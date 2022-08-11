Call for ArchDaily's Interns: Fall 2022/Winter 2023

ArchDaily is looking for a motivated and highly skilled architecture lover to join our team of interns for Fall 2022/Winter 2023, working for our English website. An ArchDaily Content internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write engaging, thought-provoking, and insightful articles. Our main goal is to empower everyone who makes architecture happen to create a better quality of life!

ArchDaily is a digital project in constant evolution. As we grow, we are looking for new and talented writers, editors, and interns. In fact, this internship can also open up a career path at ArchDaily. Many of our editors have actually been part of that program. The internship will run from October 2022- Mars 2023 *(Flexible).

The main requirements are:

Applicants must be fluent English speakers with demonstrably excellent writing and research skills.

Applicants must be able to dedicate 10-15 hours per week for research, writing, and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible.

Applicants must be able to work from home (or their own workplace).

If you think you have what it takes, please fill out the following form no later than Monday, September 12, 00:00 EST. We will only contact potential candidates for follow-ups as we receive applications. Any submissions turned in after the due date will not be considered.