at DataTrees

This session will take place online on November 30th. Register here.

About the Business of Design Series

The Business of Design series explores themes that align with the Master in Business for Architecture and Design (MBArch), a 15-month part-time program that looks at enabling architects and designers to become better managers, business developers and entrepreneurs, and the Diploma in Strategic Interior Design (DSID), a rigorous six-month part-time diploma, that will allow you to design solutions that transform organizations by incorporating technology, functionality and wellness into spatial design.

To know more about the Master in Business for Architecture and Design, click here. To know more about the Diploma in Strategic Interior Design, click here. Alternatively, book a call for more information.