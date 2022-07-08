We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners

The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners

Save this article
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners
Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 1 of 12
Solar Hymnal / Jaan Gröndahl, Janne Järvinen. Image Courtesy of VELUX

The International VELUX Award jury has selected ten regional winners from the 507 submitted projects, from 211 schools of architecture around the world. The renowned jury was comprised of Anupama Kundoo, Anupama Kundoo architects (IN), John Ronan, John Ronan Architects (US), Rainer Hofmann, Bogevischs Buero (DE), Fuensanta Nieto, Nieto Sobejano Arquitos (ES), and Lotte Kragelund from VELUX A/S (DK), all of whom met for the jury meeting in Copenhagen. 

It is great to see such a fantastic response to the competition, from so many schools of architecture around the world. Our aim with this competition is to bring together teachers and students on the topic of daylight. It is rewarding to see so many beautiful, innovative and responsible approaches to the theme ‘Light of tomorrow’ - Tina Christensen, Director of the International VELUX Award.  

The jury noted that the future-oriented nature of the projects was high in imagination and aspiration. The overall impression was that students are engaged in the environmental, social, cultural and political key issues of our time and that they are really seeking and exploring solutions. In particular, the jury were struck by the range of issues that the students identified as being relevant to their future. This consisted of both common global themes as well as regional and local concerns. The jury were particularly drawn to projects that make a specific impact on the environment and show the potential for an architectural intervention of equality.  

Natural light is a resource that will become ever more pertinent given the growing high-density nature of the urban fabric. There is thus a genuine daylight challenge for all of us and a need for greater knowledge and willingness to work with daylight in architectural practice, which the student projects demonstrate.  

The jury made their final evaluation of the projects in accordance with the following criteria from the award brief: 1) the work with daylight as a premise for architecture, 2) how the project is researched and documented, 3) how the project addresses contemporary and future challenges, 4) the level of experimentation and innovation, as well as the overall graphic presentation of the project or how the project presents itself.    

The jury unanimously selected the winners as listed below.

The following regional winning projects in the Daylight in Buildings category were awarded with 1,000 € for the student(s) and 250 € for the teacher(s): 

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 5 of 12
Aqua Mart / Elmarie van Staden, Jean Wiid. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Africa, project:  Aqua Mart 

Student: Elmarie van Staden 
School: Greenside Design Centre, College of Design 
Teacher: Jean Wiid  
Country: South Africa  

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 2 of 12
24-HOUR DAYLIGHT: A pavilion that reconnects the city with light / Adrian Paocarima Herrera, Melissa Anabelle Ulcuango Merino and Kevin Daniel Arroyo Males, Paul Esteban Paredes Escobar. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region The Americas, project: 24-HOUR DAYLIGHT: A pavilion that reconnects the city with light 

Students: Adrian Paocarima Herrera, Melissa Anabelle Ulcuango Merino and Kevin Daniel Arroyo Males 
School: Universidad Central del Ecuador 
Teacher: Paul Esteban Paredes Escobar  
Country: Ecuador 

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 7 of 12
Lighting up, Neighbourhood Hop / Feng Meiyin, Feng Yijun and Zhang Jinru, Wang Xin . Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Asia & Oceania, project: Lighting up, Neighbourhood Hop 

Students: Feng Meiyin, Feng Yijun and Zhang Jinru  
School: Beijing Jiaotong University 
Teacher: Wang Xin 
Country: China 

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 12 of 12
TIP - Time Indicate Protection / Zuzanna Sazonow and Aleksandra Pytka, Patrycja Kamińska. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Eastern Europe & the Middle East: TIP - Time Indicate Protection 

Students: Zuzanna Sazonow and Aleksandra Pytka 
School: Politechnika Poznańska 
Teacher: Patrycja Kamińska 
Country: Poland 

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 11 of 12
Spotlight Tree: Self-regulating System in Desert Environment / Zhao Liuxin, Liu Wanchen, Xin Guanbai and Dong Zhenbin, Bobby Nisha. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Western Europe: Spotlight Tree: Self-regulating System in Desert Environment 

Students: Zhao Liuxin, Liu Wanchen, Xin Guanbai and Dong Zhenbin 
School: The University of Sheffield 
Teacher: Bobby Nisha 
Country: United Kingdom 

The following regional winning projects in the Daylight Investigations category were awarded with 1,000 € for the student(s) and 250 € for the teacher(s): 

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 8 of 12
Limitless Daylighting / ISHIMWE MUNYANDEKWE Augustin, Dr Josephine Malonza . Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Africa: Limitless Daylighting 

Student: ISHIMWE MUNYANDEKWE Augustin 
School: University of Rwanda - School of Architecture & Built Environment 
Teacher: Dr Josephine Malonza 
Country: Rwanda 

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 9 of 12
Martian Light / Gray Burke, Yasmine Zeghar Hammoudi. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region The Americas: Martian Light 

Student: Gray Burke 
School: University of Miami 
Teacher: Yasmine Zeghar Hammoudi 
Country: United States of America 

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 4 of 12
Under the Three Gorges Project / Yawen Qiao, Jun Wang and Huang Xuan. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Asia & Oceania: Under the Three Gorges Project 

Student: Yawen Qiao 
School: Southwest Jiaotong University 
Teachers: Jun Wang and Huang Xuan
Country: China 

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 6 of 12
Flight / Sajjad Navidi, Mahya Mousavi Sadr and Elham Bahadori, Rima Fayaz and Maryam Fakhari. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Eastern Europe & the Middle East: Flight 

Students: Sajjad Navidi, Mahya Mousavi Sadr and Elham Bahadori 
School: University of Art, Tehran 
Teachers: Rima Fayaz and Maryam Fakhari 
Country: Islamic Republic of Iran

Save this picture!
The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners - Image 10 of 12
Solar Hymnal / Jaan Gröndahl, Janne Järvinen. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Western Europe: Solar Hymnal 

Student: Jaan Gröndahl 
School: Metropolia University of Applied Sciences 
Teacher: Janne Järvinen 
Country: Finland 

The regional winners are invited to a 3-day trip to Lisbon, Portugal, to the World Architecture Festival at the end of November. At this large annual global architectural event, they will present their projects to the jury. 

In essence, what we were looking for were projects that foreground daylight and directly address the theme, Light of tomorrow. There had to be a vision, but also there had to be technical support of that vision and concise explanation of the idea. The selected regional winners were good on all three of those areas. And I can speak for the whole jury when I say that we're all very excited to see the students present their work in Lisbon, for the verbal communication of their ideas – John Ronan, the jury chair. 

After the regional winners’ project presentation at the World Architecture Festival, the jury will select the two global winners of the International VELUX Award 2022. The winners in categories Daylight Investigations and Daylight in Buildings will receive the prize of 5,000 €; 4,000 € to the student(s) and 1,000 € to the teacher(s).

About the International VELUX Award

The International VELUX Award is a competition for students of architecture that runs every second year. Since its launch in 2004, it has grown into the largest competition of its kind with students from 800 schools, from 130 countries of all continents, submitting more than 6,000 projects for the award theme “Light of Tomorrow”.

International VELUX Award 2022 is organised in close collaboration with the International Union of Architects and the World Architecture Festival, and is acknowledged by the European Association for Architectural Education).

Find out more about the competition here.

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: "The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners" 08 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984934/the-international-velux-award-2022-announces-ten-regional-winners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream