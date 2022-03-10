We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. "How to Win Work" - Business Development for Architects.

The talk "How to Win Work" - Business Development for Architects, is hosted by Sara Kolata with the following guests: UNStudio's director Filippo Francesco Lodi, London practice owner Simone de Gale, author of "The Business of Architecture" book and practice owner, Kathy Denise Dixon and Jeronimo Van Schendel of the IE School of Architecture and Design. All four experts are speakers at Disrupt Symposium, taking place 1-5th May 2022, online. https://www.disruptsymposium.com/

Diego Hernández
NewsInterviews
