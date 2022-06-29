Shortlist Announcement:「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Save this picture! Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

On June 23, 2022, the Prequalification Review Meeting of「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition was held at the Jianhui Hall of Mirror Lake Hotel, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City. After 6 hours of careful review, discussion and selection, 6 participating units stood out and were shortlisted for the conceptual planning & urban design and competition review stage of the competition from 46 valid application documents submitted by 89 international top planning and design units and firms, as well as 11 individuals.

The pre-qualification jury panel consists of 7 experts, including 2 final jury representatives, 3 expert representatives, and 2 government representatives. According to the epidemic policy requirements, the judges that were unable to come to the scene participated in the whole meeting through online video conference.

Before the official start of the pre-qualification review process, the 7 judges had a comprehensive understanding of the project background, competition objectives, design content and competition rules. During the pre-qualification review, the judges followed the pre-qualification review rules, fully reviewed all application materials, and conducted several rounds of voting and scoring prudently; under the on-site supervision, the tellers and scorers truthfully checked the judges' voting and scoring results. At last, 6 shortlisted units and 2 alternative units were determined as follows:

Congratulations to the above participating units!

The pre-qualification review has harvested many impressive and excellent works, and diverse thinking and exploration of Jianhu from various perspectives of participating teams.

Judges' Comments

l HUANG Weixiang

Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of Keqiao Branch of Shaoxing Natural Resources and Planning Bureau

The overall grasp of this competition is very accurate. This competition included almost the most important planning and architectural institutions in China, and also attracted many internationally renowned design institutions. I believe that they will be able to bring a high-quality planning and design to Jianhu.

l JIN Bin

President of Shaoxing Institute of Land and Space Planning

Jianhu has now reached a new period where the new flourishing of Jianhu is to be used as a turning point for further enhancement, so this competition is very necessary, its theme is accurate and it stands at a very high starting point. The event is meaningfully and successfully organised.

How to bring the water culture of Jianhu from concept to earth and reposition it in the city, in tourism, in the Greater Bay Area, and in industry and livability is, I think, a very important issue indeed.

l CAO Jiaming

Vice Chairman of the Architectural Society of China, Chairman of the Architectural Society of Shanghai

“I was very impressed with the proposal for this competition. It is precisely because of the attention of government authorities that this competition is so attractive. Shaoxing Jianhu has too many 'treasures', and how to form a clear brand with so many 'treasures' has become a new topic.”

l BAO Zhiyi

Director of the Chinese Society of Landscape Architecture, Honorary Dean of the School of Landscape Architecture, Zhejiang Agriculture and Forestry University

“We need to look at Jianhu, water system, and cultural landscape from a perspective beyond Shaoxing. I was pleasantly surprised to see individual participants from several countries around the world, who brought extremely original perspectives.”

l CAO Yuejin

Engineering Survey and Design Master of Zhejiang Province, Vice President of Zhejiang Province Institute of Architectural Design and Research

“It is hoped that in the next stage, macro concepts such as "Zhejiang builds a cultural province" and "common prosperity" can be added, and the design team can join cultural tourism units and industrial operation units to form an excellent plan that can be truly implemented.”

l MA Weidong

Chinese Partner of Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Founder of IAM

“We have seen many wonderful 'ideal concepts' and hope that the next phase will enrich the conditions of status quo and bring the ideal and the reality together.”

l ZHOU Jian

President of Shanghai Tongji Urban Planning and Design Institute, Director of Urban Planning Society of China

“The grand plan is multidimensional. It is not just a tourist resort or a scenic area, but also contains diverse industries and an overlay of culture and life—how can a multi-dimensional area be organised in terms of space, function and transport? This is a challenge!”

Follow-up Arrangements

The first phase of 「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition has ended, and the second stage is about to start. The site survey of the shortlisted teams will be held on June 30, 2022. All shortlisted units are requested to follow the epidemic prevention requirements and attend on time.

The specific content of the site survey and the following work arrangements of the shortlisted units will be notified by email, please pay attention to check.

The deadline of submitting the final electronic achievement documents is: 16:00 p.m. on August 15th, 2022 (GMT + 8). The Final Outcomes Review Session of will be held in Shaoxing on August 19th and the Award Ceremony and City Forum will be held on August 20th. The paper documents should be submitted on site one day before the Final Outcomes Review Session.

Thanks to all the participants for their attention and support to the competition, the understanding and cooperation in the adjustment of the schedule caused by the repeated epidemics, as well as all the efforts they have put into the birth of Jianhu Revival!

The second stage of the competition will be officially launched, and the transcending journey of Jianhu is still going on. We look forward to a prosperous Jianhu in the future.