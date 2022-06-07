Courtyard House / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

-
Architects: MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti
- Area : 499 m²
- Year : 2020
Photographs :Bosnić+Dorotić, Jure Živković
Lead Architects : Marin Mikelić, Tomislav Vreš
- Design Team : Marin Mikelić, Tomislav Vreš, Marija Barović
- Collaborating Architects : Viktor Vdović, Mirta Rusan, Petra Matić
- Structural Engineering : Konstrukta d.o.o.
- MEP : TT inženjering d.o.o.
- Electrical Engineering : ETS Farago d.o.o.
- Hvac Engineering : TT inženjering d.o.o.
- Landscape : Kreativni krajobrazi d.o.o.
- City : Zagreb
- Country : Croatia
Text description provided by the architects. The house for a family of five, located in the attractive residential part of the city of Zagreb, is designed as a hybrid between a patio house and an archetypal volume.
The introverted ground floor encompasses living spaces, fluidly organized around a series of service blocks and oriented to their own microcosm of a south courtyard with a swimming pool. The entire level is ‘wrapped’ by a massive perimeter textured brick wall.
Following the natural decline of the terrain, the spaces are cascading, from the lowest - the entrance to the highest - the living room. Terraces in the courtyard follow the interior levels.
The copper volume of the first floor covers the entrance and extends far to the east capturing a view of the city.
Bedroom modules are linearly organized and accompanied by a 22m long wardrobe. Children’s rooms are mini lofts with a gallery for sleeping (or playing – depending on the user) accessible by zig-zag wardrobe stairs.
Along with the vertical communication and spatially connected to the entrance, a multipurpose space serves as a library, study, and children’s living room.
On the underground level, beside technical rooms, fitness and sauna areas are located and oriented to a small hollowed-out patio. Through the patio and the glazed wall of the pool, the sauna offers an underground view of the water in the pool and the sky.