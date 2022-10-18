Call for Submissions: Dobrich City Center Architectural Competition

Dobrich is a city in the eastern part of Bulgaria, situated in the Eastern part of Europe. A city with a population of about 80,000 people, it aspires to building a central urban environment of modern, global standards. Pleasant, comfortable, safe and attractive, it prides itself in involving its citizens in defining its vision for development.

The transformation process must take into consideration not only the economic, social and cultural realities, but also the unique historical past and traditions of the city. Specific “urban heritage” must be the starting point for the development of an urban policy. By transforming the city we are indirectly transforming the lives of its citizens, and this is a process in which they cannot be indifferent.

All of this is happening on the basis of an international architectural competition. Competitions follow strict rules and established best practices.

Competition Brief

For the competition, the participants are challenged to give freedom to their imagination and to present their concept for the renovation and development of the central city part of Dobrich and to elaborate on conceptual design for three adjoining streets. The aim is to create a more accessible environment for citizen with environmentally friendly and energy efficient solutions.

● Zone A - Concept for the development, improvement and design of the central city section of Dobrich. The scope includes 25 Septemvri Blvd. (from 3rd March Blvd. to Dobrudzha Blvd.), Dimitar Petkov Str. (from Doyran Str. to Svoboda Sq.), Svoboda Sq., Nezavisimost Str. (up to Lyuben Karavelov Str.), Tsar Boris III Sq., Bulgaria Str., Demokratsia Sq., Maxim Gorky Str. (up to St. Cyril and Methodius Str.), Vazrazhdane Sq.

● Zone B - Conceptual design with scope, 25th of September Blvd (from 3rd March Blvd to Svoboda sq.), Vazrajdane sq., Svoboda sq. and Dimitar Petkov str. (from Doiran St. to Svoboda sq.).

Awards

For the participant ranked first: a cash prize of EUR 25,000 /BGN 50,000/

For the runner-up: a cash prize of EUR 20,000 /BGN 40,000/

For the third-placed participant: a cash prize of EUR 15,000 /BGN 30,000/

Two incentive awards of EUR 2,500 /BGN 5,000/ each

The Municipality of Dobrich will hold a consultation and vote by citizens among the first three projects ranked by the jury.

Schedule

Competition Announcement: 05.08.2022.

Submission Deadline: 30.11.2022.

Jury Deliberations and Result Announcement: 16.12.2022 - 19.12.2022

Requirements and Eligibility

The competition is open, without limitation, to all Bulgarian and foreign persons or their associations. There are no requirements for the economic and financial situation of the participants.

Jury

prof. dr.arch. IULIA STANCIU Romania

dr. FALMA FSHAZI France

arch. GEORGI BACHEV Bulgaria

dipl. ing. arch. RUDOLF GRAF Romania

arch. VICTOR BUZEV Bulgaria

arch. ANDREAS RUBY Swiss

аrch. LJUBO GEORGIEV Bulgaria

arch. VELIMIR GEORGIEV Bulgaria

еngr. PENCHO KERVANOV Bulgaria

RESERVE MEMBERS:

arch. MARTIN HRISTOV Bulgaria

arch. KAMEN ZHEYNOV Bulgaria

Title Call for Submissions: Dobrich City Center Architectural Competition

Type Competition Announcement (Ideas)

Website https://competition.dobrich.center/

Organizers https://optimistas.bg

Registration Deadline November 30, 2022 11:59 PM

Find the full competition brief here.