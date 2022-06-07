Courtyard House / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

+ 30

Design Team : Marin Mikelić, Tomislav Vreš, Marija Barović

Collaborating Architects : Viktor Vdović, Mirta Rusan, Petra Matić

Structural Engineering : Konstrukta d.o.o.

MEP : TT inženjering d.o.o.

Electrical Engineering : ETS Farago d.o.o.

Hvac Engineering : TT inženjering d.o.o.

Landscape : Kreativni krajobrazi d.o.o.

City : Zagreb

Country : Croatia

Text description provided by the architects. The house for a family of five, located in the attractive residential part of the city of Zagreb, is designed as a hybrid between a patio house and an archetypal volume.

The introverted ground floor encompasses living spaces, fluidly organized around a series of service blocks and oriented to their own microcosm of a south courtyard with a swimming pool. The entire level is ‘wrapped’ by a massive perimeter textured brick wall.

Following the natural decline of the terrain, the spaces are cascading, from the lowest - the entrance to the highest - the living room. Terraces in the courtyard follow the interior levels.

The copper volume of the first floor covers the entrance and extends far to the east capturing a view of the city.

Bedroom modules are linearly organized and accompanied by a 22m long wardrobe. Children’s rooms are mini lofts with a gallery for sleeping (or playing – depending on the user) accessible by zig-zag wardrobe stairs.

Along with the vertical communication and spatially connected to the entrance, a multipurpose space serves as a library, study, and children’s living room.

On the underground level, beside technical rooms, fitness and sauna areas are located and oriented to a small hollowed-out patio. Through the patio and the glazed wall of the pool, the sauna offers an underground view of the water in the pool and the sky.