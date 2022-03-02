RIBA Reveals Shortlisted Projects for London Awards
100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects . Image © Janie Airey
Or The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 RIBA London architecture awards. The list of 68 buildings includes projects ranging from individual houses to schools and office towers in the city centre, showcasing the best architectural interventions in London over the past two years. All designs will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring. Subsequently, Regional Award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award.
+ 70 "The jury discussions were focused on assessing how environmentally and socially consciousness the projects were – and particularly how they have and will positively shape the communities they are in", says RIBA London Director Dian Small. Inaugurated in 1966, the awards provide insight into UK's architectural environment and the economic trends shaping the AEC industry. All Regional winning projects will be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, such as the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year Award.
The shortlisted projects are the following:
100 Bishopsgate / Allies and Morrison 100 Bishopsgate, Allies and Morrison . Image © Jason Hawkes 100 Liverpool Street / Hopkins Architects 100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects . Image © Charles Hosea 135 Bishopsgate / Fletcher Priest Architects 135 Bishopsgate byFletcher Priest Architects . Image © Jack Hobhouse 198 CAL / CarverHaggard 198 CAL by CarverHaggard . Image © Francesco Russo 245 Hammersmith Road / Sheppard Robson 245 Hammersmith Road by Sheppard Robson . Image © Jack Hobhouse 80 Percent House - Deep Retrofit in a Conservation Area / Prewett Bizley Architects 80 Percent House - Deep Retrofit in a Conservation Area by Prewett Bizley Architects . Image © Kilian O'Sullivan Albion Drive E8 / Theme2 Architects Albion Drive E8 by Theme2 Architects . Image © Francis Sumner Artist's Studio in Stepney / Martin Edwards Architects Artist's Studio in Stepney by Martin Edwards Architects . Image © Simon Carruthers Barts Square / Sheppard Robson Barts Square by Sheppard Robson . Image © Alex Upton Belgravia Gate / Flanagan Lawrence Ltd Belgravia Gate by Flanagan Lawrence Ltd . Image © Hufton - Crow Belle Vue / Morris+Company Belle Vue by Morris+Company . Image © Jack Hobhouse BFI Riverfront / Carmody Groarke BFI Riverfront by Carmody Groarke . Image © Luke Hayes Breakers Place, Nottingdale / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris Breakers Place, Nottingdale by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Rob Parrish Brickfields / Witherford Watson Mann Architects Brickfields by Witherford Watson Mann Architects . Image © David Grandorge Bunhill 2 Energy Centre / Cullinan Studio Bunhill 2 Energy Centre by Cullinan Studio . Image © Paul Raftery City Law School / WilkinsonEyre City Law School by WilkinsonEyre . Image © Nick Hufton Cromwell Place / Buckley Gray Yeoman Cromwell Place by Buckley Gray Yeoman . Image © Taran Wilkhu Dept W / Buckley Gray Yeoman Dept W by Buckley Gray Yeoman . Image © Matt Chisnall Ditton Hill House / Surman Weston Ditton Hill House by Surman Weston . Image © Johan Dehlin Duckworth Terrace / Peter Barber Architects Duckworth Terrace by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg Forest Gate Community School / Rivington Street Studio Forest Gate Community School by Rivington Street Studio . Image © Simon Kennedy Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road // Henley Halebrown Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown . Image © Nick Kane Hackney School of Food / Surman Weston Hackney School of Food by Surman Weston . Image © Jim Stephenson Harris Academy, Sutton / Architype Harris Academy, Sutton by Architype . Image © Jack Hobhouse Harrow Square / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Europe) Harrow Square, by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Europe) . Image © Dave Burke Hawley Wharf / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar House in Primrose Hill / Jamie Fobert Architects Limited House in Primrose Hill, by Jamie Fobert Architects Limited . Image © David Butler Hoxton Southwark / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands Hoxton Southwark by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands . Image © Paul Riddle Ibstock Place School Refectory / Maccreanor Lavington Ibstock Place School Refectory by Maccreanor Lavington . Image © Jack Hobhouse Kiln Place / Peter Barber Architects Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg Lambeth Palace Library / Wright & Wright Architects Lambeth Palace Library by Wright & Wright Architects . Image © Nick Hufton LB Southwark SILS3 / Tim Ronalds Architects LB Southwark SILS3 by Tim Ronalds Architects . Image © Jim Stephenson Leyton House / McMahon Architecture Leyton House by McMahon Architecture . Image © Fernando Manoso Mews House Deep Retrofit / Prewett Bizley Architects Mews House Deep Retrofi by Prewett Bizley Architects . Image © Andrew Meredith Mews House / creativemass Mews House by creativemass . Image © David Butler Mountain View / CAN Mountain View by CAN . Image © Jim Stephenson NoMad London / EPR Architects NoMad London by EPR Architects . Image © Simon Upton Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park / Panter Hudspith Architects Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects . Image © Enrique Verdugo Peveril Gardens and Studios / Sanchez Benton Architects Peveril Gardens and Studios by Sanchez Benton Architects . Image © Max Creasy Pinnacle House, Royal Wharf / Mae Architects Pinnacle House, Royal Wharf by Mae Architects . Image © Rory Gardiner Pitched Black / Gruff Architects Pitched Black by Gruff Architects . Image © French - Tye Plumstead Centre / Hawkins\Brown Plumstead Centre by Hawkins\Brown . Image © Jack Hobhouse Principal Tower / Foster + Partners Principal Tower by Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young Ram Quarter Phase One / EPR Architects Ram Quarter Phase One by EPR Architects . Image © Anthony Weller Royal Wharf Primary School / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Royal Wharf Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios . Image © Jim Stephenson Sands End Arts and Community Centre / Mæ Architects Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects . Image © Rory Gardiner Sideways House / Leep Architects Sideways House by Leep Architects . Image © Mark Anthony Fox Sir Michael Uren Hub / Allies and Morrison Sir Michael Uren Hub by Allies and Morrison . Image © James Newton Smithson Tower _ The Economist Building / ConForm Architects Smithson Tower _ The Economist Building by ConForm Architects . Image © Lorenzo Zandri Southwark Brick House / Satish Jassal Architects Southwark Brick House by Satish Jassal Architects . Image © Richard Chivers St John Street / Emil Eve Architects St John Street by Emil Eve Architects . Image © Mariell Lind Hansen St John's Church, Hackney / Thomas Ford & Partners St John's Church, Hackney by Thomas Ford & Partners . Image © Gilbert McCarragher St Mary's Centre / Erect Architecture St Mary's Centre by Erect Architecture . Image © David Grandorge Stephen Hawking School / Donald McCrory Stephen Hawking School by Donald McCrory . Image © Tim Crocker Studio House / AOC Architecture Ltd Studio House by AOC Architecture Ltd . Image © Anna Stathaki The Archives / ROAR Architects The Archives by ROAR Architects . Image © Blake Ezra The Interlock / Bureau de Change Architects The Interlock by Bureau de Change Architects . Image © Gilbert McCarragher The Library House / Macdonald Wright Architects The Library House by Macdonald Wright Architects . Image © Heiko Prigge The Lodge / Simon Gill Architects The Lodge by Simon Gill Architects . Image © James Brittain The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau . Image © Rory Gardiner The Post Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris The Post Building by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar Totteridge House / Gregory Phillips Architects Totteridge House by Gregory Phillips Architects . Image © Andrew Beasley Toynbee Hall Estate and London Square Spitalfields / Platform 5 Architects Toynbee Hall Estate and London Square Spitalfields, Platform and 5 Architects . Image © Alan Williams Tree House, Ealing / Fletcher Crane Architects Tree House, Ealing by Fletcher Crane Architects . Image © Lorenzo Zandri Victoria House, Bloomsbury / Hutchinson & Partners Victoria House, Bloomsbury by Hutchinson & Partners . Image © St†le Eriksen Wimbledon House / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris Wimbledon House by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar Woods Quay / Architecturall ltd Woods Quay by Architecturall ltd . Image © Dan Glasser Yorkton Workshops / Cassion Castle Architects Yorkton Workshops by Cassion Castle Architects. Image © Taran Wilkhu