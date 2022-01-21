Call for Entries: Reconstruction and Improvement Plans for Weiming Environmental Protection Projects of Demonstration Zone of Green and Integrated Ecological Development of the Yangtze River Delta

1. Organization

Guiding Organization: Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau Of JiaShan

Host: Jiashan Weiming Environmental Protection Energy Co., Ltd.

Technical Support: City Chief Planner Team

2. Project Background

On October 25, 2019, the State Council approved the overall plan of the Yangtze River Delta eco green integrated development demonstration zone submitted by the national development and Reform Commission, which was printed and published on November 19, 2019. Jiashan area of the demonstration area is one of the important parts of the demonstration area, of which Xitang and Yaozhuang are the first start-up areas of Jiashan area. The first start-up area of land spatial planning definition is the core area that takes the lead in practicing high-quality and integrated development in the demonstration area. In December 2019, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council issued the outline of the Yangtze River Delta regional integration development plan, which made it clear to adhere to the priority of ecological protection, put the protection and restoration of the ecological environment in an important position, strengthen the co protection of ecological space, promote coordinated environmental governance, consolidate the ecological background of green development, and strive to build a green and beautiful Yangtze River Delta. On April 30, 2020, Jiaxing Municipal People's government issued the notice on printing and distributing Jiaxing ecological civilization construction plan (Revised) (2019-2025). With the preparation and implementation of the plan, the construction of ecological civilization in Jiashan County will enter a new stage.

In order to create a new benchmark for environmental protection and technology leadership in the Yangtze River Delta Eco-Green Integrated Development Demonstration Zone, it is necessary to carry out technological upgrading and transformation of Jiashan County's ecological energy power generation project to meet the current high standards and high requirements for ecological protection.

3. Project Location

The Yangtze River Delta Demonstration Area is located in the core area of Jiangnan culture. Jiangnan culture is the third cultural highland of Chinese culture after pre-Qin culture and Central Plains culture. It has the cultural characteristics of freedom, subtlety, simplicity and elegance. Along the historical waterway and relying on the ancient towns and villages, three characteristic historical and cultural belts have been formed: the Jiangnan Canal, Taihu Lake-Huangpu River, Jiaxing-Wusong River.

The planned scope of the demonstration area includes Qingpu District of Shanghai, Wujiang District of Suzhou City of Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County of Jiaxing City of Zhejiang Province, covering an area of about 2,413 square kilometers (about 350 square kilometers of water area). Weiming environmental protection project is located in the first start-up area of Jiashan area.

The administrative scope of Jiashan County covers a total area of about 506.97 square kilometers. The urban development boundary of the central urban area is controlled within 105.60 square kilometers.

In the action plan (13820) of the Yangtze River Delta Ecological Green Integration Demonstration Area (Jiashan Area), "1" represents a beautiful golden floor in the whole area.The scope of remediation is one heart and two wings, and one heart is the core area of Xiangfudang, with a scale of 18.02 square kilometers. Weiming Environmental Protection Project is located on the northeast side of the core area of Xiangfudang.

Save this picture! One heart of The golden floor - the core area of Xiangfudang

Weiming Environmental Protection is located in the northeast corner of Wuzitang Cultural Green Corridor (Xiangfudang Section) project. Because there are no other large-scale buildings around, it is in the visual focus of Xiangfudang, which is symbolic of the style of Hudang District. effect.

Save this picture! General plan of Wuzitang Cultural Green Corridor (Xiangfudang Section)

Save this picture! Weiming Environmental Protection is in the visual focus of Xiangfudang

4. Scope of Design

1) Scope of Building Renovation

Weiming Environmental Protection Factory has a total land area of 62,044 square meters and a total construction area of 30,454.26 square meters. The scope of this renovation includes all structures in the factory area. Including but not limited to the following areas: office building, living building, dormitory building, main factory building, chimney, kitchen pretreatment workshop, storage tank area, integrated water pump room and cooling tower, industrial fire pool, cooling tower expansion, leachate treatment Water chemical station, expansion of leachate treatment station, temporary storage workshop for fly ash solidification, water intake pump room, trestle, weighbridge and weighbridge room, water tank, doorman, factory fence, etc.

2) Scope of Landscape Renovation

The scope of this landscape renovation and improvement includes all the landscape contents in the factory area, with a total green area of 18,615 square meters. Completely transform and upgrade the landscape content inside the factory area.

5.Design Objective

Comprehensively improve the overall architectural landscape environment quality of Weiming Environmental Protection Plant, adhere to the principles of green ecology and low-carbon environmental protection, adopt international advanced technology and transformation concepts, fully reflect the enterprise spirit and Jiashan temperament, and create a high-standard, high-quality and landmark demonstration park.

6. Design Principles

1) Epoch Principles

With the development of society and the advancement of science and technology, the choice of building materials has become more and more extensive, and the meaning of architectural creation has become richer and more profound. Building facade renovation should be based on the times, using new materials, new technologies, and new processes to create works with innovative ideas.

2) Territorial Principles

Building facade renovation design should make full use of local natural and human resources, such as terrain, light, climate, history, culture, customs, etc., should be designed on the basis of respecting local natural resources and human resources, reflecting regional culture and characteristics .

3) Landing Principles

On the basis of respecting building technology and building laws, the design of building facade renovation should organically integrate all aspects according to the actual situation. Through various measures, methods and technologies to ensure the feasibility and economy of building facade and landscape renovation.

7. Solicitation Method

Design institutions with relevant design experience are globally and openly invited to apply for attending this project and submit pre-qualification application documents. Through pre-qualification,7shortlisted applicants are selected to participate in the solicitation activity, and submit the design schemes for application. After evaluation, the winner will be selected.

8. Time Plan

January 21, 2022(Friday) ,Officially announced

January 27, 2022 (Thursday), Registration deadline on

January28, 2022(Friday), the prequalification review meeting reported that five shortlisted design teams were determined

February 12, 2022(Saturday), Mid-term communication

February 25, 2022(Friday) , Final review meeting

All times are based on Beijing Time, and the organization shall reserve the right to adjust the schedule. The time and address will be notified by official documents.

9.Application Requirements

1. The applicant shall be a legally registered legal entity or a project consortium composed of legally registered legal entities (no more than 2 member institutions).

2. The project leader and main designer have rich experience in landmark architectural design and transformation. The project leader (only one person) and the main designer (more than one person can be set) promise to take charge of the design in person and participate in the whole process of project site survey, medium-term communication, final review report and so on.

10.Bonus Settings

The first place shall give priority to signing the deepening design contract according to the determined deepening design content; If the first unit gives up signing the deepening design, it will receive a bonus of 800000 yuan (including tax), if the second four units do not award the deepening contract, each unit will receive a bonus of 400000 yuan (including tax), and if the third two units do not award the deepening contract, each unit will receive a bonus of 200000 yuan (including tax). The owner shall determine the deepening intention with each unit in turn according to the ranking order of the competition.

11. Registration Method

Please send the editable electronic version of the prequalification document to the email address before 12:00 on January 27, 2022, Beijing time: cecainter@163.com

If you have any questions, please send the question form to cecainter@163.com , a unified reply will be made.

Save this picture! Scan the QR code to the pre-registration link

Note: this link is the forecast name link, which can be modified and submitted repeatedly by the design team according to the actual situation. The final electronic registration materials shall prevail.

Attachment Link: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1H84qwcwFEaIBW1OFlv6yfA

Code: abcd

Attachment 1: Technical Task Statement

Attachment 2: Application Statement