World
  3. RIBA Reveals Shortlisted Projects for London Awards

RIBA Reveals Shortlisted Projects for London Awards

RIBA Reveals Shortlisted Projects for London Awards
100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects . Image © Janie Airey
100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects . Image © Janie Airey

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlisted projects for the 2022 RIBA London architecture awards. The list of 68 buildings includes projects ranging from individual houses to schools and office towers in the city centre, showcasing the best architectural interventions in London over the past two years. All designs will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring. Subsequently, Regional Award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award.

Pinnacle House, Royal Wharf by Mae Architects . Image © Rory GardinerBunhill 2 Energy Centre by Cullinan Studio . Image © Paul Raftery100 Bishopsgate, Allies and Morrison . Image © Jason HawkesMountain View by CAN . Image © Jim Stephenson+ 70

"The jury discussions were focused on assessing how environmentally and socially consciousness the projects were – and particularly how they have and will positively shape the communities they are in", says RIBA London Director Dian Small. Inaugurated in 1966, the awards provide insight into UK's architectural environment and the economic trends shaping the AEC industry. All Regional winning projects will be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, such as the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year Award.

The shortlisted projects are the following:

100 Bishopsgate / Allies and Morrison

100 Bishopsgate, Allies and Morrison . Image © Jason Hawkes
100 Bishopsgate, Allies and Morrison . Image © Jason Hawkes

100 Liverpool Street / Hopkins Architects

100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects . Image © Charles Hosea
100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects . Image © Charles Hosea

135 Bishopsgate / Fletcher Priest Architects

135 Bishopsgate byFletcher Priest Architects . Image © Jack Hobhouse
135 Bishopsgate byFletcher Priest Architects . Image © Jack Hobhouse

198 CAL / CarverHaggard

198 CAL by CarverHaggard . Image © Francesco Russo
198 CAL by CarverHaggard . Image © Francesco Russo

245 Hammersmith Road / Sheppard Robson

245 Hammersmith Road by Sheppard Robson . Image © Jack Hobhouse
245 Hammersmith Road by Sheppard Robson . Image © Jack Hobhouse

80 Percent House - Deep Retrofit in a Conservation Area / Prewett Bizley Architects

80 Percent House - Deep Retrofit in a Conservation Area by Prewett Bizley Architects . Image © Kilian O'Sullivan
80 Percent House - Deep Retrofit in a Conservation Area by Prewett Bizley Architects . Image © Kilian O'Sullivan

Albion Drive E8 / Theme2 Architects 

Albion Drive E8 by Theme2 Architects . Image © Francis Sumner
Albion Drive E8 by Theme2 Architects . Image © Francis Sumner

Artist's Studio in Stepney / Martin Edwards Architects

Artist's Studio in Stepney by Martin Edwards Architects . Image © Simon Carruthers
Artist's Studio in Stepney by Martin Edwards Architects . Image © Simon Carruthers

Barts Square / Sheppard Robson

Barts Square by Sheppard Robson . Image © Alex Upton
Barts Square by Sheppard Robson . Image © Alex Upton

Belgravia Gate / Flanagan Lawrence Ltd

Belgravia Gate by Flanagan Lawrence Ltd . Image © Hufton - Crow
Belgravia Gate by Flanagan Lawrence Ltd . Image © Hufton - Crow

Belle Vue / Morris+Company

Belle Vue by Morris+Company . Image © Jack Hobhouse
Belle Vue by Morris+Company . Image © Jack Hobhouse

BFI Riverfront / Carmody Groarke

BFI Riverfront by Carmody Groarke . Image © Luke Hayes
BFI Riverfront by Carmody Groarke . Image © Luke Hayes

Breakers Place, Nottingdale / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Breakers Place, Nottingdale by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Rob Parrish
Breakers Place, Nottingdale by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Rob Parrish

Brickfields / Witherford Watson Mann Architects

Brickfields by Witherford Watson Mann Architects . Image © David Grandorge
Brickfields by Witherford Watson Mann Architects . Image © David Grandorge

Bunhill 2 Energy Centre / Cullinan Studio

Bunhill 2 Energy Centre by Cullinan Studio . Image © Paul Raftery
Bunhill 2 Energy Centre by Cullinan Studio . Image © Paul Raftery

City Law School / WilkinsonEyre

City Law School by WilkinsonEyre . Image © Nick Hufton
City Law School by WilkinsonEyre . Image © Nick Hufton

Cromwell Place / Buckley Gray Yeoman

Cromwell Place by Buckley Gray Yeoman . Image © Taran Wilkhu
Cromwell Place by Buckley Gray Yeoman . Image © Taran Wilkhu

Dept W / Buckley Gray Yeoman

Dept W by Buckley Gray Yeoman . Image © Matt Chisnall
Dept W by Buckley Gray Yeoman . Image © Matt Chisnall

Ditton Hill House / Surman Weston

Ditton Hill House by Surman Weston . Image © Johan Dehlin
Ditton Hill House by Surman Weston . Image © Johan Dehlin

Duckworth Terrace / Peter Barber Architects

Duckworth Terrace by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg
Duckworth Terrace by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg

Forest Gate Community School / Rivington Street Studio

Forest Gate Community School by Rivington Street Studio . Image © Simon Kennedy
Forest Gate Community School by Rivington Street Studio . Image © Simon Kennedy

Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road // Henley Halebrown

Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown . Image © Nick Kane
Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown . Image © Nick Kane

Hackney School of Food / Surman Weston

Hackney School of Food by Surman Weston . Image © Jim Stephenson
Hackney School of Food by Surman Weston . Image © Jim Stephenson

Harris Academy, Sutton / Architype

Harris Academy, Sutton by Architype . Image © Jack Hobhouse
Harris Academy, Sutton by Architype . Image © Jack Hobhouse

Harrow Square /Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Europe)

Harrow Square, by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Europe) . Image © Dave Burke
Harrow Square, by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Europe) . Image © Dave Burke

Hawley Wharf /Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar
Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar

House in Primrose Hill /Jamie Fobert Architects Limited

House in Primrose Hill, by Jamie Fobert Architects Limited . Image © David Butler
House in Primrose Hill, by Jamie Fobert Architects Limited . Image © David Butler

Hoxton Southwark / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Hoxton Southwark by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands . Image © Paul Riddle
Hoxton Southwark by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands . Image © Paul Riddle

Ibstock Place School Refectory / Maccreanor Lavington

Ibstock Place School Refectory by Maccreanor Lavington . Image © Jack Hobhouse
Ibstock Place School Refectory by Maccreanor Lavington . Image © Jack Hobhouse

Kiln Place / Peter Barber Architects

Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg
Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg

Lambeth Palace Library / Wright & Wright Architects

Lambeth Palace Library by Wright & Wright Architects . Image © Nick Hufton
Lambeth Palace Library by Wright & Wright Architects . Image © Nick Hufton

LB Southwark SILS3 / Tim Ronalds Architects

LB Southwark SILS3 by Tim Ronalds Architects . Image © Jim Stephenson
LB Southwark SILS3 by Tim Ronalds Architects . Image © Jim Stephenson

Leyton House / McMahon Architecture

Leyton House by McMahon Architecture . Image © Fernando Manoso
Leyton House by McMahon Architecture . Image © Fernando Manoso

Mews House Deep Retrofit / Prewett Bizley Architects

Mews House Deep Retrofi by Prewett Bizley Architects . Image © Andrew Meredith
Mews House Deep Retrofi by Prewett Bizley Architects . Image © Andrew Meredith

Mews House / creativemass

Mews House by creativemass . Image © David Butler
Mews House by creativemass . Image © David Butler

Mountain View / CAN

Mountain View by CAN . Image © Jim Stephenson
Mountain View by CAN . Image © Jim Stephenson

NoMad London / EPR Architects

NoMad London by EPR Architects . Image © Simon Upton
NoMad London by EPR Architects . Image © Simon Upton

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park / Panter Hudspith Architects

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects . Image © Enrique Verdugo
Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects . Image © Enrique Verdugo

Peveril Gardens and Studios / Sanchez Benton Architects

Peveril Gardens and Studios by Sanchez Benton Architects . Image © Max Creasy
Peveril Gardens and Studios by Sanchez Benton Architects . Image © Max Creasy

Pinnacle House, Royal Wharf / Mae Architects

Pinnacle House, Royal Wharf by Mae Architects . Image © Rory Gardiner
Pinnacle House, Royal Wharf by Mae Architects . Image © Rory Gardiner

Pitched Black / Gruff Architects

Pitched Black by Gruff Architects . Image © French - Tye
Pitched Black by Gruff Architects . Image © French - Tye

Plumstead Centre / Hawkins\Brown

Plumstead Centre by Hawkins\Brown . Image © Jack Hobhouse
Plumstead Centre by Hawkins\Brown . Image © Jack Hobhouse

Principal Tower / Foster + Partners

Principal Tower by Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young
Principal Tower by Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Ram Quarter Phase One / EPR Architects

Ram Quarter Phase One by EPR Architects . Image © Anthony Weller
Ram Quarter Phase One by EPR Architects . Image © Anthony Weller

Royal Wharf Primary School / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Royal Wharf Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios . Image © Jim Stephenson
Royal Wharf Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios . Image © Jim Stephenson

Sands End Arts and Community Centre / Mæ Architects

Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects . Image © Rory Gardiner
Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects . Image © Rory Gardiner

Sideways House / Leep Architects

Sideways House by Leep Architects . Image © Mark Anthony Fox
Sideways House by Leep Architects . Image © Mark Anthony Fox

Sir Michael Uren Hub / Allies and Morrison

Sir Michael Uren Hub by Allies and Morrison . Image © James Newton
Sir Michael Uren Hub by Allies and Morrison . Image © James Newton

Smithson Tower _ The Economist Building / ConForm Architects

Smithson Tower _ The Economist Building by ConForm Architects . Image © Lorenzo Zandri
Smithson Tower _ The Economist Building by ConForm Architects . Image © Lorenzo Zandri

Southwark Brick House / Satish Jassal Architects

Southwark Brick House by Satish Jassal Architects . Image © Richard Chivers
Southwark Brick House by Satish Jassal Architects . Image © Richard Chivers

St John Street / Emil Eve Architects

St John Street by Emil Eve Architects . Image © Mariell Lind Hansen
St John Street by Emil Eve Architects . Image © Mariell Lind Hansen

St John's Church, Hackney / Thomas Ford & Partners

St John's Church, Hackney by Thomas Ford & Partners . Image © Gilbert McCarragher
St John's Church, Hackney by Thomas Ford & Partners . Image © Gilbert McCarragher

St Mary's Centre / Erect Architecture

St Mary's Centre by Erect Architecture . Image © David Grandorge
St Mary's Centre by Erect Architecture . Image © David Grandorge

Stephen Hawking School / Donald McCrory

Stephen Hawking School by Donald McCrory . Image © Tim Crocker
Stephen Hawking School by Donald McCrory . Image © Tim Crocker

Studio House / AOC Architecture Ltd

Studio House by AOC Architecture Ltd . Image © Anna Stathaki
Studio House by AOC Architecture Ltd . Image © Anna Stathaki

The Archives / ROAR Architects

The Archives by ROAR Architects . Image © Blake Ezra
The Archives by ROAR Architects . Image © Blake Ezra

The Interlock / Bureau de Change Architects

The Interlock by Bureau de Change Architects . Image © Gilbert McCarragher
The Interlock by Bureau de Change Architects . Image © Gilbert McCarragher

The Library House / Macdonald Wright Architects

The Library House by Macdonald Wright Architects . Image © Heiko Prigge
The Library House by Macdonald Wright Architects . Image © Heiko Prigge

The Lodge / Simon Gill Architects

The Lodge by Simon Gill Architects . Image © James Brittain
The Lodge by Simon Gill Architects . Image © James Brittain

The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau

The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau . Image © Rory Gardiner
The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau . Image © Rory Gardiner

The Post Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The Post Building by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar
The Post Building by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar

Totteridge House / Gregory Phillips Architects

Totteridge House by Gregory Phillips Architects . Image © Andrew Beasley
Totteridge House by Gregory Phillips Architects . Image © Andrew Beasley

Toynbee Hall Estate and London Square Spitalfields / Platform 5 Architects

Toynbee Hall Estate and London Square Spitalfields, Platform and 5 Architects . Image © Alan Williams
Toynbee Hall Estate and London Square Spitalfields, Platform and 5 Architects . Image © Alan Williams

Tree House, Ealing / Fletcher Crane Architects

Tree House, Ealing by Fletcher Crane Architects . Image © Lorenzo Zandri
Tree House, Ealing by Fletcher Crane Architects . Image © Lorenzo Zandri

Victoria House, Bloomsbury / Hutchinson & Partners

Victoria House, Bloomsbury by Hutchinson & Partners . Image © St†le Eriksen
Victoria House, Bloomsbury by Hutchinson & Partners . Image © St†le Eriksen

Wimbledon House / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Wimbledon House by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar
Wimbledon House by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar

Woods Quay / Architecturall ltd

Woods Quay by Architecturall ltd . Image © Dan Glasser
Woods Quay by Architecturall ltd . Image © Dan Glasser

Yorkton Workshops / Cassion Castle Architects

Yorkton Workshops by Cassion Castle Architects. Image © Taran Wilkhu
Yorkton Workshops by Cassion Castle Architects. Image © Taran Wilkhu

Andreea Cutieru
NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "RIBA Reveals Shortlisted Projects for London Awards" 02 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977759/riba-reveals-shortlisted-projects-for-london-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

