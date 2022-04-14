Summer Immersion Programs for Aspiring Designers at UC Berkeley

What are your plans for this summer? If you like to test your passion for environmental design, one of the top summer programs could just change your life.

The College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley is excited that its Summer Programs are back on campus this year. UC Berkeley faculty and leading innovators of the San Francisco Bay Area are looking forward to in-person and hands-on instruction.

With expert guidance, students have the opportunity to explore the methods and theories of environmental design, experience the culture of planning and design studios, and learn to apply a range of representation techniques. Most of the intensive courses don’t require any previous knowledge of environmental design and will immerse students into the process of creating built environments. Each program also includes lectures and discussions as well as site visits.

The following full-time programs are offered:

embARC - rising high school juniors and seniors: This immersive four-week summer design program allows high school students to build their portfolio for their college applications in any area of environmental design - architecture, city planning, and landscape architecture. Classes include ample studio time, one-on-one critiques and "live" gallery showcases. Students will also go on field trips, and design and build a project for a local non-profit organization.

“As a student [of the embARC program] …, I learned so many new things including: technical skills - learning how to create 3D structures in Rhino 6 and use Adobe Illustrator; creative skills - creating a portfolio design; time management - participating in a college class; and collaborative skills - giving and receiving feedback. [I also had] a chance to connect with my peers who have similar interests. Thank you ... It was great!”

Disc* - current college students: Undergraduate students who are interested in exploring the Design & Innovation for Sustainable Cities should consider this five-week intensive program. Students from any department and any college are welcome to apply themselves in this interdisciplinary program on how to approach urbanism's wicked problems.

"Disc* challenged me to think more critically and globally, and it also sparked a newly discovered passion... I will continue pursuing this passion in the future, and what I'm taking away from Disc* will carry into the future. I feel truly accomplished, and having the chance to do it all in the Bay area is something I will never forget!"

Summer [IN]stitute - (recent) college graduates: Anyone who considers applying for a graduate degree in the area of environmental design, should look into one of four different programs: Architecture (beginning and advanced level), Landscape Architecture, and City Planning. In six intensive weeks, students have the opportunity to prepare a competitive design portfolio. Participants of the Summer [IN]stitute have been accepted to graduate programs at Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, MIT, Princeton, UC Berkeley, UCLA, and Yale. This program is open to all college grads.

“The Summer [IN]stitute was a life-changing experience. I would have never learned as much as I did without this course, met the people I met, and overall feel as inspired as I do. Not only do I have so many amazing things to add to my portfolio and my resume, but I've made friends and a great network.”

All programs will begin on July 5. Applications are open and rolling admissions are ongoing. Application deadlines are in May – start your application now!

Attending any of these well-regarded programs will allow aspiring designers to challenge themselves and to grow as an individual and as a designer.

For more information, visit UC Berkeley Environmental Design Summer Programs.