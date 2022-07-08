The International VELUX Award 2022 Announces Ten Regional Winners

Save this picture! Solar Hymnal / Jaan Gröndahl, Janne Järvinen. Image Courtesy of VELUX

The International VELUX Award jury has selected ten regional winners from the 507 submitted projects, from 211 schools of architecture around the world. The renowned jury was comprised of Anupama Kundoo, Anupama Kundoo architects (IN), John Ronan, John Ronan Architects (US), Rainer Hofmann, Bogevischs Buero (DE), Fuensanta Nieto, Nieto Sobejano Arquitos (ES), and Lotte Kragelund from VELUX A/S (DK), all of whom met for the jury meeting in Copenhagen.

It is great to see such a fantastic response to the competition, from so many schools of architecture around the world. Our aim with this competition is to bring together teachers and students on the topic of daylight. It is rewarding to see so many beautiful, innovative and responsible approaches to the theme ‘Light of tomorrow’ - Tina Christensen, Director of the International VELUX Award.

The jury noted that the future-oriented nature of the projects was high in imagination and aspiration. The overall impression was that students are engaged in the environmental, social, cultural and political key issues of our time and that they are really seeking and exploring solutions. In particular, the jury were struck by the range of issues that the students identified as being relevant to their future. This consisted of both common global themes as well as regional and local concerns. The jury were particularly drawn to projects that make a specific impact on the environment and show the potential for an architectural intervention of equality.

Natural light is a resource that will become ever more pertinent given the growing high-density nature of the urban fabric. There is thus a genuine daylight challenge for all of us and a need for greater knowledge and willingness to work with daylight in architectural practice, which the student projects demonstrate.

The jury made their final evaluation of the projects in accordance with the following criteria from the award brief: 1) the work with daylight as a premise for architecture, 2) how the project is researched and documented, 3) how the project addresses contemporary and future challenges, 4) the level of experimentation and innovation, as well as the overall graphic presentation of the project or how the project presents itself.

The jury unanimously selected the winners as listed below.

The following regional winning projects in the Daylight in Buildings category were awarded with 1,000 € for the student(s) and 250 € for the teacher(s):

Save this picture! Aqua Mart / Elmarie van Staden, Jean Wiid. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Africa, project: Aqua Mart

Student: Elmarie van Staden

School: Greenside Design Centre, College of Design

Teacher: Jean Wiid

Country: South Africa

Save this picture! 24-HOUR DAYLIGHT: A pavilion that reconnects the city with light / Adrian Paocarima Herrera, Melissa Anabelle Ulcuango Merino and Kevin Daniel Arroyo Males, Paul Esteban Paredes Escobar. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region The Americas, project: 24-HOUR DAYLIGHT: A pavilion that reconnects the city with light

Students: Adrian Paocarima Herrera, Melissa Anabelle Ulcuango Merino and Kevin Daniel Arroyo Males

School: Universidad Central del Ecuador

Teacher: Paul Esteban Paredes Escobar

Country: Ecuador

Save this picture! Lighting up, Neighbourhood Hop / Feng Meiyin, Feng Yijun and Zhang Jinru, Wang Xin . Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Asia & Oceania, project: Lighting up, Neighbourhood Hop

Students: Feng Meiyin, Feng Yijun and Zhang Jinru

School: Beijing Jiaotong University

Teacher: Wang Xin

Country: China

Save this picture! TIP - Time Indicate Protection / Zuzanna Sazonow and Aleksandra Pytka, Patrycja Kamińska. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Eastern Europe & the Middle East: TIP - Time Indicate Protection

Students: Zuzanna Sazonow and Aleksandra Pytka

School: Politechnika Poznańska

Teacher: Patrycja Kamińska

Country: Poland

Save this picture! Spotlight Tree: Self-regulating System in Desert Environment / Zhao Liuxin, Liu Wanchen, Xin Guanbai and Dong Zhenbin, Bobby Nisha. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Western Europe: Spotlight Tree: Self-regulating System in Desert Environment

Students: Zhao Liuxin, Liu Wanchen, Xin Guanbai and Dong Zhenbin

School: The University of Sheffield

Teacher: Bobby Nisha

Country: United Kingdom

The following regional winning projects in the Daylight Investigations category were awarded with 1,000 € for the student(s) and 250 € for the teacher(s):

Save this picture! Limitless Daylighting / ISHIMWE MUNYANDEKWE Augustin, Dr Josephine Malonza . Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Africa: Limitless Daylighting

Student: ISHIMWE MUNYANDEKWE Augustin

School: University of Rwanda - School of Architecture & Built Environment

Teacher: Dr Josephine Malonza

Country: Rwanda

Save this picture! Martian Light / Gray Burke, Yasmine Zeghar Hammoudi. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region The Americas: Martian Light

Student: Gray Burke

School: University of Miami

Teacher: Yasmine Zeghar Hammoudi

Country: United States of America

Save this picture! Under the Three Gorges Project / Yawen Qiao, Jun Wang and Huang Xuan. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Asia & Oceania: Under the Three Gorges Project

Student: Yawen Qiao

School: Southwest Jiaotong University

Teachers: Jun Wang and Huang Xuan

Country: China

Save this picture! Flight / Sajjad Navidi, Mahya Mousavi Sadr and Elham Bahadori, Rima Fayaz and Maryam Fakhari. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Region Eastern Europe & the Middle East: Flight

Students: Sajjad Navidi, Mahya Mousavi Sadr and Elham Bahadori

School: University of Art, Tehran

Teachers: Rima Fayaz and Maryam Fakhari

Country: Islamic Republic of Iran

Save this picture! Solar Hymnal / Jaan Gröndahl, Janne Järvinen. Image Courtesy of VELUX

Western Europe: Solar Hymnal

Student: Jaan Gröndahl

School: Metropolia University of Applied Sciences

Teacher: Janne Järvinen

Country: Finland

The regional winners are invited to a 3-day trip to Lisbon, Portugal, to the World Architecture Festival at the end of November. At this large annual global architectural event, they will present their projects to the jury.

In essence, what we were looking for were projects that foreground daylight and directly address the theme, Light of tomorrow. There had to be a vision, but also there had to be technical support of that vision and concise explanation of the idea. The selected regional winners were good on all three of those areas. And I can speak for the whole jury when I say that we're all very excited to see the students present their work in Lisbon, for the verbal communication of their ideas – John Ronan, the jury chair.

After the regional winners’ project presentation at the World Architecture Festival, the jury will select the two global winners of the International VELUX Award 2022. The winners in categories Daylight Investigations and Daylight in Buildings will receive the prize of 5,000 €; 4,000 € to the student(s) and 1,000 € to the teacher(s).

About the International VELUX Award

The International VELUX Award is a competition for students of architecture that runs every second year. Since its launch in 2004, it has grown into the largest competition of its kind with students from 800 schools, from 130 countries of all continents, submitting more than 6,000 projects for the award theme “Light of Tomorrow”.

International VELUX Award 2022 is organised in close collaboration with the International Union of Architects and the World Architecture Festival, and is acknowledged by the European Association for Architectural Education).

Find out more about the competition here.