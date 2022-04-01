Perhaps the most immediate point of contact with our designed world, furniture has long provided fertile ground for micro-architectural icon-making, material experimentation and technological innovation. The latest tranche of Global Design Agenda expert insights – as part of our Furniture Design Week, which starts on 4 April – sees fêted designers Sebastian Herkner and Alfredo Häberli, as well as architectural grandee Benedetta Tagliabue and interiors specialist Katy Ghahremani from Make Architects, discuss the meaning, method and magic of furniture design and specification.

Title Global Design Agenda: Furniture Design Week

Type Event

Website https://www.architonic.com/en/microsite/furniture-design-week/10002605

Organizers Architonic

From April 04, 2022 08:00 AM

Until April 08, 2022 11:00 PM

Venue Online

Address -