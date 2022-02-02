Oslo Architecture Triennale Open Call: Mission Neighbourhood—(Re)forming Communities

Save this picture! Vindmøllebakken, Collective Housing by Helen & Hard. Photo © Sindre Ellingsen.

Oslo Architecture Triennale 2022 spotlights the neighborhood as a place and horizon for rethinking our cities. With the working title Mission Neighbourhood—(Re)forming Communities, the Triennale explores how we form the places that we share. Mission Neighbourhood is an invitation to broaden the collective imagination regarding the spaces of everyday life.

To go directly to the Open Call submission page, go to www.neighbourhoodindex.org.

About the Open Call

For its 8th edition, Oslo Architecture Triennale invites architects, planners, urban practitioners, academics, artists, activists and others to submit projects, practices and perspectives to contribute to the Triennale mission: creating more sustainable, diverse and thriving neighborhoods.

Selected submissions will be exhibited in Oslo during the Oslo Architecture Triennale in fall 2022, to an international audience of professionals as well as to the broader public. Additionally, a wider selection of projects will become part of the Neighbourhood Index—an international digital index of visionary neighborhood projects, practices, and perspectives—to be displayed online in connection to the Triennale program.

The Open Call searches for visionary ideas and examples on how to form better neighborhoods: What are the practical, architectural, and social features of good neighborhoods? How can we share more at a neighborhood scale? How can new urban areas become more diverse and socially and environmentally sustainable?

The Call is open to both practical and systemic reflections, small-scale interventions and master plans, as well as physical and social projects. Submissions that display creativity both in (architectural) form and (cultural/social) content to the benefit of the neighborhood, are of particular interest.

About the submission

For submission and more info about the Open Call go to www.neighbourhoodindex.org

The Triennale secretariat will make a preliminary selection of submitted projects, that will be assessed by an international jury.

Jury:

Giovanna Borasi, Director, Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA)

Matevž Čelik, Founder and Program Director, Future Architecture Platform (FAP)

Camilla van Deurs, City Architect of Copenhagen

Jenny B. Osuldsen, Partner Snøhetta, Professor of Landscape Architecture at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)

Christian Pagh, Director and Chief Curator, Oslo Architecture Triennale (OAT), chair

In addition to featuring in the digital Neighbourhood Index, a selection of projects will be exhibited in Oslo during the Oslo Architecture Triennale opening September 21, 2022. Funding will be available for the works chosen for exhibition.

Contributors may submit questions by e-mail to opencall@oslotriennale.no until February 18.

All questions and answers will be published on the Oslo Architecture Triennale website on February 23.

Timeline

February 2: Platform opens

February 18: Deadline for submitting questions in Q&A by potential applicants

February 23: Publishing of answers to Q&A

March 18: Deadline for submitting projects/practices/perspectives

April: Dialogue with selected submitters

April: Neighbourhood Index opens online

May: Announcement of selected projects for Triennale exhibition

September 21–25: Oslo Architecture Triennale opening weekend