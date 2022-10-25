Better Together: Enscape and V-Ray Announce New Compatibility

Architects and designers may already be familiar with the benefits of using a true real-time visualization tool during their daily workflows to iterate and test ideas quickly. But when it comes to crafting the ultimate photorealistic shot, design often starts again in a completely different tool...until now.

Introducing an easier real time to high-end rendering experience with the release of the Enscape compatibility with V-Ray 6 for SketchUp and Rhino.

Enscape compatibility with V-Ray

Architects and designers can now connect their real-time Enscape workflow with the ultrarealistic rendering capabilities of V-Ray through a ‘bridge’ that is available between the two products. This initial iteration is one-directional, with data passing from Enscape to V-Ray at this time.

Transfer an Enscape scene to V-Ray and make further refinements to create the perfect rendering to show your clients and stakeholders, for use within marketing materials, competitions, and more.

The best of both worlds

Before this new compatibility between Enscape and V-Ray, a designer would have to take an Enscape scene and start over again in V-Ray. But now they have a head start and can see Enscape materials, all compatible Enscape assets, and light sources in V-Ray, saving hours of preparation work.

What’s more, to produce a high-end rendering that is often required towards the end of the design process, it’s possible to swap out certain Enscape elements for V-Ray and Cosmos assets and superior materials for stunning results.

It is the best of both worlds: Enjoy rapid design iteration and visualization in real time as you are plugged into your CAD or BIM model and then easily take that scene into V-Ray to apply the finishing touches.

Fast design validation with Enscape

Enscape is a real-time visualization plugin for popular design applications - Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, Archicad, and Vectorworks.

It allows architects and designers to design and visualize simultaneously. As soon as a change is made to your model, Enscape renders it without you having to leave your CAD or BIM tool. You can walk through your rendered model on screen, in virtual reality, and easily share and communicate your design ideas thanks to a number of exporting options.

“Enscape is remarkably fast and enables designers to be more confident in their design choices while allowing them to explore and experiment multiple solutions,” says Joe Tubb, Senior 3D Visualization Specialist, ASD|SKY.

Preparing for the future of visualization

Since the merger between Chaos and Enscape was announced at the start of 2022, attention has been placed on maximizing their combined skills and giving AEC professionals new and improved workflows that make it easy to create and visualize their designs.

“With the release of V-Ray 6 for SketchUp and V-Ray 6 for Rhino, architects, designers, and artists can now combine Enscape and V-Ray for faster, smoother, and more productive collaboration, and take projects to the highest possible level of photorealism,” explains Christian Lang, Group CEO for Chaos, Enscape, and Cylindo.

“This is just the beginning. We are working to bring this compatibility to other modeling software, with V-Ray for Revit coming soon, and we will continue to enhance design workflows for stakeholders across the entire design spectrum,” continues Lang.

To keep up with the latest developments on the future of visualization and to join in the conversation, be sure to follow Chaos and Enscape on social media.