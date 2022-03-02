RIBA Reveals Shortlisted Projects for London Awards

Save this picture! 100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects . Image © Janie Airey

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 RIBA London architecture awards. The list of 68 buildings includes projects ranging from individual houses to schools and office towers in the city centre, showcasing the best architectural interventions in London over the past two years. All designs will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring. Subsequently, Regional Award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award.

"The jury discussions were focused on assessing how environmentally and socially consciousness the projects were – and particularly how they have and will positively shape the communities they are in", says RIBA London Director Dian Small. Inaugurated in 1966, the awards provide insight into UK's architectural environment and the economic trends shaping the AEC industry. All Regional winning projects will be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, such as the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year Award.

100 Bishopsgate / Allies and Morrison

Save this picture! 100 Bishopsgate, Allies and Morrison . Image © Jason Hawkes

100 Liverpool Street / Hopkins Architects

Save this picture! 100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects . Image © Charles Hosea

135 Bishopsgate / Fletcher Priest Architects

Save this picture! 135 Bishopsgate byFletcher Priest Architects . Image © Jack Hobhouse

198 CAL / CarverHaggard

Save this picture! 198 CAL by CarverHaggard . Image © Francesco Russo

245 Hammersmith Road / Sheppard Robson

Save this picture! 245 Hammersmith Road by Sheppard Robson . Image © Jack Hobhouse

80 Percent House - Deep Retrofit in a Conservation Area / Prewett Bizley Architects

Save this picture! 80 Percent House - Deep Retrofit in a Conservation Area by Prewett Bizley Architects . Image © Kilian O'Sullivan

Albion Drive E8 / Theme2 Architects

Save this picture! Albion Drive E8 by Theme2 Architects . Image © Francis Sumner

Artist's Studio in Stepney / Martin Edwards Architects

Save this picture! Artist's Studio in Stepney by Martin Edwards Architects . Image © Simon Carruthers

Barts Square / Sheppard Robson

Save this picture! Barts Square by Sheppard Robson . Image © Alex Upton

Belgravia Gate / Flanagan Lawrence Ltd

Save this picture! Belgravia Gate by Flanagan Lawrence Ltd . Image © Hufton - Crow

Belle Vue / Morris+Company

Save this picture! Belle Vue by Morris+Company . Image © Jack Hobhouse

BFI Riverfront / Carmody Groarke

Save this picture! BFI Riverfront by Carmody Groarke . Image © Luke Hayes

Breakers Place, Nottingdale / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! Breakers Place, Nottingdale by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Rob Parrish

Brickfields / Witherford Watson Mann Architects

Save this picture! Brickfields by Witherford Watson Mann Architects . Image © David Grandorge

Bunhill 2 Energy Centre / Cullinan Studio

Save this picture! Bunhill 2 Energy Centre by Cullinan Studio . Image © Paul Raftery

City Law School / WilkinsonEyre

Save this picture! City Law School by WilkinsonEyre . Image © Nick Hufton

Cromwell Place / Buckley Gray Yeoman

Save this picture! Cromwell Place by Buckley Gray Yeoman . Image © Taran Wilkhu

Dept W / Buckley Gray Yeoman

Save this picture! Dept W by Buckley Gray Yeoman . Image © Matt Chisnall

Ditton Hill House / Surman Weston

Save this picture! Ditton Hill House by Surman Weston . Image © Johan Dehlin

Duckworth Terrace / Peter Barber Architects

Save this picture! Duckworth Terrace by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg

Forest Gate Community School / Rivington Street Studio

Save this picture! Forest Gate Community School by Rivington Street Studio . Image © Simon Kennedy

Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road // Henley Halebrown

Save this picture! Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown . Image © Nick Kane

Hackney School of Food / Surman Weston

Save this picture! Hackney School of Food by Surman Weston . Image © Jim Stephenson

Harris Academy, Sutton / Architype

Save this picture! Harris Academy, Sutton by Architype . Image © Jack Hobhouse

Harrow Square /Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Europe)

Save this picture! Harrow Square, by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Europe) . Image © Dave Burke

Hawley Wharf /Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar

House in Primrose Hill /Jamie Fobert Architects Limited

Save this picture! House in Primrose Hill, by Jamie Fobert Architects Limited . Image © David Butler

Hoxton Southwark / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Save this picture! Hoxton Southwark by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands . Image © Paul Riddle

Ibstock Place School Refectory / Maccreanor Lavington

Save this picture! Ibstock Place School Refectory by Maccreanor Lavington . Image © Jack Hobhouse

Kiln Place / Peter Barber Architects

Save this picture! Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg

Lambeth Palace Library / Wright & Wright Architects

Save this picture! Lambeth Palace Library by Wright & Wright Architects . Image © Nick Hufton

LB Southwark SILS3 / Tim Ronalds Architects

Save this picture! LB Southwark SILS3 by Tim Ronalds Architects . Image © Jim Stephenson

Leyton House / McMahon Architecture

Save this picture! Leyton House by McMahon Architecture . Image © Fernando Manoso

Mews House Deep Retrofit / Prewett Bizley Architects

Save this picture! Mews House Deep Retrofi by Prewett Bizley Architects . Image © Andrew Meredith

Mews House / creativemass

Save this picture! Mews House by creativemass . Image © David Butler

Mountain View / CAN

Save this picture! Mountain View by CAN . Image © Jim Stephenson

NoMad London / EPR Architects

Save this picture! NoMad London by EPR Architects . Image © Simon Upton

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park / Panter Hudspith Architects

Save this picture! Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects . Image © Enrique Verdugo

Peveril Gardens and Studios / Sanchez Benton Architects

Save this picture! Peveril Gardens and Studios by Sanchez Benton Architects . Image © Max Creasy

Pinnacle House, Royal Wharf / Mae Architects

Save this picture! Pinnacle House, Royal Wharf by Mae Architects . Image © Rory Gardiner

Pitched Black / Gruff Architects

Save this picture! Pitched Black by Gruff Architects . Image © French - Tye

Plumstead Centre / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! Plumstead Centre by Hawkins\Brown . Image © Jack Hobhouse

Principal Tower / Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Principal Tower by Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Ram Quarter Phase One / EPR Architects

Save this picture! Ram Quarter Phase One by EPR Architects . Image © Anthony Weller

Royal Wharf Primary School / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Save this picture! Royal Wharf Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios . Image © Jim Stephenson

Sands End Arts and Community Centre / Mæ Architects

Save this picture! Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects . Image © Rory Gardiner

Sideways House / Leep Architects

Save this picture! Sideways House by Leep Architects . Image © Mark Anthony Fox

Sir Michael Uren Hub / Allies and Morrison

Save this picture! Sir Michael Uren Hub by Allies and Morrison . Image © James Newton

Smithson Tower _ The Economist Building / ConForm Architects

Save this picture! Smithson Tower _ The Economist Building by ConForm Architects . Image © Lorenzo Zandri

Southwark Brick House / Satish Jassal Architects

Save this picture! Southwark Brick House by Satish Jassal Architects . Image © Richard Chivers

St John Street / Emil Eve Architects

Save this picture! St John Street by Emil Eve Architects . Image © Mariell Lind Hansen

St John's Church, Hackney / Thomas Ford & Partners

Save this picture! St John's Church, Hackney by Thomas Ford & Partners . Image © Gilbert McCarragher

St Mary's Centre / Erect Architecture

Save this picture! St Mary's Centre by Erect Architecture . Image © David Grandorge

Stephen Hawking School / Donald McCrory

Save this picture! Stephen Hawking School by Donald McCrory . Image © Tim Crocker

Studio House / AOC Architecture Ltd

Save this picture! Studio House by AOC Architecture Ltd . Image © Anna Stathaki

The Archives / ROAR Architects

Save this picture! The Archives by ROAR Architects . Image © Blake Ezra

The Interlock / Bureau de Change Architects

Save this picture! The Interlock by Bureau de Change Architects . Image © Gilbert McCarragher

The Library House / Macdonald Wright Architects

Save this picture! The Library House by Macdonald Wright Architects . Image © Heiko Prigge

The Lodge / Simon Gill Architects

Save this picture! The Lodge by Simon Gill Architects . Image © James Brittain

The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau

Save this picture! The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau . Image © Rory Gardiner

The Post Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! The Post Building by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar

Totteridge House / Gregory Phillips Architects

Save this picture! Totteridge House by Gregory Phillips Architects . Image © Andrew Beasley

Toynbee Hall Estate and London Square Spitalfields / Platform 5 Architects

Save this picture! Toynbee Hall Estate and London Square Spitalfields, Platform and 5 Architects . Image © Alan Williams

Tree House, Ealing / Fletcher Crane Architects

Save this picture! Tree House, Ealing by Fletcher Crane Architects . Image © Lorenzo Zandri

Victoria House, Bloomsbury / Hutchinson & Partners

Save this picture! Victoria House, Bloomsbury by Hutchinson & Partners . Image © St†le Eriksen

Wimbledon House / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! Wimbledon House by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar

Woods Quay / Architecturall ltd

Save this picture! Woods Quay by Architecturall ltd . Image © Dan Glasser

Yorkton Workshops / Cassion Castle Architects