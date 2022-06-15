Space 10, Studio Nari and Pangram Pangram to be Part of Experience Valencia 2022

An interactive showcase of design from around the world. This is how EXPERIENCE VALENCIA is presented, the international festival that will bring to Valencia the first design figures from the 13th to the 18th of June. In this very year, in which Valencia is the World Capital of Design, the city puts within the reach of all citizens privileged access to a unique event about design and its transformative power.

The meeting will take place in three different areas of the city: the workshops will be held in the Zeus space located in La Marina de València from the 13th to the 15th of June, on the 16th in the Veles e Vents at La Marina de València, whilst the conferences and the rest of the program on the 17th and on the 18th in La Rambleta, a cultural space of reference in Valencia and one of the most outstanding on a national scale.

EXPERIENCE VALENCIA, one of the main Signature Events that include the capital program at the initiative of the World Design Organization® (WDO‍) has been conceived as a global event that promotes the internationalization of established and emerging designers.

Directed and curated by Wences Sanz-Alonso, it is a festival open to designers, professionals and students, and for all those interested in design, where the best national and international designers will show their work process and their views on the current hot topics around creative disciplines.

EXPERIENCE VALENCIA is a mix of digital and interactive design, graphic design, motion graphics, music, creativity, networking, product design professionals and artists. It is a formative and playful format designed to go much beyond 2022, meant to learn from the experiences and professional journeys of great professionals. It is a place where to enjoy a great city, DJ sessions and many other surprises alongside a vibrant creative community from all over the world. Throughout this week other activities will also take place such as the live podcast "Women at Work" by Hey Studio powered by Shifta and different workshops and events by iF Awards, Borja Holke or Rubio & Del Almo, as well as the Masterclass by Raúl Goñi (Public Project Protest), among others.

Speakers include Brian Collins (Collins), Caterina Bianchini (Studio Nari), Yarza Twins, Thomas Kurppa (Kurppa Hosk), Rebeka Arce, Liza Enebeis (Studio Dumbar), Kaave Pour (Space 10), Mathieu Desjardins and Valerio Monopoli (Pangram Pangram), Cuchillo, Hamill Industries, Sebastiaan Scheer (Media.Monks), Marta Cerdà, Buba Viedma, Bráulio Amado, Simon D'haenens (Dog Studio), Roanne Adams (RoAndCo), Rubén Sánchez (Dgrees) or Alex Trochut, among others.

During that week, in addition to the EXPERIENCE FESTIVAL, Valencia will host one of the most relevant design awards for students, the well known iF Design Talent Awards. For the first time this event will not be held in Germany, but instead it will take place on June 16th at the Oceanografic within the framework of World Design Capital Valencia 2022.