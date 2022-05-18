Enter Your Projects Into the World Architecture Festival Awards

Save this picture! World Building of the Year 20/21: Copenhill/ Amager Bakke, BIG . Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

World Architecture Festival will take place in Lisbon, from the 30 November – 2 December 2022. This year’s WAF theme is ‘Together’. Festival speakers and participants will be invited to consider how architecture is responding to the renewal of collective life post-pandemic, and in the light of commitments to combatting climate change.

Submit your work and present live in Lisbon in front of an international judging panel to receive instant, career-enhancing feedback. There are 44 categories spanning completed buildings, future projects, landscapes and interiors. Alongside the unique judging process sits keynote talks, workshops, a product exhibition and a host of fringe and networking events for all delegates to enjoy.

There are already 126 judges confirmed for this year’s awards. Including Ada Yvars Bravo, Alireza Taghaboni, Banu Ucak, Bob van Bebber, Cindy Walters, Fernando Menis, Friedrich Ludewig, Conca Arik Caliskan, Jeremy Smith, Pedro Azevedo and Sanjay Puri. See the full list here.

Past winners are a roll-call of significant architects from across the world including Foster & Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects; Snohetta; BIG; Isay Weinfeld; Perkins & Will; Rogers Stirk Harbour; FJMT and Sou Fujimoto. Visit the World Buildings Directory to view all the previous winners.

Alongside the World Architecture Festival sits its sister festival; World Festival of Interiors - Inside. Inside is a feast of creativity, inspiration and knowledge for the interiors industry and is now open for awards entries. Comprising the most original and exciting interiors from the last 18 months, projects can be entered across 11 diverse categories.

