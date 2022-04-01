Perhaps the most immediate point of contact with our designed world, furniture has long provided fertile ground for micro-architectural icon-making, material experimentation and technological innovation. The latest tranche of Global Design Agenda expert insights – as part of our Furniture Design Week, which starts on 4 April – sees fêted designers Sebastian Herkner and Alfredo Häberli, as well as architectural grandee Benedetta Tagliabue and interiors specialist Katy Ghahremani from Make Architects, discuss the meaning, method and magic of furniture design and specification.
Global Design Agenda: Furniture Design Week
April 04, 2022
April 08, 2022
