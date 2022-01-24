BoConcept London's Tailormade B2B2C Solutions Accommodate Both Homeowners and Developers

In a building industry where topics such as quality and sustainability are high on the agenda amongst the leading players, the contract team at BoConcept London is gaining traction.

With its own section in the prestigious department store Harrods, the London franchise of Danish furniture brand BoConcept marks the company's level of ambition in the UK market. In and around London, its nine retail shops lie within easy reach of their clients, whether they be end-consumers or professionals. ‘We've experienced an incredible interest, and I believe there’s a good reason for that,’ says Business and Contract Director, Michel Baumgart. ‘London is a bustling and very diverse metropolitan city, and while we represent a company with strong international brand recognition, people here notice us and already know what BoConcept stands for.’

That type of acknowledgement plays an important role when it comes to creating customer trust and building up new partnerships across the architecture- and construction industries. ‘Our internal design team often collaborates with interior designers as a partner, offering support in guiding them through our range of services and products. We have a specific team dedicated to giving this type of assistance. Our contract team participates in tenders and have been fortunate to win projects which offer us the chance to demonstrate what makes BoConcept a serious and unique partner,’ continues Baumgart.

The personal touch

Recently BoConcept's contract team in London collaborated with one of the UK’s leading housing developers, Countryside, on numerous schemes including a residential project in Maidenhead, west of London. Set on the York Stream in the centre of town, the project, fittingly named Watermark, comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments aimed in particular at first-time buyers. ‘At Watermark, we've designed show apartments with complete interiors to illustrate how potential buyers can live with contemporary furniture, designed to optimise space and therefore perfect for modest-sized apartments like this.’

As working with an interior designer can seem like something exclusive for people working within certain budgets, the BoConcept service offered at Watermark may seem a little astonishing to some first-time buyers. In essence, by investing in this apartment, the buyers are offered, on top, a voucher corresponding to the value and size of the apartment. Together with a local BoConcept design consultant, the new owners can explore the different possibilities of materials, finishes and furniture for the decoration of their new, untouched home.

Individual solutions and short lead times

‘Due to our average lead time of around six to seven weeks, we can have everything ready and installed upon receipt of the key, which is of great advantage to the house owner,’ explains Baumgart. He continues: ’The feedback on this service has been only positive. The end-customer can set up their new home, customised and personalised to their own taste. Whether they wish to spend their voucher on just one costly chair or spread the budget out to decorate the whole space, they choose themselves. Over the last year, we've designed over 75 apartments across various Countryside developments.’

BoConcept's contract team in London works on furnishing solutions for residential properties as well as hospitality environments and office spaces, and they continue to expand their list of partners. ‘I believe BoConcept stands out thanks to the customisation options which we offer at a reasonable price level. Most of our furniture is made upon order. And to mention the word trust again; the fact that BoConcept has been producing furniture since 1952 definitely helps in assuring clients about the quality of our products,’ says Baumgart.

Working for the environment

‘Additionally, we’ve discovered that sustainability has become such a priority for investors and developers in recent years. They want to talk about our environmental responsibility even before talking about price! And this is a subject we welcome and appreciate as we are constantly improving in order to achieve more sustainable production and transport methods. Currently, 90 per cent of our products are produced in Europe for example,’ he adds.

As a Danish brand that values both product excellence as well as ecological awareness, BoConcept’s vision is one that seems to correspond entirely with those of conscious interior designers and progressive property developers – a promising proposition for future homeowners. ‘Live ekstraordinær’ is BoConcept’s way of saying it.