'Hello Wood' Launches the Collaboration Platform'Builder Method'

Hello Wood launches the Builder Method; an international collaboration to develop a presence and action-based educational methodology. Through the process of building, participants not only build an object but they build a community and develop themselves. 

Join the Builder Method and become part of a global community of builders

“Our mission is to create an open source platform that has three toolkits, the Builder Method Matrix, the Installation Manual and the Projects of Builders Datamap. Using these three toolkits students, teachers, architects and anyone interested in innovative and non-formal educational approaches can apply the Builder Method and experience the process of creation, collaboration and self-development.” - says Peter Pozsar - Co-founder of Hello Wood.

About Hello Wood

Hello Wood is a 'design & build' architecture studio driven by innovation, social responsibility, and passion for design. The company works with wood and other sustainable materials to create eco-friendly and socially engaged projects, seeking sustainable and replicable models for achieving social benefits and improving the quality of life through architecture and design.

Hello Wood, together with its five international partners: 

is currently developing a new educational methodology, the Builder Method. Join the Builder Method by submitting a built project.

About the Projects of Builders Datamap

The Project of Builders Datamap will showcase small scale, often invisible, scattered architectural projects that have the power to build communities and engage with individuals. 

The datamap will be open for everyone and it will collect and systematically organize such projects from all around the world. The questionnaire above invites works and their creators to become part of the Projects of Builders Datamap. This is the first stage of the selection process, if your project is pre-selected Hello Wood we will contact you for further details.

Submit built projects that fall under the categories of: small scale, socially and spatially conscious architecture, humanitarian design, design as activism and more.

Join us and become part of a global community of builders.

Cite: Diego Hernández. "'Hello Wood' Launches the Collaboration Platform'Builder Method'" 06 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984859/hello-wood-launches-the-collaboration-platformbuilder-method> ISSN 0719-8884

