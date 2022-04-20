The Startup Founder and IE University Student Transforming the AEC Industry

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

Big data and hybrid working models are the future of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, according to Álvaro González. Álvaro is a Global Master in Real Estate Development student and cofounder of Infinity Dimensions, a startup looking to accelerate digitalization in the sector.

Embodying IE University’s learning by doing philosophy, we spoke to him about how running a startup while earning a graduate degree is possible—with the right amount of entrepreneurial spirit.

The vision and origin behind Infinity Dimensions

Infinity Dimensions was set up to prepare clients in the AEC sector for a digital future. In 2022 González founded the startup with partner Adriano Claudio Scarfo while working for a global architecture firm. Together they collaborated to combat what they identified as low digital adoption in the sector.

“We noticed that the AEC industry was lacking the knowledge and skills required to compete and deliver projects with the perfection and care required by digitally aware clients,” he explains. “Infinity Dimensions can bridge the gap between the leading companies in the AEC industry and less able companies by offering this new hybrid service.”

Intuitive workflows for digital construction, streamlined processes for project bidding, and cloud-based software for project management; these are some of the resources that Infinity Dimensions provides over its platform.

The company supports professional activities in the AEC industry including architecture, interior design, urban design, structural engineering, mechanical engineering, construction, and real estate management.

Among their clients are Grupo Atlante in Spain, Tsolka Architects in Greece, and Arney Fender Katsalidis in the UK. These and other clients leverage the latest technology and work remotely, becoming more agile, scalable, and ultimately more efficient in their daily operations.

How to be a startup founder and graduate student

Álvaro has an impressive CV, with over seven years’ professional experience before he launched his own company and enrolled at IE University. Simply put, he chose to manage a startup while pursuing his second master’s degree due to what he calls the Global Master in Real Estate Development’s “holistic approach, fostering the entrepreneurial spirit.”

“This program has a key strategic academic point; the blended format. This stands out because it allows students to combine the program with our professional activity, giving us the chance to apply knowledge acquired during class directly to our day-to-day jobs,” said Álvaro, who grew up in Madrid and previously earned a master's in Architecture from CEU University San Pablo.

Like Infinity Dimensions, the 15-month program uses a hybrid model to instruct students about architecture, urban planning, and real estate. Expanding on Álvaro’s prior working background, he says that the program is teaching him how to better manage the lifespan of a project instead of just the design and construction.

“Design and construction are only two phases of the long process of getting a project built. I felt I was missing so many key factors that were important to understand the decision-making process of why a development was designed and built the way it was.”

Previously, he handled the early design and construction stages for residential projects with Madrid-based Mtres Studio for three years. Eager for international work, he then moved to London for nearly three years where he worked as an architect for Benoy, overseeing large-scale complex building projects across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. In the end, he stayed in London for another two-and-a-half years assisting with the construction of Nine Elms Square.

International dreams and tech passion

Hoping one day to run a multinational company, another motivation in his enrollment at IE University was the school’s diverse student body. According to him, pursuing the Global Master in Real Estate Development will allow Infinity Dimensions to develop the international foundation it needs to grow over time.

“We, as a business, aim to extend our work internationally, and we hope and desire to collaborate with firms across the world. Getting to know people from different countries and cultures helps us with this goal and brings us the opportunity to get new projects globally,” he confirms.

While he completes the program, Álvaro says the company’s short-term goals are to create a solid portfolio of satisfied clients. Looking further into the future, his long-term goals include developing virtual reality, data management and blockchain technology that strategically encompasses the entire AEC sector.

His idea of creative leadership depends on how the company innovates by merging business, design and data. At the core of Infinity Dimensions is the cofounder’s entrepreneurial craving for exponential growth and strategic responses to new technology trends.

“As any other startup, we have created Infinity Dimensions believing that we have no limit,” he told us, stressing the importance of adapting to technology for future success. “We want to grow at the same pace that technology is growing, being able to implement these improvements directly into what we do and into what we can offer to our clients.”

