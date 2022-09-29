The Seat House / Atlas Architects Inc

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. The Seat was not just affected by the global pandemic, it was born of it. Our clients, a semi-retired couple who bought the property on a whim, were seeking a weekender on the coast with room to breathe – a safe place for their grown family to escape, gather and relax. When the pandemic hit, the couple found themselves unexpectedly spending more and more time at their new retreat, and decided they needed a home to match the stunning coastal landscape.

Spurred on by their son’s impending wedding in March 2022, our clients wanted a one-of-a-kind family home that could also serve as a stunning wedding venue, designed and delivered in a constricted timeframe and budget. They entrusted the project to Atlas following a string of successful previous projects and a valued, longstanding relationship. Conceived in 2020 and completed in 2021, The Seat met the brief in spades.

Looking back at the house, the wedding was hosted in the hills − a tree-lined esplanade connects the two locations. The house became a stylish yet unpretentious reception venue. The front paddock (which used to house horses) became the temporary car park for guests. The tiered lawns hosted cocktails. All elements of The Seat, from the built fabric to the landscape, enable the house to transform from a cozy family home to a private wedding venue, a breathtaking events space set on a picturesque coastal farm.

Our creative clients conceived something truly special during an exceptionally challenging time, giving Atlas the opportunity to create our own extraordinary silver lining. The Seat was an extremely rewarding project, requiring us to go back to basics and rediscover how architecture can genuinely integrate with the landscape.