World
  3. Call for Entries: ICONIC AWARDS 2022 - Innovative Architecture

Call for Entries: ICONIC AWARDS 2022 - Innovative Architecture

The registration for the international ICONIC AWARDS 2022: Innovative Architecture is on. The awards of the German Design Council honour the best achievements in architecture, pioneering interior and product design, outstanding communication concepts and particularly innovative materials. The winners will be honoured at a festive awards ceremony on 4 October 2022 at the Pinakothek der Moderne and will have the opportunity to network internationally.

The awards are open to architects, engineers, specialist planners, agencies and design firms, construction companies and real estate businesses, as well as manufacturers from the design and production sectors. Projects must be submitted by 3 June 2022. The high-profile jury will award the “Best of Best”, “Winner” and “Selection” titles, as well as the special categories “Architects of the Year” and “Interior Designers of the Year” and the honorary prize “Architects’ Client of the Year”. Among the prize winners of the past years are Dorte Mandrup, Kengo Kuma, Alberto Caiola and Sir David Chipperfield.

Obtaining an award offers the winners the perfect communication occasion for their achievements, positions them as a successful player in an international environment and brings them to Munich for the awards ceremony on the occasion of EXPO Real.

Turmhaus Tirol. Image Courtesy of holzrausch Planung GmbH
Jury members

  • Michel Casertano, Associate partner, Atelier Brückner GmbH, Stuttgart
  • Silvia Olp, President, aed e.V., Verein zur Förderung von Architektur, Engineering & Design, Stuttgart
  • Prof. Dr. Werner Sobek, Owner, Werner Sobek AG, Stuttgart
  • Song Zhaoqing, Founder and chief architect, Lacime Architects, Shanghai

Important details at a glance

  • Early bird deadline: 8 April 2022
  • Registration deadline: 3 June 2022
  • Awards ceremony: 4 October 2022, Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich
  • For further information visit: www.innovative-architecture.de

Gemdale • Hohhot China Chic Sales Center. Image Courtesy of Shanghai PTArchitects
NESTT. Image Courtesy of Stinessen Arkitektur AS
German Design Council

The German Design Council has been operating since 1953 as one of the world’s leading centres of expertise in communication and knowledge transfer within design, branding and innovation. It is part of the worldwide design community and has always contributed to the establishment of global exchange and networking thanks to its international offering, promotion of new talent and memberships. With events, conventions, awards, jury sessions and expert committees, the German Design Council connects its members and numerous other international design and branding experts, fosters discourse and provides important stimulation for the global economy. Its membership currently includes more than 350 enterprises.

Image gallery

NewsArchitecture News

