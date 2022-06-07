We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Croatia
  5. Courtyard House / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

Courtyard House / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

Save this project
Courtyard House / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti
Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

© Jure Živković© Bosnić+Dorotić© Bosnić+Dorotić© Bosnić+Dorotić+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Zagreb, Croatia
  • Design Team : Marin Mikelić, Tomislav Vreš, Marija Barović
  • Collaborating Architects : Viktor Vdović, Mirta Rusan, Petra Matić
  • Structural Engineering : Konstrukta d.o.o.
  • MEP : TT inženjering d.o.o.
  • Electrical Engineering : ETS Farago d.o.o.
  • Hvac Engineering : TT inženjering d.o.o.
  • Landscape : Kreativni krajobrazi d.o.o.
  • City : Zagreb
  • Country : Croatia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

Text description provided by the architects. The house for a family of five, located in the attractive residential part of the city of Zagreb, is designed as a hybrid between a patio house and an archetypal volume.

Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

The introverted ground floor encompasses living spaces, fluidly organized around a series of service blocks and oriented to their own microcosm of a south courtyard with a swimming pool. The entire level is ‘wrapped’ by a massive perimeter textured brick wall.  

Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

Following the natural decline of the terrain, the spaces are cascading, from the lowest - the entrance to the highest - the living room. Terraces in the courtyard follow the interior levels.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The copper volume of the first floor covers the entrance and extends far to the east capturing a view of the city.

Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić
Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

Bedroom modules are linearly organized and accompanied by a 22m long wardrobe. Children’s rooms are mini lofts with a gallery for sleeping (or playing – depending on the user) accessible by zig-zag wardrobe stairs.

Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

Along with the vertical communication and spatially connected to the entrance, a multipurpose space serves as a library, study, and children’s living room.

Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

On the underground level, beside technical rooms, fitness and sauna areas are located and oriented to a small hollowed-out patio. Through the patio and the glazed wall of the pool, the sauna offers an underground view of the water in the pool and the sky.

Save this picture!
© Bosnić+Dorotić
© Bosnić+Dorotić

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCroatia
Cite: "Courtyard House / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti" 07 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983214/courtyard-house-mva-mikelic-vres-arhitekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream