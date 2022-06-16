Making+Meaning: A Summer Program on the Fundamentals of Design in Architecture

Save this picture! Project by Irving Alvarez (M+M, 2021) Instructor: William Virgil

The Making+Meaning summer studio program exposes participants to a wide range of techniques within a conceptual design framework, pitting the everyday against the unusual to create exploratory content and experiences.

Making+Meaning (M+M) is a foundational program by SCI-Arc that challenges individuals from different backgrounds to employ new and innovative design exploration methods, regardless of previous expertise level. With a focus on the fundamentals of design in architecture, it allows students to jumpstart an interest in related fields.

Save this picture! Project by Austin Neumann (M+M, 2021) Instructor: William Virgil

For those with a background in design, students will expand existing skills or inform a possible career shift by creating a body of work that can become part of a comprehensive portfolio for grad school applications. In addition, no previous architectural experience is necessary.

Beginning with a series of assignments that teach design fundamentals, Making+Meaning is designed to broaden students’ design thinking complexity as well as their ability to create a personal aesthetic language. During four weeks of intensive workshops in design, representation, and portfolio compilation, M+M students will receive guidance and feedback from SCI-Arc faculty and distinguished visiting lecturers in developing their projects, which provides participants with diverse perspectives and experienced insights on design problems while generating a portfolio of creative work.

Save this picture! Project by Varya Yakovleva (M+M, 2021) Instructor: Jeremy Kamal

Making+Meaning (M+M) is a career exploration and portfolio preparation program. College students, professionals, and students looking to apply to graduate architecture programs may register.

Registration for Making+Meaning is on a rolling basis until capacity is reached. To apply, prospective students must complete the Registration Form.

NOMA M+M Scholarship

The NOMA M+M Scholarship covers the full registration fee for SCI-Arc’s Making+Meaning (M+M) summer program. Detailed information on how to apply for the NOMA M+M Scholarship can be found here.

Save this picture! Project by Austin Neumann (M+M, 2021) Instructor: Kumaran Parthiban

Program Information

Dates:

July 5 - July 29, 2022

Hours:

Studio: Mon–Fri, 9 am–6 pm

Contact:

Office of Admissions

admissions@sciarc.edu

213.356.5320

To learn more about the full program, visit the official website.