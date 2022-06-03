Smart Lighting Control Meets Design: Casambi and L&L Luce&Light

The huge strides that have been made in technological and digital innovation in recent years mean we are becoming increasingly familiar with home automation and other systems that have the ability to improve our quality of life and the comfort and efficiency of our homes. In a way that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago outside of old sci-fi films, everything in a smart home–from the curtains, windows, alarm systems and heating to the household appliances, TVs and vacuum cleaners–can now be “robotised” and controlled remotely to manage our living spaces.

We can now control any of our electronic and electrical appliances at any time of day with our smart devices – including lighting. Using our phones, tablets and smartwatches, we can manage and control the lamps in the various rooms of our homes, turning the devices on and off, adjusting their light intensity and more, all wirelessly via Bluetooth. This has been made possible by an app, compatible with the Android and iOS operating systems, that has been developed by Casambi, a world leader in lighting control solutions. It offers an advanced tool to quickly and easily control lighting fixtures in homes, shops or offices with a single touch.

L&L Luce&Light, an Italian company that specialises in the design and production of LED lighting systems for indoor and outdoor applications, has made its lighting fixtures compatible with the Casambi app. A customized interface allows the user to manage and control the light output in different environments, offering a simple and intuitive experience for everyone, from adults to children, and from professionals to the end customer.

The Casambi app provides various functions:

creates and manages lighting scenarios for a variety of occasions and locations, and programs timings for them;

applies different colour options for RGB, RGBW and dynamic white lighting fixtures according to the atmosphere you want to obtain;

sets the transitions from scenario to scenario;

allows you to change the parameters and recalculate the sequences.

To make it easier to control the lighting fixtures on smart devices, Casambi has a “Gallery” section in the app. The app allows users to save photos taken of each room, indicate the real position of each lighting fixture in the room and manage the lights directly from those photos. This customization makes using the app even more intuitive, with everything just a tap away. In addition, different users and devices can manage the fixtures independently on the same network by using Cloud integration, which allows data, commands and processes to be shared in real time.

The use of a mesh network also minimises the need for cabling and creates total coverage throughout the area, ensuring that numerous fixtures can be operated from anywhere in your home. Most L&L Luce&Light products are compatible with the Casambi app: to connect them, simply add a controller at the time of purchase or any time thereafter. In fact, this can be done at any stage of the design, and it is extremely easy to integrate it with existing systems.

The Casambi app is available free of charge from the App Store and Google Play, so lighting control can be in the hands of everyone.